England tested by Iran defence

Senegal counters to hurt Netherlands

Canada could shock Belgium

England v Iran

Monday, 13:00

Live on BBC One

England are an unknown entity following a six-game winless run and Gareth Southgate's conservatism is under fire again, which is what makes their opener so interesting. Iran are a very defensive team under Carlos Quieroz and, in a deep and entrenched 4-5-1, will do everything in their power to crowd the penalty box and force England into slow, laboured possession.

That isn't exactly the hardest thing to do, which is why we could witness an energy- and confidence-sapping first World Cup game for Southgate's side. The manager must be willing to open up a bit, which means either fielding a 4-2-3-1 with Phil Foden as the more advanced midfielder or start Trent Alexander-Arnold at right wing-back in a 3-4-3 system. Going by Southgate's more attacking selections in the group stages at the Euros, it will be Jack Grealish or James Maddison in a 4-2-3-1.

We cannot predict how England will line up, but we can predict this will be a very dull game with few goals. It will most likely come down to one moment of quality, and with Raheem Sterling in poor club form the safest bet is a very narrow victory for the favourites.

Senegal v Netherlands

Monday, 16:00

Live on ITV

Senegal are a strong force in this competition, defending resolutely in a midblock under Aliou Cisse before breaking quickly via the flanks in a direct 4-3-3. Their victory in the Africa Cup of Nations this year was built on a sturdy defence, which will make things very tricky for a Netherlands team that can seem a little flat-footed under Louis van Gaal.

Van Gaal likes to play a prosaic possession game and things have gone well for Netherlands recently, although there are question marks over the viability of the 3-4-1-2 against anyone able to counter-attack quickly. The key battle in this game is in the wide areas where - even in Sadio Mane's absence - there is pace and quality in Ismaila Sarr and Boulaye Dia.

Nathan Ake, who starts on the left of a back three, is likely to be over-worked considering the ageing Daley Blind is his left wing-back, and on the other side Denzel Dumfries can be caught. Cisse will know to get the ball wide as quickly as possible to expose any gaps here, while Senegal's powerful defence should be able to handle Memphis Depay.

Belgium v Canada

Wednesday, 19:00

Live on BBC One

Belgium's Golden Generation is already over. They do not have young players coming through to replace the older lot, which means Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are still in Roberto Martinez's back three - a fact made worse by his use of an expansive, open, and attacking 3-5-2 formation. Transitions are going to be a big concern for Belgium.

Meanwhile Canada are excelling under John Herdman, a flexible and progressive tactician who will look to confront Belgium high up the pitch to pinch the ball and cause damage. In other words, they are the worst kind of opponent for the Belgians, who will end up holding most of the ball but be under near constant threat from the pressing traps and the clever hybrid formations deployed by the Canada manager.

Jonathan David is in good form as he leads the line and Alphonso Davies, absent for most of Canada's excellent qualifying form, returns to start just to the left of a front three. Look out for Davies' explosive pace in those transitions as he leans infield to join David and go for the soft underbelly of Alderweireld and Vertonghen.

Brazil v Serbia

Thursday, 19:00

Live on BBC One

Brazil are tournament favourites and for good reason, with Tite having found the right formula by prioritising defensive solidity. There is no longer quite so much pressure on Neymar thanks to the emergence of Vinicius Junior, plus a strong midfield of Casemiro and Fred tends to provide the platform for narrow wins. And yet Serbia will fancy their chances.

Serbia are a powerful team themselves and under Dragan Stojkovic have developed into one of the most intriguing and attacking teams at the World Cup. An ambitious midfield of Dusan Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is made even more risky by the use of wingers as wing-backs in Stojkovic's 3-5-2; Andrija Zivkovic and Filip Kostic will expect joy against full-backs Dani Alves and Alex Telles, the weakest area of the Brazil team.

However, on balance there is just too much quality in the Brazil team for Serbia to get away with their bold system. This should be an entertaining and high-scoring way to end the first round of fixtures at Qatar 2022.