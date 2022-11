Croatian midfield to expose Belgium

Leroy Sane key against Costa Rica

Serbia v Switzerland to bring goals

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Follow our dedicated World Cup Live Blog everyday

Croatia v Belgium

Thursday, 15:00

Live on BBC One

Croatia's World Cup finally took off in the 4-1 win over Canada thanks primarily to their ability to weave through the centre as right-back Josip Juranovi under-lapped to create a numerical overload that tore through Canada's attempt at a low block. This is bad news for Belgium's ageing back three and the ever-changing midfield in front of it.

Matteo Kovacic, Luka Modric, and Marcelo Brozovic will be able to dominate possession, of course, which should see Belgium's gung-ho strategy dissolve, creating an awkward shape Roberto Martinez would rather avoid. His 3-4-3 becomes a 5-4-1 in this situation with Kevin de Bruyne forced to move wide, effectively leaving Axel Witsel and Youri Tielemans alone to deal with the Croatia three.

If that wasn't enough to assume Belgium will be eliminated this week, their surprise move to 4-2-3-1 did not work at all against Morocco, who counter-attacked ruthlessly own the flanks to take advantage of Toby Alderweireld's and Jan Vertonghen's diminishing defensive qualities. Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric can win their duals and cross for Marko Livaja.

Costa Rica v Germany

Thursday, 19:00

Live on ITV 1

Germany are on the verge of elimination due in no small part to Hansi Flick's struggle to make use of transitions - the hallmark of German football for some time and the aspect that dried up under Joachim Lowe. In the defeat to deep-lying Japan they simply could not move quickly enough when Japan counters broke down, allowing their opponents to shuffle back into shape and keep Germany out.

Costa Rica are unlikely to be as compact as Japan, and better yet for Germany the introduction of Leroy Sane off the bench against Spain changed the game. He injected some energy into their play, breaking lines on the right side to relieve pressure on Jamal Musiala on the left, and as a combination these two should have too much for Costa Rica's back four.

The ease with which Spain tore through them in a 7-0 win shows that Costa Rica are prone to being drawn into poor decisions by the clever movement of forwards like Sane and Musiala. For once, Flick should be able to get Germany moving in faster and more vertical patterns of play.

Ghana v Uruguay

Friday, 15:00

Live on BBC Two

Uruguay are yet to score in this tournament largely due to a 4-4-2 formation that lacks fluency in moving the ball through the lines. Against both Portugal and South Korea they failed to create chances as midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Valverde were too deep in the build-up phase, leaving Darwin Nunez crowded out on the left whether Uruguay were in a 3-4-3 or 4-4-2.

Luckily that should change for their decisive final group game, because unlike the stubbornly defensive South Korea or the conservative Portugal, Ghana are a slightly wild and aggressive side who have conceded five goals and numerous chances via the flanks. At the end of round two only three teams had conceded more shots than Ghana's 32 and Ghana were top of the charts - by a distance - for crosses conceded with 66.

As they charge out to meet Uruguay, finally having two talented technicians at the base of midfield can work to the South Americans' advantage as Bentancur and Valverde move beyond the on-rushing Ghanaians to release Nunez down the left. The Liverpool forward will find space as so many have in the wide areas, but rather than cross the ball he can dip inside to cause havoc.

Serbia v Switzerland

Friday, 19:00

Live on ITV 4

The play-off between Serbia and Switzerland ought to be an entertaining match thanks to the disorder that the Serbians have brought to this World Cup. They are two points behind and therefore need to go all-out for the win, which means pushing their attacking 3-4-2-1 high up the pitch in search of goals, in turn leaving space on the counter-attack.

Cameroon twice scored in their last match by releasing forwards in behind a very high Serbian line and Switzerland, via Breel Embolo, ought to be able to replicate that move quite often on Friday. They might have only scored once so far this tournament but in Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka they have the talent to thread that pass through - an option that was not open to them against Cameroon or Brazil.

However, Serbia's progressive playing style might still give them the win. The best aspect of their 3-4-2-1 is that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Dusan Tadic stay narrow to form a box-shape midfield that could overwhelm the two of Xhaka and Remo Freuler. Serbia's high-energy and vertical playing style through the central column of the pitch can swarm Switzerland to then create overloads via the wing-backs. Whatever the outcome, we should see plenty of goalmouth action.