Denmark to beat Aussie in winner takes all

Tunisia to show plenty of fight against France

Poland to KO Argentina in 30/1 gamble

Saudi to send home miserable Mexico

Danish class to prevail in goalfest

15:00 - Australia v Denmark

These two sides drew 1-1 in the group stage of the last World Cup. There's a lot at stake with the sides battling go through with France from Group D. Australia have three points while Denmark have one so the Danes must go for it. For that reason, we'll back goals and the superior Danish talent to prevail.

We narrowly missed out on a Christian Eriksen assist against France, but Christian Eriksen he's created seven chances at the 2022 World Cup, at least five more than any other player for Denmark, so will back him to grab one here.

Back Denmark, Eriksen to assist & Over 3.5 goals @ 7.31

Tunisians to make their mark against world champs

15:00 - Tunisia v France

Wil the defending champions go through with a 100% record or, having already qualified as group winners, ease off? They have conceded goals in both their matches so far and we are going to back both teams to find the net in this one, especially as Tunisia need to win if they're to have a chance of reaching the last 16.

Tunisia is a former colony of France and Jalel Kadri's men will be up for this one. Both of France's matches involved goals in both halves so we'll back that here too.

Back BTTS & Goals scored in both halves @ 2.32

Lewandowski to KO Messi and co

19:00 - Poland v Argentina

We are yet to see the best of Argentina at this World Cup but what if they simply never deliver? As with the last World Cup, they are too reliant on Lionel Messi. Argentina have lost their last two FIFA World Cup games against European nations, with losses against Croatia (0-3) and France (3-4) in 2018, so there's encouragement for Robert Lewandowski and co.

The Barcelona striker found the net for Poland against Saudi Arabia and can carry that momentum into what could be a titanic battle between two teams on three points each. The value is on Poland to win narrowly and send their illustrious opponents home.

Back Poland to win by one goal, BTTS & Lewandowski to score @ 30.64

Saudi Arabia to dispatch miserable Mexico

19:00 - Saudia Arabia v Mexico

Saudi Arabia are looking to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup for only a second time. Mexico are winless in their last four World Cup games (D1 L3), failing to score in any of those games. They have shown very little in Qatar and it is difficult to have any faith in them here.

Mexico will surely come out to play and end their goal drought. If so, Saudi may be able to exploit that and goals at both ends feel like a strong possibility.