Perisic to play key part in Croatia win

Germany to banish memories of 2018

Spain to stutter against Costa Rica

Canada set for unhappy World Cup return

Perisic to star in Croatia win

10:00 - Morocco v Croatia

Morocco have won only one of their last 10 FIFA World Cup games (D2 L7) while Croatia were finalists four years ago.

Luka Modric has made more appearances at major international tournaments than any other Croatian player (25). But Ivan Perišić has been directly involved in more goals than any other player for Croatia in major tournament history.

In fact, he's one of only two European players to have scored and/or assisted in each of the last five major international tournaments (the other is Cristiano Ronaldo).

Croatia to win by 1 goal & Perisic to score or assist

Germany to start with a win

13:00 - Germany v Japan

Germany have reached the semi-finals in four of this century's five World Cups. The exception was 2018 and they will be determined to banish memories of that here.

They won nine of their 10 games in the European qualifiers and may be on their way back to the top under Champions League-winning ex-Bayern manager Hansi Flick. Japan reached the second round in 2018 but have won only one of their last eight matches at the World Cup.

Germany and Gundogan to score any time

Spanish to stutter in opener

16:00 - Spain v Costa Rica

Spain are facing Costa Rica for the fourth time since 2011. Their three previous head-to-heads have produced 12 goals, an average of four per game, so let's start by backing over 3.5 goals.

Spain remain a bit of an enigma and, while Costa Rica are winless in their last six World Cup matches, the Central Americans do have four draws. I'm backing them to cause an upset by earning one here.

Score Draw & Over 3.5 goals

De Bruyne and co. to brush aside Maple Leafs

19:00 - Belgium v Canada

Belgium haven't lost a group stage game at the World Cup since 1994 and, against a Canada side making their first appearance since 1986, it would be surprising if that run ended here.

Kevin de Bruyne has been instrumental to Manchester City's success this season and should be backed to score or assist here. Canada simply won't be used to facing opposition of Belgium's calibre and I'm going for Robertop Martinez's men to win 3-0.

3-0, De Bruyne to assist or score & Over 2.5 goals

