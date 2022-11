Valencia to strike again for Ecuador

Ecuador to counter Senegalese

15:00 - Ecuador v Senegal

If they avoid defeat, Ecuador will qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup. They held the Netherlands to a draw last time out and will look to contain Senegal who also go into MD3 with the chance to qualify.

The Senegalese are likely to be on the front foot as they almost certainly need three points and that could leave them vulnerable to the counterattack. Enner Valencia has scored each of Ecuador's last six goals at the World Cup (including all three in Qatar) while Senegal had three different scorers (Diédhiou, Dieng, Dia) in their 3-1 win over the hosts.

Back Ecuador, over 2.5 goals and Enner Valencia to score @ 7.6

Dutch to make no mistake against sorry hosts

15:00 - Netherlands v Qatar

The host country has won their final group stage match in five of the last six World Cup tournaments, so can Qatar sign off with three points here? It seems unlikely against the Netherlands who need to make sure of qualification for the last 16.

Cody Gakpo has been directly involved in at least one goal in his last five appearances for the Netherlands in all competitions (4 goals, 1 assist) and is emerging as one of the tournament's breakout stars.

Back Over 2.5 goals, 3-0 and Gapko to score or assist @ 8.5

England to end Wales' dream

19:00 - Wales v England

England have won each of their last six games against Wales and cannot afford to slip up here. Gareth Southgate's men will be determined to go through as group winners. Wales (D2 L5) are on a run of seven games without a victory in all competitions and, while they may well raise themselves for this clash, it will not be enough against England's quality.

They will want to test Danny Ward, who's standing in for the suspended goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy, and I can see the Three Lions banishing memories of their dour draw with USA early on and being up at the break.

Back England to win first half, Goals in Both Halves and England to win by 3 goals @ 8.6

19:00 - Iran v USA

Famously, Iran beat USA 2-1 in the only previous meeting between the sides at the FIFA World Cup, with that victory eliminating the United States from the 1998 edition in France. Now Iran can do the same again and, after their 3-0 win against Wales, I wouldn't bet against it.

USA have looked dangerous at times in their two matches at this World Cup but they lack a clinical touch up front and Carlos Quieroz will want his players to smother the Americans' attack. Prepare for a tight first-half before USA go in search of the win late and leave themselves vulnerable. We're backing history to repeat itself here.