Morocco will make it tough

15:00 - Morocco v Spain

Spain were eliminated at this stage of World Cup 2018 and, against a Morocco side that came through a tough-looking group with seven points, they must perform if La Roja are to avoid the same fate again. Spain lost their last game against Japan and drew with Germany before that.

Luis Enrique's side are vulnerable and they aren't as threatening up front as some Spanish sides of the past up. Morocco have already kept clean sheets against Croatia and Belgium. If Hakim Ziyech and co. get a goal up the upset could be on.

Back Morocco -1 and under 2.5 goals @ 3.0

Ziyech key to Morocco's chances

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech scored his first World Cup goal in their 2-1 win over Canada. He's also played the most passes into the box (17) and created the most chances (7) of any Morocco player at this World Cup.

The Chelsea man also had the most ball carries (43), carried the ball the furthest distance (477.6m) and had the most take-ons following a ball carry (9) of any Morocco player. With stats like that, you'd expect him to be at the heart of the action for his country against Spain.

Back Ziyech to score or assist and Both Teams to Score @ 4.55

Back goals for both teams

19:00 - Portugal v Switzerland

Portugal and Switzerland have faced each other in competitive action on six occasions this century and both teams have won three games apiece. They've met twice already this year in the Nations League and won one each. They look evenly matched then.

Portugal have opened the scoring in eight of their last nine World Cup games but Switzerland showed they are resilient in their epic 3-2 win over Serbia and will keep fighting.

Back Portugal to win the first-half, Goals in Both Halves & BTTS in the match @ 4.84

Ronaldo to labour as Fernandes proves decisive

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net in any of his six knockout appearances for Portugal at the World Cup, so we will avoid the 37-year-old in the goalscorer markets.

He will shoot though and we'll take him to have five or more. Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in four goals in two appearances for Portugal at this World Cup (two goals, two assists), so we're backing him to score or assist.