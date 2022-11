Free Bet Builder every day week one of World Cup

Messi to strike first for Argentina

10:00 - Argentina v Saudi Arabia

This may be Argentina's best chance of winning the World Cup for over a decade and Lionel Messi would love to end his country's 36 year wait in what is probably his last finals. Saudi Arabia have tightened up at back, never conceding more than a single goal in any of their last 10 matches. They will be more familiar with the conditions in Qatar and Argentina may want to conserve their energy for what they hope will be a long tournament. They can limit Argentina to three goals or fewer.

Back Argentina win, Messi to score first & u3.5 goals @ 5.34

Tunisia to push Denmark close

13:00 - Denmark v Tunisia

Denmark are unbeaten against African opposition at the FIFA World Cup (W2 D2). Tunisia have never prevailed against European opposition at the tournament (D3 L7). The Danes rarely score more than two goals and they conceded just one in their three Nations League matches this autmn. But Tunisia recently enjoyed a run over seven straight clean sheets. It ended in a 5-1 loss to Brazil but Denmark don't have the World Cup favourites' firepower and it was notable that even then Tunisia got on the scoresheet.

Back Denmark to win by one goal and over 2.5 goals @ 6.72

Streetwise Mexico to limit Lewandowski

16:00 - Mexico v Poland

Poland have only won one of their eight previous FIFA World Cup opening matches (D3 L4) and, if they're to improve their record, they will need Robert Lewandowski to be at his best. had a hand in 13 goals in FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification (9 goals, 4 assists), more than twice as many as any other Poland player. But he didn't score in any of Poland's three matches at Russia 2018 and Mexico are smar tournament operators. They have progressed from their first-round group in each of their last eight FIFA World Cup appearances, last failing to do so in 1978. I can see this ending level.

Back the Draw and Under 2.5 goals @ 3.1

France to start with defeat? At 27/1 Roo better believe it

19:00 - France v Australia

Last time France came into a World Cup as champions, in 2002, they were beaten 1-0 by Senegal. Could lightning strike again for Les Bleus here? Their plans have already been distrupted by injury to Karim Benzema and, as in 2002, there is an end of era feeling about this France squad. Australia haven't kept a clean sheet at the World Cup since 1974 but records are there to be upended and, with a free Bet Builder to use, we're backing Graham Arnold's men to pull of an extraordinary upset.