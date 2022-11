Wales fancied for a first round exit

Bale to be top Wales scorer?

Wales begin their first World Cup finals campaign for 64 years against USA on Monday. The match, which sees Robert Page's men start as 3.211/5 outsiders, will be previewed on Betting.Betfair.

Taking a broader view of their chances in Qatar, there are several specials markets that offering intriguing options when considering a wager on the Welsh.

First round exit favourite on Betfair

The big question is how deep can Wales go in Qatar?

The bad news for Wales fans is that they are 8/15 to go out in the group stage. That makes sense when you consider they are underdogs against USA and will be in their final game against England.

But if Wales can beat Iran in game two in Group B then Page's men will head into their showdown with England knowing they can qualify.

Group market may underestimate Wales

If England beat Iran and USA - as they should - then Gareth Southgate may rest players for game three and that could present an opportunity for Wales.

Fancy them to beat Iran and get a draw against either USA or England? You can get 11/4 on Wales taking four points from their three matches. If you think they could finish with six then there's a juicy 11/2 on offer.

Wales lost their last three Nations League matches by single goal margins to the Netherland, Belgium and Poland.

In the two tournaments they've been to this century - Euro 2016 and 2020 - Wales got out of their groups. They don't go to finals to mess around and will give everything to make the knockout stages.

There may then be some value in backing them at 5/2 to go out in the round of 16.

Is there a better bet than Bale for top scorer?

Gareth Bale has scored 40 goals in 108 international appearances and helped Wales qualify for three of the last four major tournaments.

Bale hasn't played much football this season, making only two starts for Los Angeles since joining them from Real Madrid in the summer.

He is 7/4 to be Wales' top scorer at the World but Kieffer Moore 10/3 or Dan James 7/1, who struck for Fulham against Manchester United last weekend, may be better bets.

The market indicates that Wales may not score many goals at the World Cup with over 3.5 as a group stage total 7/5.