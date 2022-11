Argentina

Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1978, 1986

Optimism and expectation abound as La Albiceleste go in search of a third World Cup title following successes in 1978 and 1986. In the midst of a mammoth 35-game unbeaten streak that stretches back to the beginning of 2019, Lionel Scaloni's side cruised seamlessly through CONMEBOL's challenging qualification process, were crowned Copa America champions for the first time in 28 years and were convincing 3-0 winners over Italy in the "Finalissima" at Wembley earlier this summer. The silky-skilled South Americans arrive in-form and market support has followed with Argentina's outright price collapsing from 11/1 quotes in June. La Albiceleste have gone beyond the quarter-finals just once since reaching the final in 1990 but the current crop could be peaking at the right time as Lionel Messi bids to bow out of the international circuit with football's greatest prize.

A generous draw gives La Scaloneta a serious opportunity to take top honours, although the absence of Giovanni Lo Celso is a blow.