World Cup 2022 Preview and Tips: The 32 teams analysed World Cup 2022 Preview and Tips: The 32 teams analysed
Mark O'Haire
13 November 2022
10 min read "2022-11-13T23:02:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lifting the World Cup.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The start of the 2022 World Cup is fast approaching and so we tasked football betting expert Mark O'Haire to analyse the prospects of all 32 competing nations in Qatar... From Brazil to Costa Rica we rate all 32 World Cup hopefuls Betting expert Mark O'Haire runs the rule over every team Do Brazil justify favouritism? Can an underdog spring a surprise? Read on and find out Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Brazil Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 Twenty long years have gone by since Brazil last won the World Cup, but the record five-time champions arrive with a star-studded squad and arguably their best chance of success since 2002. The Selecao cruised through CONMEBOL's marathon qualification campaign unbeaten (W14-D3-L0) and have suffered only two competitive defeats in 42 fixtures under respected head coach Tite. The Samba Boys have started as favourites in each of the past four World Cups (only to be ousted by European opposition) but it's difficult to dismiss Tite's troops at the top of the market; Brazil are supremely stocked with a settled XI, underpinned by defensive solidity, plus an abundance of match-wining quality in forward areas. However, the draw hasn't been kind; Brazil are based in a competitive Group G and could face a devilishly difficult route to the final against the likes of Spain, Argentina and France. Back Brazil at 5.20 on the Exchange Back Brazil at 4/1 on the Sportsbook Argentina Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1978, 1986 Optimism and expectation abound as La Albiceleste go in search of a third World Cup title following successes in 1978 and 1986. In the midst of a mammoth 35-game unbeaten streak that stretches back to the beginning of 2019, Lionel Scaloni's side cruised seamlessly through CONMEBOL's challenging qualification process, were crowned Copa America champions for the first time in 28 years and were convincing 3-0 winners over Italy in the "Finalissima" at Wembley earlier this summer. The silky-skilled South Americans arrive in-form and market support has followed with Argentina's outright price collapsing from 11/1 quotes in June. La Albiceleste have gone beyond the quarter-finals just once since reaching the final in 1990 but the current crop could be peaking at the right time as Lionel Messi bids to bow out of the international circuit with football's greatest prize. A generous draw gives La Scaloneta a serious opportunity to take top honours, although the absence of Giovanni Lo Celso is a blow. Back Argentina at 7.00 on the Exchange Back Argentina at 11/2 on the Sportsbook France Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1998, 2018 France arguably boast the tournament's deepest playing pool, yet the holders will head to Qatar with legitimate question marks over form and fitness of key personnel in Didier Deschamps' talent-packed squad. World Cup winning midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba - two of Les Blues' shining lights over the past four years - are absent and their potential absence could provoke a last-minute reshuffle in tactical approach, hardly ideal if you're looking to avoid the curse of the defending World Cup winners (four of the last five have failed to make it out of the group). Karim Benzema hasn't consistently carried his club form across to the national team since his return and Deschamps' pragmatism has been criticised back home, with supporters suggesting his reign has gone stale after a decade in charge. But should France bring it all together, Les Blues warrant maximum respect in the market and boast a genuine chance to go back-to-back, a feat last achieved in 1962. Back France at 8.00 on the Exchange Back France at 6/1 on the Sportsbook Spain Best World Cup Finish: Winners 2010 Spain weren't entirely convincing in clinching a 12th successive World Cup appearance - suffering a first World Cup qualifying defeat since 1993, and forced into a final day shootout with Sweden (requiring an 86th minute goal to confirm their place) - yet La Roja are undoubted challengers following a promising performance at the delayed Euro 2020. Luis Enrique's side boast a gluttony of exceptional midfield options, and despite the lack of a world class striker, the Iberians have notched in each of their past 20 internationals - the longest streak of any competitor in Qatar. Housed in the 'Group of Death', doubts do persist over the team's central defensive partnership, as well as an ability to see off deep-lying defences, but this burgeoning squad is progressing nicely and is well capable of making a splash in the knockout stages. Back Spain at 10.00 on the Exchange Back Spain at 15/2 on the Sportsbook England Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1966 Public mood surrounding England has nosedived following an unprecedented drop-off in performance levels and results since the summer. The Three Lions were beaten home and away by Hungary - including their worst home defeat since 1928 - failed to score an open play goal in four fixtures and head to the Middle East winless in six - their longest such streak since 1993. No team in Qatar is enduring a longer lean spell, whilst support for Gareth Southgate is on the wane following a series of underwhelming efforts, as well as his loyalty to underperforming personnel. The success of 2018 and 2021 raised hopes and expectations and the pressure is now firmly on as the Three Lions bid to end 56 years of hurt. Handed a manageable draw, England will hope Southgate's carefully curated safety-first approach pays dividends when it matters most. Back England at 10.00 on the Exchange Back England at 7/1 on the Sportsbook Germany Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014 Germany was the first European nation to punch their ticket to Qatar following a seamless journey through the preliminaries and the rejuvenated Die Mannschaft are looking like potential contenders again under the guidance of gung-ho Hansi Flick. The former Bayern Munich boss has released the shackles, and reinstalled confidence and togetherness in the camp following a morale-sapping conclusion to Jogi Low's tenure. Question marks remain over the team's ruthlessness without an obvious centre forward, yet the fluidity of Germany's attack should ensure a goal-laden campaign with more warranted concerns surrounding the make-up of Die Mannschaft's defence. Regardless, having already earned seven major tournament titles, reaching 14 previous finals, the cliché of never writing off the Germans has never been so apt with Flick at the helm. Back Germany at 13.00 on the Exchange Back Germany at 10/1 on the Sportsbook Netherlands Best World Cup Finish: Runner-Up 2010 Only four countries have reached the World Cup final more often than the Netherlands, and having finished third in 2014, the Oranje are hoping to make a similar statement after returning to international football's top table following their failure to qualify in 2018. Louis Van Gaal has led the renaissance and the grizzled veteran has guided the group to 15 games unbeaten, as well as topping the Dutch's World Cup qualifying pool and Nations League group in his third term. Adopting a 3-5-2 system for more solidity, the Netherlands boast a nice blend of youth and experience throughout the squad, although are badly lacking in the goalkeeping and central striking position, while Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay could be undercooked. The Oranje are warm favourites in Group A and have set their sights on reaching at least the quarter-finals, which looks achievable based on a kind draw. Back Netherlands at 16.00 on the Exchange Back Netherlands at 11/1 on the Sportsbook Portugal Best World Cup Finish: Third Place 1966 Since underwhelming en-route to Euro 2016 success, Portugal have largely underachieved on the international circuit considering the plethora of outstanding options available to them. Successive last-16 exits at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020, plus the Iberians failure to finish top of their qualification group, has put heavy pressure on head coach Fernando Santos, whose preference for pragmatism has frustrated fans. The 68-year-old can call upon a frightening attacking arsenal, although concerns persist at centre-back, suggesting conservatism could again reign supreme. The Selecao are streetwise enough to navigate a way to the latter stages but finding the right balance remains key. Back Portugal at 18.00 on the Exchange Back Portugal at 14/1 on the Sportsbook Belgium Best World Cup Finish: Third Place 2018 Belgium's golden generation has passed its peak and the Red Devils could well be worth opposing in Qatar. Roberto Martinez oversaw an impressive third-place finish in 2018, however, the decline has caused widespread consternation back home. Flat-track bullies, Belgium have consistently dispatched the lesser lights yet fallen short in the big matches that matter, returning W2-D0-L6 when taking on England, Italy, France and Netherlands over the past two years. With neither Eden Hazard nor Romelu Lukaku in top form or shape, plus a rickety backline, the Red Devils will be reliant upon Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois to engineer an assault on silverware. A last-16 exit appears plausible with Germany or Spain potentially lying-in wait. Back Belgium at 19.50 on the Exchange Back Belgium at 19/1 on the Sportsbook Denmark Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1998 After reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020, Denmark look well-placed to again upset the odds at a major tournament. The Scandinavians have never progressed past the last-eight but boast a squad capable of going deep in the competition, and a coach smart enough to out-wit more illustrious opposition. Underpinned by a rock-solid rearguard, the current version of Danish Dynamite is blessed with pace and poise from the flanks, a workmanlike midfield with the X-Factor of in-form Christian Eriksen. No standout striker is Kasper Hjulmand's major headache but there's enough nous to negotiate a reasonable draw; Denmark have beaten group rivals France home and away this year and topping the pool should ensure they avoid Argentina in the last-16. Back Denmark at 36.00 on the Exchange Back Denmark at 22/1 on the Sportsbook Uruguay Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1930, 1950 Uruguay yet again arrive at the World Cup as potential dark horses despite their participation in Qatar coming under threat during a turbulent qualification campaign that saw long-serving boss Oscar Tabarez depart. Diego Alonso picked up the pieces and duly delivered four vital victories to seal La Celeste's 14th appearance at the finals. South America's best-performing side in two of the past three renewals, and the regeneration of the squad has allowed the likes of Darwin Nunez, Federico Valverde and Faccundo Pellestri to flourish as the influence of old guard Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez subsides. Blessed with options in midfield and attack, Alonso's prime concern is defence where Ronald Araujo's fitness may necessity a reshuffle with captain Diego Godin in decline. Winning the pool is pivotal with Brazil looking likely to be the last-16 opponent for Group H's runner-up. Back Uruguay at 55.00 on the Exchange Back Uruguay at 35/1 on the Sportsbook Croatia Best World Cup Finish: Runners-Up 2018 Since first competing as an independent nation in 1994, Croatia have qualified for all bar two major tournaments. In fact, the Vatreni are more decorated on the World Cup circuit than either Spain or England having clinched two previous podium finishes; indeed, when the Balkan outfit have survived the group-stage, they've gone on to claim a medal, a remarkable return for a country of their size. The current crop started the road to Qatar slowly, however, head coach Zlatko Dalic has overseen an impressive reboot; Luka Modric remains the lynchpin and leader, but Josko Gvardiol and Lovro Majer are just two of the new faces giving the group a refreshed outlook. Still lacking in the striking department and short on goalkeeping quality, Croatia do boast arguably one of the best midfields in the tournament and arrive in fine form - they're well capable of retaining 'dark horse' status. Back Croatia at 60.00 on the Exchange Back Croatia at 35/1 on the Sportsbook Serbia Best World Cup Finish: Group Stage 2006, 2010, 2018 Serbia have never progressed past the group-stage in three previous finals outings, though the current crop has consistently performed above expectations and could be a lot of fun this winter. Finishing ahead of Portugal in the preliminaries - and the manner of their qualification - created plenty of headlines, and Dragan Stojkovic's proactive style should ensure the Eagles offer entertainment in spades. It's a vibrant and fearless squad dripping in creativity and conversion qualities, although their attacking instincts can leave them exposed at the back - Serbia recorded a solitary shutout en-route to Qatar. A tough draw has dampened expectations but fixtures with Brazil and Switzerland could be box office. Back Serbia at 130.00 on the Exchange Back Serbia at 90/1 on the Sportsbook Switzerland Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1934, 1938, 1954 Switzerland reached a fifth successive World Cup following an impressive, unbeaten qualifying campaign that saw Die Nati finish above European champions Italy. Now attention has turned towards reaching a first quarter-final berth since hosting the tournament in 1954. Murat Yakin took charge in August 2021 and has cultivated a team that's capable of keeping the back door locked, whilst there's enough invention, experience and balance in the group to suggest a fourth last-16 elimination in their past five appearances could be in the offing. A devilishly-difficult draw makes anything more improbable. Back Switzerland at 130.00 on the Exchange Back Switzerland at 90/1 on the Sportsbook Senegal Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 2002 Senegal won their first-ever African Cup of Nations title in February and arrive in Qatar determined to make an impact as Africa's number one outfit. The Lions of Teranaga are making only their third appearance at the World Cup and eager to repeat the feat of their 2002 predecessors, who became only the second African nation to reach the quarter-finals. Aliou Cisse's charges missed out on the knockout stages four years on the fair play rule but have gone from strength-to-strength since - losing just twice in three years - with many continental experts suggesting the Senegalese represent Africa's best chance to go further than any other team on the continent in this competition. An open group gives the Lions of Teranaga a fighting chance of at least reaching the knockout phase but injury to Sadio Mane on the eve of the tournament - although he has made the World Cup squad - is a savage blow for the West Africans. Back Senegal at 140.00 on the Exchange Back Senegal at 175/1 on the Sportsbook USA Best World Cup Finish: Semi-Finals 1930 Having disastrously failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the United States are back in the big time and eager to make up for lost time. The Stars &amp; Stripes have undergone an impressive transformation under Gregg Berhalter, who opted to ditch the fading veterans that flopped during the last cycle and promote a promising pool of youngsters. A dynamic pressing style has been installed and the US have even picked up two pieces of silverware during their recovery, taking the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League titles after overcoming bitter rivals Mexico on both occasions. Centre-back and centre-forward remain problematic positions and September friendlies were unconvincing but there's enough green shoots to believe Berhalter's boys can be awkward opposition in an open group. Back USA at 230.00 on the Exchange Back USA at 125/1 on the Sportsbook Poland Best World Cup Finish: Third Place 1974, 1982 For the first time in their history, Poland have qualified for four successive major tournaments. However, the Eagles have suffered group-stage exits in each of their three World Cup appearances and there's no guarantee the current crop better that record this winter. Paolo Sousa's acrimonious departure saw Czesław Michniewicz pick up the coaching pieces in January and his versatility and adaptability has to be considered an asset; so too Robert Lewandowski's goalscoring exploits, plus the influence of Piotr Zielinski. Yet older heads Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Glik remain mainstays giving the group a laboured look in defensive areas. In a straight shootout with Mexico to reach the knockout stage but anything more looks too tall a task for the Red-White. Back Poland at 250.00 on the Exchange Back Poland at 175/1 on the Sportsbook Mexico Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1986 Mexico have been one of the World Cup's most predictable teams in recent history. El Tri have suffered last-16 elimination in each of the last seven renewals and the mood back home suggests the 'quintido partido' - the fifth game - is well beyond supporters' wildest dreams in 2022. The Central American giants have one of their weakest-looking squads in modern memory with injuries afflicting Raul Jimenez, and playmaking ace Jesus "Tecatito" Corona missing out altogether. Who will create? Who will convert? Mexico have scored more than twice in only four of their last 25 internationals (versus Honduras, Surname and Guatemala) but are thankful to be housed in a manageable pool. Still, the universally unpopular Tata Martino has a tough task to silence critics and salvage some positivity. Back Mexico at 260.00 on the Exchange Back Mexico at 90/1 on the Sportsbook Ecuador Best World Cup Finish: Last 16 2006 Brazil's head coach Tite has earmarked Ecuador as the side that could surprise at the World Cup this winter and La Tri certainly possess the potential to make a mark on Qatar. Having finished third in the 2019 U20 World Cup, head coach Gustavo Alfaro began blooding the youngsters during qualification, whilst fashioning a side that's physically strong, fast, and capable of competing with the competition's elite. The South Americans' previous best effort was a last-16 elimination in 2016 and the 2022 edition could well match those exploits in climatic conditions that should suit. The tournament opener against Qatar looks key. Back Ecuador at 280.00 on the Exchange Back Ecuador at 250/1 on the Sportsbook Morocco Best World Cup Finish: Last 16 1986 Morocco's preparations for the World Cup took a surprise turn when the Atlas Lions removed combustible Bosnian head coach Vahid Halilhodzic from the hot-seat and brought in home favourite Walid Regragui only three months before the big kick-off. A wave of optimism and positivity has since spread across the North African nation, and the continent's second-highest ranked side are targeting only a second-ever appearance in the knockout stages. Hakim Ziyech has returned from international exile, Noussair Mazraoui and Achraf Hakimi offer high-class full-back options, whilst Youssef En Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal bring top-level European experience. Morocco have the quality to cause an upset in Group F. Back Morocco at 350.00 on the Exchange Back Morocco at 300/1 on the Sportsbook South Korea Best World Cup Finish: Fourth Place 2002 South Korea comfortably booked their place at an 11th consecutive World Cup finals with the Taegeuk Warriors still dreaming about their remarkable run to the semi-finals when hosting the tournament 20 years ago. However, repeating that feat looks like mission impossible following back-to-back pool-stage exits in 2014 and 2018, and the general apathy surrounding the national side under Paolo Bento. Consistently underwhelming continental displays have dismayed the public and a move away from South Korea's traditional strengths of fast, direct attacking football has disappointed pundits. A recent injury to Asia's biggest star, Son Heung-Min, has led many to run for cover - although he has made the south Korean World Cup squad - particularly after being housed in a ruthlessly competitive Group H against more illustrious opposition. Back South Korea at 360.00 on the Exchange Back South Korea at 300/1 on the Sportsbook Wales Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1958 Wales are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1958 - no other nation in the history of the game has spent so long between appearances at the finals - and Robert Page's posse are determined to make a splash on the biggest stage after ending a 64-year wait with play-off success over Ukraine. The Dragons relish their underdog role and will be eager to thwart England's progress in a pool that offers optimism for Welsh supporters. Getting a fit and firing Gareth Bale on the field remains the Dragons' most important element of preparation and finding a system to suit Aaron Ramsey would be preferable. Wales are packed with passion, energy, offer a pleasant blend between youth and experience, and certainly aren't heading to the Middle East just to make up the numbers. Back Wales at 360.00 on the Exchange Back Wales at 125/1 on the Sportsbook Japan Best World Cup Finish: Last 16 2002, 2010, 2018 Japan survived a couple of hiccups en-route to secure a place at their seventh successive World Cup yet bettering their best-ever performance of a last-16 elimination looks unlikely for Hajime Moriyasu's men considering their group-stage opposition. The Samurai Blue undoubtedly offer Asia's most talented and deepest playing pool but supporters have been frustrated by the team's conservative approach and underwhelming efforts. Operating as underdogs against Germany and Spain may bring the best out of a naturally attack-minded roster, although the squad lacks killer instinct in front of goal. The Samurai Blue will target the Costa Rica contest and hope to pinch points off the two European heavyweights but an early exit looms. Back Japan at 460.00 on the Exchange Back Japan at 300/1 on the Sportsbook Ghana Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 2010 Ghana's horror show at the African Cup of Nations - finishing bottom of their group, suffering a humiliating defeat to debutants Comoros - and a chaotic World Cup qualifying campaign, saw the Black Stars slump in the FIFA rankings, dampening expectations from a notoriously demanding public. However, having hit apparent rock-bottom, the Black Stars have impressively bounced back and arrive united. Dortmund youth team coach Otto Addo has overhauled the squad and brought together a young, hungry and ambitious group. Exciting recruits Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey have bolstered the ranks, whilst Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus remain in a roster that's full of potential yet also inexperienced and unpredictable. A tough group awaits but don't be surprised if Ghana give Portugal and Uruguay a good run for their money. Back Ghana at 530.00 on the Exchange Back Ghana at 300/1 on the Sportsbook Cameroon Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Final 1990 Cameroon extended their record as the African nation with the most World Cup finals appearances to eight after a dramatic last-gasp play-off victory over Algeria earlier this year. A miraculous late turnaround allowed the Indomitable Lions to stamp their ticket to Qatar, although any hopes of equaling their best-ever finish in the quarter-finals appear far-fetched. In seven of eight previous outings on the world stage, Cameroon have been eliminated early, losing all three group games in their last two tournaments. The Central African outfit are winless against non-CAF opposition since turning Moldova over in 2014 and look ill-equipped under Rigobert Song to compete in a high-class Group G. Back Cameroon at 560.00 on the Exchange Back Cameroon at 300/1 on the Sportsbook Canada Best World Cup Finish: Group Stage 1986 For the first time in forever, football may usurp ice hockey as Canada's sport of choice this winter after the Canucks exceeding everyone's expectations to top CONCACAF qualifying and reach a first World Cup finals since 1986. Naturally delighted to book their place in Qatar, John Herdman's troops are now looking to create history by targeting a first-ever win and scoring the nation's first-ever goal in the men's premier international competition. Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Alphonso Davies provide plenty of attacking thrust, but question marks hang over Les Rouges' rearguard with Canada barely road-tested against nations outside of their confederation; prior to a September friendly win over Qatar, Canada had not defeated a top 50 opponent from outside CONCACAF since 2002. Back Canada at 640.00 on the Exchange Back Canada at 300/1 on the Sportsbook Australia Best World Cup Finish: Last 16 2006 An underwhelming qualification campaign and a tough World Cup draw has left Australia looking vulnerable in Group D. The Socceroos were fortunate to progress through the play-offs and the current generation of players is considered one of the weakest in recent memory, overseen by an unpopular head coach in Graham Arnold who surprisingly left mainstays Tom Rogic and Trent Sainsbury out of his finals squad. Lacking a striker of substance and few creative midfield options, the Socceroos will focus on the "Aussie DNA" - "run till you drop, fight, kick and scream for every ball" according to Arnold. Australia have managed a solitary success across their last three World Cup appearances and equaling that record in Qatar would be deemed an achievement. Back Australia at 720.00 on the Exchange Back Australia at 500/1 on the Sportsbook Qatar Best World Cup Finish: Debutants Almost 12 years in the making, Qatar will finally make their World Cup debut in the curtain-raising clash with Ecuador later this month and the Maroon are desperate to make a positive statement. The host nation has invested huge resources in the national team over the past decade and were rewarded with a 2019 Asian Cup title; Qatar also competed in the 2019 Copa America, 2021 CONACACAF Gold Cup, as well as the UEFA qualifiers in a desperate quest for competitive football. Head coach Felix Sanchez is well-respected and front pair Almoez Ali and Akram Afif have proven capable of leading an attack-minded side. The squad is entirely home-based and has been in training together since June - few sides will be better prepared than the hosts but matching the physicality of Senegal and Ecuador could prove decisive in their bid to avoid an early elimination. Back Qatar at 720.00 on the Exchange Back Qatar at 500/1 on the Sportsbook Iran Best World Cup Finish: Group Stage 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018 Iran have been marked up as big Group B outsiders and head to the World Cup amidst a political storm and civil unrest back home. Already blighted by chaotic preparations, international sanctions and a lack of leadership of professional planning from the federation, it's easy to write Team Melli off as no-hopers. However, the Arabian outfit boast the best coach in the pool with Carlos Queiroz returning to the role as recently as September on a rescue mission. Strikers Sardar Azmoun and Mehidi Taremi are the poster boys of this Iranian side, yet Queiroz will invest almost all his focus on defensive solidity and utilising the counter-attack. At their best, Team Melli can be incredibly organised and resilient, but time isn't on their side as they prepare for a sixth World Cup outing. Back Iran at 830.00 on the Exchange Back Iran at 500/1 on the Sportsbook Tunisia Best World Cup Finish: Group Stage 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018 Fortunate to qualify, Tunisia rank amongst the weakest African competitors at the World Cup. A favourable draw allowed the Eagles of Carthage to reach the play-off stage where a bizarre own goal provided the difference over two legs against an average Mali side. The North Africans have now qualified for five of the last seven editions of the World Cup but have yet to progress past the group-stage. Achieving that feat this winter looks unlikely after being paired with France and Denmark, although Tunisia's ultra-defensive operation in a climate that suits could prove advantageous. Jalel Kadri will pin hopes upon Wahbi Khazri's set-piece proficiency and captain Youssef Msakni's invention in the final-third. Back Tunisia at 1000.00 on the Exchange Back Tunisia at 500/1 on the Sportsbook Saudi Arabia Best World Cup Finish: Last 16 1994 Saudi Arabia have a sorry World Cup finals record since making a splash as debutants in 1994. In the following four tournaments, the Green Falcons have registered a solitary victory - a dead-rubber against Egypt four years ago - yet optimism abounds Arabia with head coach Herve Renard making positive impressions. Stacked with international experience, the Frenchman oversaw an almost perfect qualification campaign, whilst driving standards on-and-off the pitch. Disciplined and physical, Saudi Arabia are unlikely to be swatted aside as easily as 2018 but an entirely domestic-based squad lacks the quality to make a major impression. Even so, the Green Falcons will be well supported, and continental conditions are also considered an advantage. Back Saudi Arabia at 1000.00 on the Exchange Back Saudi Arabia at 500/1 on the Sportsbook Costa Rica Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Final 2014 Costa Rica appeared down and out in CONCACAF qualification, but a remarkable turnaround saw Los Ticos pinch a place in the play-offs where the Central Americans squeezed past New Zealand by the narrowest of margins. Head coach Luiz Fernando Suarez still relies on plenty of the old guard from Costa Rica's sensational 2014 appearance with Keylor Navas the standout star between the sticks. However, Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell, Celso Borges, Oscar Duarte and Bryan Oviedo are fading forces and the Ticos have claimed top honours in only 13 of their past 23 outings. Expect an industrious, aggressive and defensive approach that ends with an early elimination having been pitted against heavyweights Germany and Spain. Back Costa Rica at 1000.00 on the Exchange Back Costa Rica at 500/1 on the Sportsbook ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lifting%20the%20World%20Cup.jpg", "height": 538, "width": 956 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mark O'Haire" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lifting the World Cup.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lifting the World Cup.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lifting the World Cup.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lifting the World Cup.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="World Cup trophy "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Which team will be top of the pile once the World Cup is done?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.145970106","entry_title":"World Cup 2022 Preview and Tips: The 32 teams analysed"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Cup%202022%20Preview%20and%20Tips%3A%20The%2032%20teams%20analysed&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-tournament-betting-preview-the-32-teams-ranked-101122-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-tournament-betting-preview-the-32-teams-ranked-101122-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-tournament-betting-preview-the-32-teams-ranked-101122-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-tournament-betting-preview-the-32-teams-ranked-101122-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-tournament-betting-preview-the-32-teams-ranked-101122-766.html&text=World%20Cup%202022%20Preview%20and%20Tips%3A%20The%2032%20teams%20analysed" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The start of the 2022 World Cup is fast approaching and so we tasked football betting expert Mark O'Haire to analyse the prospects of all 32 competing nations in Qatar...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"The success of 2018 and 2021 raised hopes and expectations and the pressure is now firmly on as the Three Lions bid to end 56 years of hurt"</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li>From Brazil to Costa Rica we rate all 32 World Cup hopefuls</li> <li>Betting expert Mark O'Haire runs the rule over every team</li> <li>Do Brazil justify favouritism? Can an underdog spring a surprise? Read on and find out</li> <li>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668246028451000&usg=AOvVaw219Bw_bAwQRHyMrrAxBkTt" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here</li> </ul> </blockquote><hr><div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Brazil</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002</h4> <p>Twenty long years have gone by since Brazil last won the World Cup, but the record five-time champions arrive with a star-studded squad and arguably their best chance of success since 2002. The Selecao cruised through CONMEBOL's marathon qualification campaign unbeaten (W14-D3-L0) and have suffered only two competitive defeats in 42 fixtures under respected head coach Tite. The Samba Boys have started as favourites in each of the past four World Cups (only to be ousted by European opposition) but it's difficult to dismiss Tite's troops at the top of the market; Brazil are supremely stocked with a settled XI, underpinned by defensive solidity, plus an abundance of match-wining quality in forward areas. However, the draw hasn't been kind; Brazil are based in a competitive Group G and could face a devilishly difficult route to the final against the likes of Spain, Argentina and France.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Brazil at 5.20 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Brazil at 4/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Argentina</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1978, 1986</h4> <p>Optimism and expectation abound as La Albiceleste go in search of a third World Cup title following successes in 1978 and 1986. In the midst of a mammoth 35-game unbeaten streak that stretches back to the beginning of 2019, Lionel Scaloni's side cruised seamlessly through CONMEBOL's challenging qualification process, were crowned Copa America champions for the first time in 28 years and were convincing 3-0 winners over Italy in the "Finalissima" at Wembley earlier this summer. The silky-skilled South Americans arrive in-form and market support has followed with Argentina's outright price collapsing from 11/1 quotes in June. La Albiceleste have gone beyond the quarter-finals just once since reaching the final in 1990 but the current crop could be peaking at the right time as Lionel Messi bids to bow out of the international circuit with football's greatest prize.</p> <p><img alt="Lionel Messi PSG 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/53dab424029aa36a7211331553a65955ac3366bc.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>A generous draw gives La Scaloneta a serious opportunity to take top honours, although the absence of Giovanni Lo Celso is a blow.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Argentina at 7.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Argentina at 11/2 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>France</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1998, 2018</h4> <p>France arguably boast the tournament's deepest playing pool, yet the holders will head to Qatar with legitimate question marks over form and fitness of key personnel in Didier Deschamps' talent-packed squad. World Cup winning midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba - two of Les Blues' shining lights over the past four years - are absent and their potential absence could provoke a last-minute reshuffle in tactical approach, hardly ideal if you're looking to avoid the curse of the defending World Cup winners (four of the last five have failed to make it out of the group).</p> <p><img alt="Didier Deschamps smile 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Didier%20Deschamps%20smile%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Karim Benzema hasn't consistently carried his club form across to the national team since his return and Deschamps' pragmatism has been criticised back home, with supporters suggesting his reign has gone stale after a decade in charge. But should France bring it all together, Les Blues warrant maximum respect in the market and boast a genuine chance to go back-to-back, a feat last achieved in 1962.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back France at 8.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back France at 6/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Spain</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Winners 2010</h4> <p>Spain weren't entirely convincing in clinching a 12th successive World Cup appearance - suffering a first World Cup qualifying defeat since 1993, and forced into a final day shootout with Sweden (requiring an 86th minute goal to confirm their place) - yet La Roja are undoubted challengers following a promising performance at the delayed Euro 2020. Luis Enrique's side boast a gluttony of exceptional midfield options, and despite the lack of a world class striker, the Iberians have notched in each of their past 20 internationals - the longest streak of any competitor in Qatar. Housed in the 'Group of Death', doubts do persist over the team's central defensive partnership, as well as an ability to see off deep-lying defences, but this burgeoning squad is progressing nicely and is well capable of making a splash in the knockout stages.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Spain at 10.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Spain at 15/2 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>England</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1966</h4> <p>Public mood surrounding England has nosedived following an unprecedented drop-off in performance levels and results since the summer. The Three Lions were beaten home and away by Hungary - including their worst home defeat since 1928 - failed to score an open play goal in four fixtures and head to the Middle East winless in six - their longest such streak since 1993. No team in Qatar is enduring a longer lean spell, whilst support for Gareth Southgate is on the wane following a series of underwhelming efforts, as well as his loyalty to underperforming personnel.</p> <p><img alt="Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry%20Kane%20England%20red%20shirt%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>The success of 2018 and 2021 raised hopes and expectations and the pressure is now firmly on as the Three Lions bid to end 56 years of hurt. Handed a manageable draw, England will hope Southgate's carefully curated safety-first approach pays dividends when it matters most.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back England at 10.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back England at 7/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Germany</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014</h4> <p>Germany was the first European nation to punch their ticket to Qatar following a seamless journey through the preliminaries and the rejuvenated Die Mannschaft are looking like potential contenders again under the guidance of gung-ho Hansi Flick. The former Bayern Munich boss has released the shackles, and reinstalled confidence and togetherness in the camp following a morale-sapping conclusion to Jogi Low's tenure. Question marks remain over the team's ruthlessness without an obvious centre forward, yet the fluidity of Germany's attack should ensure a goal-laden campaign with more warranted concerns surrounding the make-up of Die Mannschaft's defence. Regardless, having already earned seven major tournament titles, reaching 14 previous finals, the cliché of never writing off the Germans has never been so apt with Flick at the helm.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Germany at 13.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Germany at 10/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Netherlands</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Runner-Up 2010</h4> <p>Only four countries have reached the World Cup final more often than the Netherlands, and having finished third in 2014, the Oranje are hoping to make a similar statement after returning to international football's top table following their failure to qualify in 2018. Louis Van Gaal has led the renaissance and the grizzled veteran has guided the group to 15 games unbeaten, as well as topping the Dutch's World Cup qualifying pool and Nations League group in his third term. Adopting a 3-5-2 system for more solidity, the Netherlands boast a nice blend of youth and experience throughout the squad, although are badly lacking in the goalkeeping and central striking position, while Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay could be undercooked.</p> <p><img alt="Memphis Depay Netherlands crosses 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Memphis%20Depay%20Netherlands%20crosses%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>The Oranje are warm favourites in Group A and have set their sights on reaching at least the quarter-finals, which looks achievable based on a kind draw.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Netherlands at 16.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Netherlands at 11/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Portugal</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Third Place 1966</h4> <p>Since underwhelming en-route to Euro 2016 success, Portugal have largely underachieved on the international circuit considering the plethora of outstanding options available to them. Successive last-16 exits at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020, plus the Iberians failure to finish top of their qualification group, has put heavy pressure on head coach Fernando Santos, whose preference for pragmatism has frustrated fans. The 68-year-old can call upon a frightening attacking arsenal, although concerns persist at centre-back, suggesting conservatism could again reign supreme. The Selecao are streetwise enough to navigate a way to the latter stages but finding the right balance remains key.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Portugal at 18.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Portugal at 14/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Belgium</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Third Place 2018</h4> <p>Belgium's golden generation has passed its peak and the Red Devils could well be worth opposing in Qatar. Roberto Martinez oversaw an impressive third-place finish in 2018, however, the decline has caused widespread consternation back home. Flat-track bullies, Belgium have consistently dispatched the lesser lights yet fallen short in the big matches that matter, returning W2-D0-L6 when taking on England, Italy, France and Netherlands over the past two years.</p> <p><img alt="Roberto Martinez close up 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Roberto%20Martinez%20close%20up%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>With neither Eden Hazard nor Romelu Lukaku in top form or shape, plus a rickety backline, the Red Devils will be reliant upon Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois to engineer an assault on silverware. A last-16 exit appears plausible with Germany or Spain potentially lying-in wait.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Belgium at 19.50 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Belgium at 19/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Denmark</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1998</h4> <p>After reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020, Denmark look well-placed to again upset the odds at a major tournament. The Scandinavians have never progressed past the last-eight but boast a squad capable of going deep in the competition, and a coach smart enough to out-wit more illustrious opposition. Underpinned by a rock-solid rearguard, the current version of Danish Dynamite is blessed with pace and poise from the flanks, a workmanlike midfield with the X-Factor of in-form Christian Eriksen. No standout striker is Kasper Hjulmand's major headache but there's enough nous to negotiate a reasonable draw; Denmark have beaten group rivals France home and away this year and topping the pool should ensure they avoid Argentina in the last-16.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Denmark at 36.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Denmark at 22/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Uruguay</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1930, 1950</h4> <p>Uruguay yet again arrive at the World Cup as potential dark horses despite their participation in Qatar coming under threat during a turbulent qualification campaign that saw long-serving boss Oscar Tabarez depart. Diego Alonso picked up the pieces and duly delivered four vital victories to seal La Celeste's 14th appearance at the finals. South America's best-performing side in two of the past three renewals, and the regeneration of the squad has allowed the likes of Darwin Nunez, Federico Valverde and Faccundo Pellestri to flourish as the influence of old guard Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez subsides.</p> <p><img alt="Edison Cavani Uruguay 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Edison%20Cavani%20Uruguay%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Blessed with options in midfield and attack, Alonso's prime concern is defence where Ronald Araujo's fitness may necessity a reshuffle with captain Diego Godin in decline. Winning the pool is pivotal with Brazil looking likely to be the last-16 opponent for Group H's runner-up.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Uruguay at 55.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Uruguay at 35/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Croatia</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Runners-Up 2018</h4> <p>Since first competing as an independent nation in 1994, Croatia have qualified for all bar two major tournaments. In fact, the Vatreni are more decorated on the World Cup circuit than either Spain or England having clinched two previous podium finishes; indeed, when the Balkan outfit have survived the group-stage, they've gone on to claim a medal, a remarkable return for a country of their size. The current crop started the road to Qatar slowly, however, head coach Zlatko Dalic has overseen an impressive reboot; Luka Modric remains the lynchpin and leader, but Josko Gvardiol and Lovro Majer are just two of the new faces giving the group a refreshed outlook. Still lacking in the striking department and short on goalkeeping quality, Croatia do boast arguably one of the best midfields in the tournament and arrive in fine form - they're well capable of retaining 'dark horse' status.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Croatia at 60.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Croatia at 35/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Serbia</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Group Stage 2006, 2010, 2018</h4> <p>Serbia have never progressed past the group-stage in three previous finals outings, though the current crop has consistently performed above expectations and could be a lot of fun this winter. Finishing ahead of Portugal in the preliminaries - and the manner of their qualification - created plenty of headlines, and Dragan Stojkovic's proactive style should ensure the Eagles offer entertainment in spades.</p> <p><img alt="Dragan Stojkovic 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Dragan%20Stojkovic%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>It's a vibrant and fearless squad dripping in creativity and conversion qualities, although their attacking instincts can leave them exposed at the back - Serbia recorded a solitary shutout en-route to Qatar. A tough draw has dampened expectations but fixtures with Brazil and Switzerland could be box office.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Serbia at 130.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Serbia at 90/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Switzerland</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1934, 1938, 1954</h4> <p>Switzerland reached a fifth successive World Cup following an impressive, unbeaten qualifying campaign that saw Die Nati finish above European champions Italy. Now attention has turned towards reaching a first quarter-final berth since hosting the tournament in 1954. Murat Yakin took charge in August 2021 and has cultivated a team that's capable of keeping the back door locked, whilst there's enough invention, experience and balance in the group to suggest a fourth last-16 elimination in their past five appearances could be in the offing. A devilishly-difficult draw makes anything more improbable.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Switzerland at 130.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Switzerland at 90/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Senegal</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 2002</h4> <p>Senegal won their first-ever African Cup of Nations title in February and arrive in Qatar determined to make an impact as Africa's number one outfit. The Lions of Teranaga are making only their third appearance at the World Cup and eager to repeat the feat of their 2002 predecessors, who became only the second African nation to reach the quarter-finals. Aliou Cisse's charges missed out on the knockout stages four years on the fair play rule but have gone from strength-to-strength since - losing just twice in three years - with many continental experts suggesting the Senegalese represent Africa's best chance to go further than any other team on the continent in this competition.</p> <p><img alt="Sadio Mane 22 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sadio%20Mane%2022%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>An open group gives the Lions of Teranaga a fighting chance of at least reaching the knockout phase but injury to Sadio Mane on the eve of the tournament - although he has made the World Cup squad - is a savage blow for the West Africans.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Senegal at 140.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Senegal at 175/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>USA</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Semi-Finals 1930</h4> <p>Having disastrously failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the United States are back in the big time and eager to make up for lost time. The Stars & Stripes have undergone an impressive transformation under Gregg Berhalter, who opted to ditch the fading veterans that flopped during the last cycle and promote a promising pool of youngsters. A dynamic pressing style has been installed and the US have even picked up two pieces of silverware during their recovery, taking the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League titles after overcoming bitter rivals Mexico on both occasions. Centre-back and centre-forward remain problematic positions and September friendlies were unconvincing but there's enough green shoots to believe Berhalter's boys can be awkward opposition in an open group.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back USA at 230.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back USA at 125/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Poland</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Third Place 1974, 1982</h4> <p>For the first time in their history, Poland have qualified for four successive major tournaments. However, the Eagles have suffered group-stage exits in each of their three World Cup appearances and there's no guarantee the current crop better that record this winter. Paolo Sousa's acrimonious departure saw Czesław Michniewicz pick up the coaching pieces in January and his versatility and adaptability has to be considered an asset; so too Robert Lewandowski's goalscoring exploits, plus the influence of Piotr Zielinski.</p> <p><img alt="Robert Lewandowski Poland 2 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Robert%20Lewandowski%20Poland%202%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Yet older heads Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Glik remain mainstays giving the group a laboured look in defensive areas. In a straight shootout with Mexico to reach the knockout stage but anything more looks too tall a task for the Red-White.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Poland at 250.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Poland at 175/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Mexico</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1986</h4> <p>Mexico have been one of the World Cup's most predictable teams in recent history. El Tri have suffered last-16 elimination in each of the last seven renewals and the mood back home suggests the 'quintido partido' - the fifth game - is well beyond supporters' wildest dreams in 2022. The Central American giants have one of their weakest-looking squads in modern memory with injuries afflicting Raul Jimenez, and playmaking ace Jesus "Tecatito" Corona missing out altogether. Who will create? Who will convert? Mexico have scored more than twice in only four of their last 25 internationals (versus Honduras, Surname and Guatemala) but are thankful to be housed in a manageable pool. Still, the universally unpopular Tata Martino has a tough task to silence critics and salvage some positivity.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Mexico at 260.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Mexico at 90/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Ecuador</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Last 16 2006</h4> <p>Brazil's head coach Tite has earmarked Ecuador as the side that could surprise at the World Cup this winter and La Tri certainly possess the potential to make a mark on Qatar. Having finished third in the 2019 U20 World Cup, head coach Gustavo Alfaro began blooding the youngsters during qualification, whilst fashioning a side that's physically strong, fast, and capable of competing with the competition's elite.</p> <p><img alt="Gustavo Alfaro Ecuador coach 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gustavo%20Alfaro%20Ecuador%20coach%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>The South Americans' previous best effort was a last-16 elimination in 2016 and the 2022 edition could well match those exploits in climatic conditions that should suit. The tournament opener against Qatar looks key.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Ecuador at 280.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Ecuador at 250/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Morocco</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Last 16 1986</h4> <p>Morocco's preparations for the World Cup took a surprise turn when the Atlas Lions removed combustible Bosnian head coach Vahid Halilhodzic from the hot-seat and brought in home favourite Walid Regragui only three months before the big kick-off. A wave of optimism and positivity has since spread across the North African nation, and the continent's second-highest ranked side are targeting only a second-ever appearance in the knockout stages. Hakim Ziyech has returned from international exile, Noussair Mazraoui and Achraf Hakimi offer high-class full-back options, whilst Youssef En Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal bring top-level European experience. Morocco have the quality to cause an upset in Group F.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Morocco at 350.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Morocco at 300/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>South Korea</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Fourth Place 2002</h4> <p>South Korea comfortably booked their place at an 11th consecutive World Cup finals with the Taegeuk Warriors still dreaming about their remarkable run to the semi-finals when hosting the tournament 20 years ago. However, repeating that feat looks like mission impossible following back-to-back pool-stage exits in 2014 and 2018, and the general apathy surrounding the national side under Paolo Bento. Consistently underwhelming continental displays have dismayed the public and a move away from South Korea's traditional strengths of fast, direct attacking football has disappointed pundits.</p> <p><img alt="Son South Korea 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Son%20South%20Korea%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>A recent injury to Asia's biggest star, Son Heung-Min, has led many to run for cover - although he has made the south Korean World Cup squad - particularly after being housed in a ruthlessly competitive Group H against more illustrious opposition.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back South Korea at 360.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back South Korea at 300/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Wales</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1958</h4> <p>Wales are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1958 - no other nation in the history of the game has spent so long between appearances at the finals - and Robert Page's posse are determined to make a splash on the biggest stage after ending a 64-year wait with play-off success over Ukraine. The Dragons relish their underdog role and will be eager to thwart England's progress in a pool that offers optimism for Welsh supporters. Getting a fit and firing Gareth Bale on the field remains the Dragons' most important element of preparation and finding a system to suit Aaron Ramsey would be preferable. Wales are packed with passion, energy, offer a pleasant blend between youth and experience, and certainly aren't heading to the Middle East just to make up the numbers.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Wales at 360.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Wales at 125/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Japan</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Last 16 2002, 2010, 2018</h4> <p>Japan survived a couple of hiccups en-route to secure a place at their seventh successive World Cup yet bettering their best-ever performance of a last-16 elimination looks unlikely for Hajime Moriyasu's men considering their group-stage opposition.</p> <p><img alt="Hajime Moriyasu Japan coach 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Hajime%20Moriyasu%20Japan%20coach%201280.600x337.jpg" width="1280" height="719" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>The Samurai Blue undoubtedly offer Asia's most talented and deepest playing pool but supporters have been frustrated by the team's conservative approach and underwhelming efforts. Operating as underdogs against Germany and Spain may bring the best out of a naturally attack-minded roster, although the squad lacks killer instinct in front of goal. The Samurai Blue will target the Costa Rica contest and hope to pinch points off the two European heavyweights but an early exit looms.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Japan at 460.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Japan at 300/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Ghana</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 2010</h4> <p>Ghana's horror show at the African Cup of Nations - finishing bottom of their group, suffering a humiliating defeat to debutants Comoros - and a chaotic World Cup qualifying campaign, saw the Black Stars slump in the FIFA rankings, dampening expectations from a notoriously demanding public. However, having hit apparent rock-bottom, the Black Stars have impressively bounced back and arrive united. Dortmund youth team coach Otto Addo has overhauled the squad and brought together a young, hungry and ambitious group. Exciting recruits Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey have bolstered the ranks, whilst Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus remain in a roster that's full of potential yet also inexperienced and unpredictable. A tough group awaits but don't be surprised if Ghana give Portugal and Uruguay a good run for their money.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Ghana at 530.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Ghana at 300/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Cameroon</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Final 1990</h4> <p>Cameroon extended their record as the African nation with the most World Cup finals appearances to eight after a dramatic last-gasp play-off victory over Algeria earlier this year. A miraculous late turnaround allowed the Indomitable Lions to stamp their ticket to Qatar, although any hopes of equaling their best-ever finish in the quarter-finals appear far-fetched. In seven of eight previous outings on the world stage, Cameroon have been eliminated early, losing all three group games in their last two tournaments. The Central African outfit are winless against non-CAF opposition since turning Moldova over in 2014 and look ill-equipped under Rigobert Song to compete in a high-class Group G.</p> <p><img alt="Rigobert Song Cameroon 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Rigobert%20Song%20Cameroon%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Cameroon at 560.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Cameroon at 300/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Canada</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Group Stage 1986</h4> <p>For the first time in forever, football may usurp ice hockey as Canada's sport of choice this winter after the Canucks exceeding everyone's expectations to top CONCACAF qualifying and reach a first World Cup finals since 1986. Naturally delighted to book their place in Qatar, John Herdman's troops are now looking to create history by targeting a first-ever win and scoring the nation's first-ever goal in the men's premier international competition. Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Alphonso Davies provide plenty of attacking thrust, but question marks hang over Les Rouges' rearguard with Canada barely road-tested against nations outside of their confederation; prior to a September friendly win over Qatar, Canada had not defeated a top 50 opponent from outside CONCACAF since 2002.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Canada at 640.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Canada at 300/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Australia</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Last 16 2006</h4> <p>An underwhelming qualification campaign and a tough World Cup draw has left Australia looking vulnerable in Group D. The Socceroos were fortunate to progress through the play-offs and the current generation of players is considered one of the weakest in recent memory, overseen by an unpopular head coach in Graham Arnold who surprisingly left mainstays Tom Rogic and Trent Sainsbury out of his finals squad.</p> <p><img alt="Graham Arnold Australia coach 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Graham%20Arnold%20Australia%20coach%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Lacking a striker of substance and few creative midfield options, the Socceroos will focus on the "Aussie DNA" - "run till you drop, fight, kick and scream for every ball" according to Arnold. Australia have managed a solitary success across their last three World Cup appearances and equaling that record in Qatar would be deemed an achievement.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Australia at 720.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Australia at 500/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Qatar</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Debutants</h4> <p>Almost 12 years in the making, Qatar will finally make their World Cup debut in the curtain-raising clash with Ecuador later this month and the Maroon are desperate to make a positive statement. The host nation has invested huge resources in the national team over the past decade and were rewarded with a 2019 Asian Cup title; Qatar also competed in the 2019 Copa America, 2021 CONACACAF Gold Cup, as well as the UEFA qualifiers in a desperate quest for competitive football. Head coach Felix Sanchez is well-respected and front pair Almoez Ali and Akram Afif have proven capable of leading an attack-minded side. The squad is entirely home-based and has been in training together since June - few sides will be better prepared than the hosts but matching the physicality of Senegal and Ecuador could prove decisive in their bid to avoid an early elimination.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Qatar at 720.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Qatar at 500/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Iran</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Group Stage 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018</h4> <p>Iran have been marked up as big Group B outsiders and head to the World Cup amidst a political storm and civil unrest back home. Already blighted by chaotic preparations, international sanctions and a lack of leadership of professional planning from the federation, it's easy to write Team Melli off as no-hopers. However, the Arabian outfit boast the best coach in the pool with Carlos Queiroz returning to the role as recently as September on a rescue mission.</p> <p><img alt="Carlos Queiroz Iran coach 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Carlos%20Queiroz%20Iran%20coach%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Strikers Sardar Azmoun and Mehidi Taremi are the poster boys of this Iranian side, yet Queiroz will invest almost all his focus on defensive solidity and utilising the counter-attack. At their best, Team Melli can be incredibly organised and resilient, but time isn't on their side as they prepare for a sixth World Cup outing.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Iran at 830.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Iran at 500/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Tunisia</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Group Stage 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018</h4> <p>Fortunate to qualify, Tunisia rank amongst the weakest African competitors at the World Cup. A favourable draw allowed the Eagles of Carthage to reach the play-off stage where a bizarre own goal provided the difference over two legs against an average Mali side. The North Africans have now qualified for five of the last seven editions of the World Cup but have yet to progress past the group-stage. Achieving that feat this winter looks unlikely after being paired with France and Denmark, although Tunisia's ultra-defensive operation in a climate that suits could prove advantageous. Jalel Kadri will pin hopes upon Wahbi Khazri's set-piece proficiency and captain Youssef Msakni's invention in the final-third.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Tunisia at 1000.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Tunisia at 500/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Saudi Arabia</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Last 16 1994</h4> <p>Saudi Arabia have a sorry World Cup finals record since making a splash as debutants in 1994. In the following four tournaments, the Green Falcons have registered a solitary victory - a dead-rubber against Egypt four years ago - yet optimism abounds Arabia with head coach Herve Renard making positive impressions.</p> <p><img alt="Herve Renard Saudi Arabia coach 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Herve%20Renard%20Saudi%20Arabia%20coach%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Stacked with international experience, the Frenchman oversaw an almost perfect qualification campaign, whilst driving standards on-and-off the pitch. Disciplined and physical, Saudi Arabia are unlikely to be swatted aside as easily as 2018 but an entirely domestic-based squad lacks the quality to make a major impression. Even so, the Green Falcons will be well supported, and continental conditions are also considered an advantage.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Saudi Arabia at 1000.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Saudi Arabia at 500/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div> <div class="player_profile"> <h3>Costa Rica</h3> <h4>Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Final 2014</h4> <p>Costa Rica appeared down and out in CONCACAF qualification, but a remarkable turnaround saw Los Ticos pinch a place in the play-offs where the Central Americans squeezed past New Zealand by the narrowest of margins. Head coach Luiz Fernando Suarez still relies on plenty of the old guard from Costa Rica's sensational 2014 appearance with Keylor Navas the standout star between the sticks. However, Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell, Celso Borges, Oscar Duarte and Bryan Oviedo are fading forces and the Ticos have claimed top honours in only 13 of their past 23 outings. Expect an industrious, aggressive and defensive approach that ends with an early elimination having been pitted against heavyweights Germany and Spain.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106" class="button">Back Costa Rica at 1000.00 on the Exchange</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156" class="button">Back Costa Rica at 500/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar. </p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BET £10 ON GOLDEN BOOT WINNER GET £2 FREE BET ANY TIME THEY SCORE OR ASSIST</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Applies to the first bet placed on the World Cup FIFA Golden Boot market only upto 3:59pm Sunday 20 November. 