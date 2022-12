The story of the World Cup so far

Argentina will play France in what promises to be a thrilling World Cup final on Sunday and Betfair Exchange bettors think there is very little between the teams.

France are looking to become the first team to retain international football's biggest prize since Brazil in 1962.

In the World Cup outright winner market, France are marginal favourites at 1.981/1 and Argentina are 2.01/1.

In the match odds, which are about the result inside 90 minutes, it's also tight. France are 2.8815/8 to win in normal time, with Argentina 2.982/1 and the Draw 3.185/40.

The race to win the Golden Boot may be decided in the final too. Lionel Messi, who is bidding to lift the World Cup for the first time, is 1.865/6 to be the tournament's top scorer, while France's Kylian Mbappe is 2.54.

Bettors think its between the two Paris Saint-Germain teammates, who have both scored five in Qatar, but at much longer odds Julian Alvarez 24.023/1 and Olivier Giroud 24.023/1 each have four goals and shouldn't be ruled out.

Before then, let's look back at the some of best and worst moments from a brilliant four weeks of football at the first winter World Cup.

Group Stage - England's goals, Saudi's surprise, Germany's sorrow

It seems like longer than three-and-a-half weeks ago that we were watching England score six goals against Iran and daring to dream that this might be the Three Lions' year. They shortened in the betting after that one and became joint second-favourites.

The signs that Gareth Southgate's men were destined to disappoint were there perhaps in their 0-0 draw against USA. An emphatic 3-0 win over Wales saw England through in style, though, and sent home Rob Page's team.

Holders France made a confident start, winning their first two matches, while pre-tournament favourites Brazil looked solid in collecting six points from their first couple of outings too.

The big upset came when Argentina lost their first match 2-1 to Saudi Arabia before Lionel Messi and co. subsequently did enough to make it through. Meanwhile, Morocco progressed with seven points from a tough group and Croatia joined them as runners-up at Belgium's expense.

Oh and Germany crashed out in the group stage for the second successive World Cup.

Round of 16 - Magnificent Morocco, freescoring Portugal and brilliant Brazil

The two teams that raised their game in this round were Portugal, who hit Switzerland for six, and Brazil who were 4-0 up at the break in their win over South Korea. Those two were starting to receive plenty of support, as Argentina were made to work by Australia in a 2-1 win and France beat Poland 3-1.

England swept aside Senegal with a 3-0 win to set up a date with the defending champions, while Croatia came from behind to take Japan to penalties and win the shootout.

The Dutch progressed at the expense of USA. The real drama was in Morocco's 0-0 draw with Spain as Luis Enrique's men blew it at this stage for the second World Cup running and the African side progressed.

Quarter-finals - Brazil blow it, Argentina down Netherlands and Morocco make Ronaldo cry

Brazil's penalty shootout defeat to Croatia was, in the words of Betfair Ambassador Rivaldo,"a very sad day for the whole country." Luka Modric served a reminder of his timeless quality while for Brazil the wait for a sixth World Cup win will last for at least four more years.

Netherlands v Argentina was one of the games of the tournament, a ferocious battle that featured a record 17 yellow cards and a Dutch equaliser 11 minutes into added time, before Argentina won the shootout, thanks largely to their goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The following day, Morocco again won admirers whey they beat Portgual 1-0. Walid Regragui's men were resolute once they'd gone ahead through Youssef En-Nesyri and there was simply no way through for Cristiano Ronaldo, who ran down the tunnel in tears at full-time, and his team-mates.

And then... England were out. There was no shame in losing 2-1 to a France side that have played with the confidence and guile of world champions throughout. England were equal to Didier Deschamps' men for much of the match but Les Bleus found a way to win.

England will be back and, whether or not Southgate stays on, his legacy will be that he put them in a position to challenge for international football's biggest prizes for the first time in many years. Many more illustrious managers failed to do that down the years, so his achievements should not be underestimated.

Semi-finals - Messi magic sets up perfect finale

Messi was instrumental to Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the first semi-final. The 35-year-old produced his best performance at these finals yet, scoring the first and setting up the third.

Man City's Julian Alvarez scored a brace, the first of which was a brilliant individial effort, reminiscent of a certain Argentinian maestro who played the starring role last time Argentina won this tournament in 1986.

The second saw Messi bamboozle Croatia's defenders and serve up an unmissable chance.

France ended Morocco's World Cup fairytale with a 2-0 win in the second semi-final.

The African had decent spells but, once Theo Hernandez had put the defending champions ahead inside five minutes, the result rarely looked in doubt.

They will go into Sunday's match confident of retaining the World Cup but knowing they are probably in for a tougher test than they faced against Croatia in the final four years ago.

The Argentinian fans' presence in Qatar - around 50,000 are estminated to have made the long journey - has become legendary and they give everything to be their country's 12th man.