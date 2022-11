Peter's guide to trading with extra stoppage time

More minutes means more goals

Pay attention, move quickly and profit

Follow our dedicated World Cup Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

After five days, the World Cup is going as I expected and most key metrics have behaved in the same way as previous tournaments.

One of the key reasons I record and monitor statistics is to spot anomalies and we have already seen one in Qatar.

The first England match will be memorable for a few reasons. But, aside from the scoreline, the thing that instantly stood out was the immense amount of time that was added on to this game - a total of 29 minutes.

When I saw the added time, I jumped to have a look at the markets on Betfair. To understand why, let's examine how often goals are scored in a match.

What extra stoppage time means for your strategy

Let's take an extreme example. If we have a match that lasted 90 minutes and one that lasted three hours, which match would contain the most goals?

It doesn't take a genius to work out that matches that last longer have more goals, as there is a lot longer to score them.

When you look at a football match you should generally consider some key concepts.

All betting markets work around somebody offering a price to bet at in the market, and that is often based around a model. Part of that model, when betting on a football match, is the amount of time left to play.

Prior to the start of the World Cup most models would have been working to around 3-6 minutes of added time. Adding more than that means that any prices in the market must adjust for more time to score a goal.

Therefore, lots of extra added time will see the over/unders market adjust.

Trading and cashing out when the market adjusts its pricing will net a very tidy profit for, literally, a few seconds work.

From a trading perspective if you can lay unders just before stoppage time is announced, the same is true but in the opposite way for overs.

If the match is heading for a draw, then laying the draw in the match odds market will see a rapid re-rating when the amount of stoppage time is announced.

So far this World Cup the average total time for a match is about 105 minutes. Compare that to an average of 95-98 minutes for the average premier league game.

Late goals galore

The extra stoppage time has also created an opportunity in the match odds market. Lot of time at the end of the match will mean there are late goals.

There are plenty of options depending on how you can exploit this, but that will be entirely dependant on each individual match and the score at that point.

The important thing to know is that in the 2018 World Cup a goal was scored at 90 minutes or more 35% of the time.

Thanks to the rules changes in the World Cup this year, very late goals are occurring in 50% of the matches so far. That's a huge jump and completely unexpected. A lot of the markets have not accurately discounted this so far.

Bet on late goals.

Shock profit

Sometimes you trade so naturally that you don't really think about things until they happen, and this occurred in the first week of the World Cup.

I was already taking full advantage of the opportunities that Saudi Arabia had presented by taking the lead against Argentina when I tweeted the following:

Saudi's will willingly take a few yellows to keep this scoreline -- Bet Angel - Betfair trading (@betangel) November 22, 2022

After no cards in the first half, six followed after they took a 2-1 lead.

The logic is quite simple. If a team has the lead in a competition such as the World Cup, then they will do literally anything to hold onto it.

So in this situation you should start buying cards, bookings or searching these markets for opportunities. You are almost certain to get a pay off.

There are plenty of opportunities already at this World Cup. I'm looking forward to more as we move through the competition.