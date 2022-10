Group G - To Qualify Brazil - 1/16

Switzerland - 10/11

Serbia - 6/5

Cameroon - 11/4

Brazil

Preview by Rob Jones

To Win the 2022 World Cup: 4/1

To Win Group G: 2/5

2018 Performance: Quarter-Finals

Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

Team Profile

Brazil, the record-holding five-time World Cup winners come into this tournament as the favourites to pick up their sixth title. Brazil also boasts the record of being the only team to play in every World Cup tournament. It's been 20 years since Brazil triumphed in Korea and Japan and for a nation so obsessed with football there is a huge expectation that the wait will come to an end in Qatar.

This current crop looks like the best assembled squad since 2002 - it remains to be seen if they can handle the weight of a nation's expectation.

Unbeaten in 17 matches throughout CONMEBOL's qualification - Brazil impressed more than most en route to Qatar. They racked up 14 wins and three draws - scoring 40 and only conceding five times along the way.

Tite - the 61-year-old Brazilian - has been in charge since 2016. At the last World Cup, his side failed in the Quarter Finals in a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Belgium. Things improved in 2019 as he led Brazil to Copa America triumph before missing out on consecutive titles last year with defeat to rivals Argentina in a closely contested final.

Tite has already announced he plans on retirement following the finals - having won it all domestically in Brazil, the World Cup is the last prize he's looking for.

The Squad & Key Player

On paper it's easy to see why Brazil are current favourites here. From front to back, few nations at this World Cup can match the talent at depth at Tite's disposal.

In goal - both Alisson & Ederson are the epitome of a modern rounded goalkeeper. Solidity and experience at the back comes in the shape of Marquinhos, Militao & Thiago Silva.

Multiple combinations in midfield from the choice of Casemiro, Fred, Fabinho, Guimaraes, Paqueta. Attacking talent up front such as Neymar, Vinicius Jnr, Raphinha, Richarlison, Jesus (the list goes on) is unrivalled.

With eight goals and eight assists in qualifying - Neymar showed exactly why he is still the standout in this exceptionally talented group. The PSG man can play in multiple positions - wide, centrally as a nine. or even deeper as a #10.

So far this Season - Neymar appears to have shaken off the injury and fitness concerns which have plagued him for several years. He's been in sensational form domestically and in the Champions League with 20+ goal contributions to his name so far.

Tournament Prospects

It's that simple for Brazil. They come in as rightful favourites and anything less than that will be considered a failure. While they have the might of some top European sides and old rivals in Argentina to contend with, there is no reason they should fear anyone in the draw.

Group G sees Tite's men drawn against some stiff competition in the form of Serbia & Switzerland who can cause any of the big nations trouble, their final group game against African giants Cameroon looks a little easier on paper.

A potential path to lifting the trophy could see them face off with the likes of Spain, Argentina & France.

How to Bet on Brazil at the World Cup

Nice and simple - back them as Outright winners on the BF exchange. They are littered with talent all over the pitch, match winners up front and the best goalkeeper in the world behind a stable defence and holding midfield. You'll get the best prices singles on the Exchange so bet here.

Switzerland

Preview by Peter Healy

To Win the 2022 World Cup: 80/1

To Win Group G: 9/2

2018 Performance: Round of 16

Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1934, 1938, 1954

Team Profile

The Swiss will be hoping that their 12th appearance at the World Cup finals marks a change in fortunes; despite being ranked as high as fourth in the world as recently as 2017, they have been knocked out in the Round of 16 in three of the last four tournaments. Few of the nine million population can boast of remembering the 1954 World Cup, where on home soil, the Swiss reached the quarter-finals.

The Swiss boasted an impressive unbeaten record on their way to gaining automatic qualification for Qatar, triumphing over European Champions Italy. On the final day, a 4-0 thumping of Bulgaria in front of a sell-out crowd in Lucerne ensured a fifth successive trip to the World Cup finals.

Murat Yakin replaced Swiss Hero Vladimir Petkovic as manager in August 2021 and faces a stiff challenge replicating the achievements of the most successful Swiss football manager in history. He formerly managed FC Basel where he guided them to two domestic titles and an impressive semi-final appearance in the 2013 Europa League.

The Squad & Key Player

Yan Sommer has been an ever-present between the sticks in recent years, and the full back positions should be occupied by Silvan Widmer and Ricardo Rodriguez, who will be making his third appearance in the World Cup Finals. The squad boasts an impressive array of centre backs including Man City's new signing Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi and Fabian Schär among others.

The midfield double-pivot picks itself, with two Premier League workhorses in Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler. Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri will be confident of finding a starting place in attack alongside Breel Embolo. The final two forward positions will be up for grabs with Benfica's target man Haris Seferovic and Augsburg's speedy winger Ruben Vargas in contention.

It's hard to look past Granit Xhaka as the Swiss' key man, who has found somewhat of a resurgence at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. He has been an ever-present since Arteta took the job

His breaking up of play alongside Remo Freuler and ball retention in the midfield will prove crucial in big games against Brazil and Serbia, particularly the former where they are likely to see less of the ball. He is also the natural leader of this Swiss group.

Tournament Prospects

In a group with tournament favourites Brazil, it is hard to see them topping their pool. Despite this, a win in their opening game against Cameroon should leave a tasty shoot-out between themselves and Serbia in their final group game. These two nations similarly faced each other in the group stage at the2018 World Cup where a late Shaqiri winner put Switzerland in pole position to land qualification from the group.

Finishing in second would leave them facing the Winner of Group H containing Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay & Canada. Should they face Group H favourites Portugal in the Round of 16, Switzerland will be confident of going toe-to-toe with Ronaldo & Co. following their recent 1-0 win over them in the Nations League.

How to Bet on Switzerland at the World Cup

Back Switzerland Top Goalscorer: Breel Embolo

In fine form for club and country, Breel Embolo will be full of confidence entering into this tournament. He is capable of scoring goals on the break as well as being serviced by the creative talents alongside. The variety of goals that Embolo can get makes this a standout bet.

Serbia

Preview by Matko Jankovic

To Win the 2022 World Cup: 90/1

To Win Group G: 11/2

2018 Performance: Group Stage

Best World Cup Finish: Group Stage 2006, 2010, 2018 (reached L16 as part of Yugoslavia in 1998)

Team Profile

Serbia have struggled at every major competition since the breakup of Yugoslavia. Their last great generation was in the 90s but due to international sanctions imposed, they only attended the 1998 World Cup in France - reaching the Round of 16. They have exited at the group stages in each of 2006, 2010 and 2018, though now, Serbia seems to have landed on a serious team with a potential for producing upset.

Serbia qualified in first place from Group A with which included Portugal, Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan. They beat Portugal away in the last game in the last minute thanks to a goal by Mitrović to secure their path to Qatar.

Manager Dragan Stojković ''Piksi'' is a Serbian football legend. He allegedly gave up on around €2M from Chinese Guangzhou just to take over Serbia on his birthday in March 2021. He made some earthquakes in the squad by cutting out some toxic players and introducing young talents. Kolarov and Matić were first to go, and Serbia immediately started to appear healthier. ''Piksi'' plays total attacking football and isn't interested in holding onto results.

The Squad & Key Player

"Piksi'' likes to use a 3-5-2 formation, with Vanja Milinković-Savić of Torino in goal. The defensive trio should consist of 21-year-old Strahinja Pavlović from RB Salzburg, Nikola Milenković from Fiorentina and Miloš Veljković from Werder.

Serbia's midfield will be marshalled by Sergej Milinković-Savić of Lazio, who is paired by the legendary Dušan Tadić from Ajax and solid Nemanja Gudelj from Sevilla. Left wing is Juve's summer signing from Eintracht Filip Kostić, who many consider to be perhaps the best player in this team right now, and on the right former wonderkid Andrija Živković from PAOK. Attack is spearheaded by Fulham's red-hot Aleksandar Mitrović and Juve's Dušan Vlahović.

Now, though, it seems only one man's name is on everyone's lips. Aleksandar Mitrović is Serbia's key man for Qatar.

Last season he broke the record for the most goals scored in a 46-game English league season, by scoring an incredible 43 goals in 44 appearances in the Championship. In the past year, he has also netted 14 goals in 13 caps for Serbia. He works well with Vlahović up front and that is important to note because everyone was wondering if the two could feature together.

Tournament Prospects

This generation has every reason to be optimistic. There are some world-class players in this team, whilst the discipline and professionalism can be felt - something that Serbia struggled with previously. They've always had star players, that was never the issue - but close ties to politics caused problems, with incompetent selectors unable keep the team away from tabloids. However, they absolutely dominated World Cup qualification, and the Nations League, finishing first in both. Serbia could well be 'The Dark Horse'' in Qatar.

How to bet on Serbia at the World Cup

Serbia are much better than Switzerland or Cameroon in their group. To move things further - in the Round of 16, they look set to potentially play Portugal, an opponent they haven't lost to in the last two games.

Cameroon

Preview by Sam Kingston

To Win the 2022 World Cup: 250/1

To Win Group G: 11/1

2018 Performance: Did Not Qualify

Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Final 1990

Team Profile

Cameroon are one of three African sides who have reached the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup, making the last eight in 1990 where they were eventually eliminated by England after extra time. This is their only progression from the group stages to date, while it makes them the most successful African team in the tournament having reached the finals eight times.

Cameroon entered their final group game against Ivory Coast one point behind and needing a win to reach the playoffs. They won 1-0. Next up was Algeria in the playoffs, with Toko Ekambi popping up with virtually the last kick of the game in the fourth minute of added time to send the Indomitable Lions to Qatar.

A legend of the national side, Rigobert Song is the man taking Cameroon to the World Cup. He took the reins following their elimination from the AFCON at the hands of Egypt. He's been involved in the international set-up since 2016, managing youth teams and the senior set up as caretaker boss for a brief stint in 2018.

The Squad & Key Player

Cameroon's side can be described as very top heavy going into this tournament. Captain of the side, Vincent Aboubakar, will undoubtedly start in the forward role, alongside either Toko Ekambi or Choupo Moting. If Toko Ekambi starts up front, it means he will play Hongla and Mbeumo as wide midfielders (Bryan Mbeumo recently pledged allegiance). Andre Onana will be in goal, who is competing for the number one shirt at Inter this season.

Zambo Anguissa, who is having an incredible season at Napoli, will start in midfield, alongside Samuel Gouet. Nicolas Nkoulou may start at centre half, but it's more likely they go with a partnership of Ngadeu-Ngadjui of Gent, and Castelletto of Nantes. They scored the most goals of any team in the AFCON, scoring 11 times, five of which came from Aboubakar, meaning he left the tournament with the Golden Boot.

Cameroon's key player is their captain - Vincent Aboubakar. They will rely on his goals if they are to progress through a very difficult group. He does have 33 international goals, currently third behind Milla and Eto'o as their all-time record goalscorer.

Tournament Prospects

Cameroon have been drawn with tournament favourites Brazil, along with Serbia and Switzerland, two other very tricky opponents. It won't be easy for them to pick up points in this group, but they can certainly cause some problems.

They are the outsiders to qualify through the group, 11/4 at time of writing, and will have to rely on the forwards to outscore their opposition if they are to win any games.

They play Brazil in the last game, so the hope would be that Brazil have already qualified in first place and field a weakened team, giving them a chance to qualify on the final day.

How to bet on Cameroon at the World Cup

Back Over 2.5 Goals treble in Cameroon's three group games

As mentioned, Cameroon are very top heavy, with a strong forward line full of goals and a weaker defence. They conceded in all three group games at the latest AFCON and found themselves behind in the first two games.

They will be punished for that in the World Cup against quality opposition and will have to rely on their forward players to shine if they are to stay in games. Their games in the AFCON averaged three goals per game, so you'd expect that to increase when they come up against better opposition.