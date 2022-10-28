</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/copa-libertadores-final-tips-pedro-to-play-pivotal-role-for-flamengo-261022-1057.html">Copa Libertadores Final Tips: Pedro to play pivotal role for Flamengo in 7/4 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tipsheet-eight-bets-from-evens-to-9-2-for-saturday-271022-718.html">Premier League Tipsheet: Eight bets from evens to 9/2 for Saturday </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-acca-builder-tips-man-city-to-drop-points-at-leicester-271022-722.html">Premier League Acca: Man City to drop points at Leicester</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-shanghai-and-laugh-a-minute-to-surprise-at-dundalk-281022-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Shanghai and Laugh A Minute to surprise at Dundlak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/dundalk-friday-tips-newcomer-to-help-colin-keane-in-bid-for-championship-271022-1111.html">Dundalk Friday Tips: Newcomer to help Colin Keane in bid for Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/thursdays-most-backed-oasid-dream-filly-being-backed-to-go-well-on-debut-271022-200.html">Thursday's Most Backed: Oasis Dream filly being backed to go well on debut</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-england-t20-world-cup-tips-old-rivals-set-for-a-thriller-261022-194.html">Australia v England T20 World Cup Tips: Old rivals set for a thriller</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/t20-world-cup-tips-afghanistan-v-ireland-irish-eyes-could-be-smiling-again-261022-194.html">Afghanistan v Ireland T20 World Cup Tips: Irish eyes could be smiling again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-zimbabwe-t20-world-cup-tips-zims-primed-for-another-shock-261022-194.html">Pakistan v Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Tips: Zims primed for another shock</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-vienna-tips-in-form-ruusuvuori-a-lively-underdog-against-hurkacz-261022-169.html">ATP Vienna Tips: In-form Ruusuvuori a lively underdog against Hurkacz</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-vienna-tips-novak-can-rise-to-the-occasion-against-tsitsipas-251022-169.html">ATP Vienna Tips: Novak can rise to the occasion against Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-basel-tips-cressy-and-stricker-look-set-for-tie-breaks-again-251022-169.html">ATP Basel Tips: Cressy and Stricker look set for tie breaks again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/portugal-masters-long-odds-golf-tips-back-brice-to-bag-the-bermudan-bounty-261022-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Back Brice to bag the Bermudan bounty</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-bermuda-championship-and-portugal-masters-251022-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Bermuda Championship and Portugal Masters</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/portugal-masters-first-round-leader-tips-warren-to-shine-early-251022-719.html">Portugal Masters First-Round Leader Tips: Warren to shine early</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betting signals now firmly point to a Red Wave at the mid-terms</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/brazilian-election-odds-lula-odds-on-to-beat-bolsonaro-in-sundays-vote-251022-204.html">Brazilian Election: Lula odds-on to beat Bolsonaro on Sunday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-6.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Sunak 3/1 to go next year with Boris favourite to replace him</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-8-tips-back-baltimore-to-beat-bradys-bucs-271022-1063.html">NFL Week 8 tips: Back Baltimore to beat Brady's Bucs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-7-tips-back-a-new-york-new-york-double-pack-to-bounce-back-201022-1063.html">NFL Week 7 tips: Back a New York, New York double & Pack to bounce back</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-six-tips-revenge-for-bills-dallas-d-to-trouble-philly-121022-1063.html">NFL Week 6 tips: Revenge for Bills & Dallas D to trouble Philly</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Fury odds-on to win 3 December bout by KO</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/northern-ireland-open-snooker-tips-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-161022-171.html">Northern Ireland Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/claressa-shields-v-savannah-marshall-tips-silent-assassins-power-will-prove-decisive-141022-746.html">Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: Silent Assassin's power will prove decisive</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">World Cup 2022 Group G Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/betfair-football-traders/">Betfair Football Traders</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-27">27 October 2022</time></li> <li>8:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "World Cup 2022 Group G Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders", "name": "World Cup 2022 Group G Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders", "description": "Tournament favourites Brazil are in Group G alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon, and here with their team profiles, odds and tips are Betfair traders ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-27T17:58:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-28T08:43:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Tournament favourites Brazil are in Group G alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon, and here with their team profiles, odds and tips are Betfair traders Rob Jones, Peter Healy, Matko Jankovic and Sam Kingston... Group G - To Qualify Brazil - 1/16 Switzerland - 10/11 Serbia - 6/5 Cameroon - 11/4 Brazil Preview by Rob Jones To Win the 2022 World Cup: 4/1To Win Group G: 2/52018 Performance: Quarter-FinalsBest World Cup Finish: Winners 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 Team Profile Brazil, the record-holding five-time World Cup winners come into this tournament as the favourites to pick up their sixth title. Brazil also boasts the record of being the only team to play in every World Cup tournament. It's been 20 years since Brazil triumphed in Korea and Japan and for a nation so obsessed with football there is a huge expectation that the wait will come to an end in Qatar. This current crop looks like the best assembled squad since 2002 - it remains to be seen if they can handle the weight of a nation's expectation. Unbeaten in 17 matches throughout CONMEBOL's qualification - Brazil impressed more than most en route to Qatar. They racked up 14 wins and three draws - scoring 40 and only conceding five times along the way. Tite - the 61-year-old Brazilian - has been in charge since 2016. At the last World Cup, his side failed in the Quarter Finals in a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Belgium. Things improved in 2019 as he led Brazil to Copa America triumph before missing out on consecutive titles last year with defeat to rivals Argentina in a closely contested final. Tite has already announced he plans on retirement following the finals - having won it all domestically in Brazil, the World Cup is the last prize he's looking for. The Squad &amp; Key Player On paper it's easy to see why Brazil are current favourites here. From front to back, few nations at this World Cup can match the talent at depth at Tite's disposal. In goal - both Alisson &amp; Ederson are the epitome of a modern rounded goalkeeper. Solidity and experience at the back comes in the shape of Marquinhos, Militao &amp; Thiago Silva. Multiple combinations in midfield from the choice of Casemiro, Fred, Fabinho, Guimaraes, Paqueta. Attacking talent up front such as Neymar, Vinicius Jnr, Raphinha, Richarlison, Jesus (the list goes on) is unrivalled. With eight goals and eight assists in qualifying - Neymar showed exactly why he is still the standout in this exceptionally talented group. The PSG man can play in multiple positions - wide, centrally as a nine. or even deeper as a #10. So far this Season - Neymar appears to have shaken off the injury and fitness concerns which have plagued him for several years. He's been in sensational form domestically and in the Champions League with 20+ goal contributions to his name so far. Tournament Prospects It's that simple for Brazil. They come in as rightful favourites and anything less than that will be considered a failure. While they have the might of some top European sides and old rivals in Argentina to contend with, there is no reason they should fear anyone in the draw. Group G sees Tite's men drawn against some stiff competition in the form of Serbia &amp; Switzerland who can cause any of the big nations trouble, their final group game against African giants Cameroon looks a little easier on paper. A potential path to lifting the trophy could see them face off with the likes of Spain, Argentina &amp; France. How to Bet on Brazil at the World Cup Back Brazil to Win the World Cup on Betfair Exchange @ [5.5] Nice and simple - back them as Outright winners on the BF exchange. They are littered with talent all over the pitch, match winners up front and the best goalkeeper in the world behind a stable defence and holding midfield. You'll get the best prices singles on the Exchange so bet here. Switzerland Preview by Peter Healy To Win the 2022 World Cup: 80/1To Win Group G: 9/22018 Performance: Round of 16Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1934, 1938, 1954 Team Profile The Swiss will be hoping that their 12th appearance at the World Cup finals marks a change in fortunes; despite being ranked as high as fourth in the world as recently as 2017, they have been knocked out in the Round of 16 in three of the last four tournaments. Few of the nine million population can boast of remembering the 1954 World Cup, where on home soil, the Swiss reached the quarter-finals. The Swiss boasted an impressive unbeaten record on their way to gaining automatic qualification for Qatar, triumphing over European Champions Italy. On the final day, a 4-0 thumping of Bulgaria in front of a sell-out crowd in Lucerne ensured a fifth successive trip to the World Cup finals. Murat Yakin replaced Swiss Hero Vladimir Petkovic as manager in August 2021 and faces a stiff challenge replicating the achievements of the most successful Swiss football manager in history. He formerly managed FC Basel where he guided them to two domestic titles and an impressive semi-final appearance in the 2013 Europa League. The Squad &amp; Key Player Yan Sommer has been an ever-present between the sticks in recent years, and the full back positions should be occupied by Silvan Widmer and Ricardo Rodriguez, who will be making his third appearance in the World Cup Finals. The squad boasts an impressive array of centre backs including Man City's new signing Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi and Fabian Schär among others. The midfield double-pivot picks itself, with two Premier League workhorses in Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler. Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri will be confident of finding a starting place in attack alongside Breel Embolo. The final two forward positions will be up for grabs with Benfica's target man Haris Seferovic and Augsburg's speedy winger Ruben Vargas in contention. It's hard to look past Granit Xhaka as the Swiss' key man, who has found somewhat of a resurgence at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. He has been an ever-present since Arteta took the job His breaking up of play alongside Remo Freuler and ball retention in the midfield will prove crucial in big games against Brazil and Serbia, particularly the former where they are likely to see less of the ball. He is also the natural leader of this Swiss group. Tournament Prospects In a group with tournament favourites Brazil, it is hard to see them topping their pool. Despite this, a win in their opening game against Cameroon should leave a tasty shoot-out between themselves and Serbia in their final group game. These two nations similarly faced each other in the group stage at the2018 World Cup where a late Shaqiri winner put Switzerland in pole position to land qualification from the group. Finishing in second would leave them facing the Winner of Group H containing Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay &amp; Canada. Should they face Group H favourites Portugal in the Round of 16, Switzerland will be confident of going toe-to-toe with Ronaldo &amp; Co. following their recent 1-0 win over them in the Nations League. How to Bet on Switzerland at the World Cup Back Switzerland Top Goalscorer: Breel Embolo In fine form for club and country, Breel Embolo will be full of confidence entering into this tournament. He is capable of scoring goals on the break as well as being serviced by the creative talents alongside. The variety of goals that Embolo can get makes this a standout bet. Serbia Preview by Matko Jankovic To Win the 2022 World Cup: 90/1To Win Group G: 11/22018 Performance: Group StageBest World Cup Finish: Group Stage 2006, 2010, 2018 (reached L16 as part of Yugoslavia in 1998) Team Profile Serbia have struggled at every major competition since the breakup of Yugoslavia. Their last great generation was in the 90s but due to international sanctions imposed, they only attended the 1998 World Cup in France - reaching the Round of 16. They have exited at the group stages in each of 2006, 2010 and 2018, though now, Serbia seems to have landed on a serious team with a potential for producing upset. Serbia qualified in first place from Group A with which included Portugal, Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan. They beat Portugal away in the last game in the last minute thanks to a goal by Mitrović to secure their path to Qatar. Manager Dragan Stojković ''Piksi'' is a Serbian football legend. He allegedly gave up on around €2M from Chinese Guangzhou just to take over Serbia on his birthday in March 2021. He made some earthquakes in the squad by cutting out some toxic players and introducing young talents. Kolarov and Matić were first to go, and Serbia immediately started to appear healthier. ''Piksi'' plays total attacking football and isn't interested in holding onto results. The Squad &amp; Key Player "Piksi'' likes to use a 3-5-2 formation, with Vanja Milinković-Savić of Torino in goal. The defensive trio should consist of 21-year-old Strahinja Pavlović from RB Salzburg, Nikola Milenković from Fiorentina and Miloš Veljković from Werder. Serbia's midfield will be marshalled by Sergej Milinković-Savić of Lazio, who is paired by the legendary Dušan Tadić from Ajax and solid Nemanja Gudelj from Sevilla. Left wing is Juve's summer signing from Eintracht Filip Kostić, who many consider to be perhaps the best player in this team right now, and on the right former wonderkid Andrija Živković from PAOK. Attack is spearheaded by Fulham's red-hot Aleksandar Mitrović and Juve's Dušan Vlahović. Now, though, it seems only one man's name is on everyone's lips. Aleksandar Mitrović is Serbia's key man for Qatar. Last season he broke the record for the most goals scored in a 46-game English league season, by scoring an incredible 43 goals in 44 appearances in the Championship. In the past year, he has also netted 14 goals in 13 caps for Serbia. He works well with Vlahović up front and that is important to note because everyone was wondering if the two could feature together. Tournament Prospects This generation has every reason to be optimistic. There are some world-class players in this team, whilst the discipline and professionalism can be felt - something that Serbia struggled with previously. They've always had star players, that was never the issue - but close ties to politics caused problems, with incompetent selectors unable keep the team away from tabloids. However, they absolutely dominated World Cup qualification, and the Nations League, finishing first in both. Serbia could well be 'The Dark Horse'' in Qatar. How to bet on Serbia at the World Cup Back Serbia To Qualify from group G @ 6/5 Serbia are much better than Switzerland or Cameroon in their group. To move things further - in the Round of 16, they look set to potentially play Portugal, an opponent they haven't lost to in the last two games. Cameroon Preview by Sam Kingston To Win the 2022 World Cup: 250/1To Win Group G: 11/12018 Performance: Did Not QualifyBest World Cup Finish: Quarter-Final 1990 Team Profile Cameroon are one of three African sides who have reached the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup, making the last eight in 1990 where they were eventually eliminated by England after extra time. This is their only progression from the group stages to date, while it makes them the most successful African team in the tournament having reached the finals eight times. Cameroon entered their final group game against Ivory Coast one point behind and needing a win to reach the playoffs. They won 1-0. Next up was Algeria in the playoffs, with Toko Ekambi popping up with virtually the last kick of the game in the fourth minute of added time to send the Indomitable Lions to Qatar. A legend of the national side, Rigobert Song is the man taking Cameroon to the World Cup. He took the reins following their elimination from the AFCON at the hands of Egypt. He's been involved in the international set-up since 2016, managing youth teams and the senior set up as caretaker boss for a brief stint in 2018. The Squad &amp; Key Player Cameroon's side can be described as very top heavy going into this tournament. Captain of the side, Vincent Aboubakar, will undoubtedly start in the forward role, alongside either Toko Ekambi or Choupo Moting. If Toko Ekambi starts up front, it means he will play Hongla and Mbeumo as wide midfielders (Bryan Mbeumo recently pledged allegiance). Andre Onana will be in goal, who is competing for the number one shirt at Inter this season. Zambo Anguissa, who is having an incredible season at Napoli, will start in midfield, alongside Samuel Gouet. Nicolas Nkoulou may start at centre half, but it's more likely they go with a partnership of Ngadeu-Ngadjui of Gent, and Castelletto of Nantes. They scored the most goals of any team in the AFCON, scoring 11 times, five of which came from Aboubakar, meaning he left the tournament with the Golden Boot. Cameroon's key player is their captain - Vincent Aboubakar. They will rely on his goals if they are to progress through a very difficult group. He does have 33 international goals, currently third behind Milla and Eto'o as their all-time record goalscorer. Tournament Prospects Cameroon have been drawn with tournament favourites Brazil, along with Serbia and Switzerland, two other very tricky opponents. It won't be easy for them to pick up points in this group, but they can certainly cause some problems. They are the outsiders to qualify through the group, 11/4 at time of writing, and will have to rely on the forwards to outscore their opposition if they are to win any games. They play Brazil in the last game, so the hope would be that Brazil have already qualified in first place and field a weakened team, giving them a chance to qualify on the final day. How to bet on Cameroon at the World Cup Back Over 2.5 Goals treble in Cameroon's three group games As mentioned, Cameroon are very top heavy, with a strong forward line full of goals and a weaker defence. They conceded in all three group games at the latest AFCON and found themselves behind in the first two games. They will be punished for that in the World Cup against quality opposition and will have to rely on their forward players to shine if they are to stay in games. Their games in the AFCON averaged three goals per game, so you'd expect that to increase when they come up against better opposition. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.jpg", "height": 929, "width": 1652 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Betfair Football Traders" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.728x409.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.600x337.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.728x409.jpg 728w" alt="Brazilian star Neymar"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Will Neymar be a World Cup winner in Qatar?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-g-winner/924.301794428" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/fifa-world-cup\/12469077\/group-g-winner\/924.301794428","entry_title":"World Cup 2022 Group G Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-g-winner/924.301794428">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Cup%202022%20Group%20G%20Betting%20Preview%3A%20Expert%20analysis%20from%20the%20Betfair%20Traders&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html&text=World%20Cup%202022%20Group%20G%20Betting%20Preview%3A%20Expert%20analysis%20from%20the%20Betfair%20Traders" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Tournament favourites Brazil are in Group G alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon, and here with their team profiles, odds and tips are Betfair traders Rob Jones, Peter Healy, Matko Jankovic and Sam Kingston...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><b></b><blockquote> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-g-to-qualify/924.301794507">Group G - To Qualify</a></strong></p> <ul> <li><strong>Brazil - 1/16</strong></li> <li><strong>Switzerland - 10/11</strong></li> <li><strong>Serbia - 6/5</strong></li> <li><strong>Cameroon - 11/4</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><hr><h2><b>Brazil</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Rob Jones</strong></p><p><b></b></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">4/1</a><br>To Win Group G: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-g-winner/924.301794428">2/5</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Quarter-Finals</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Winners 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Brazil, the record-holding five-time World Cup winners come into this tournament as the <strong>favourites to pick up their sixth title</strong>. Brazil also boasts the record of being the only team to play in every World Cup tournament. It's been 20 years since Brazil triumphed in Korea and Japan and for a nation so obsessed with football there is a <strong>huge expectation</strong> that the wait will come to an end in Qatar.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This current crop looks like the best assembled squad since 2002 - it remains to be seen if they can handle the weight of a nation's expectation.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Unbeaten in 17 matches</strong> throughout CONMEBOL's qualification - Brazil impressed more than most en route to Qatar. They racked up 14 wins and three draws - <strong>scoring 40 and only conceding five times</strong> along the way.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Tite2-Brazil-1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Tite2-Brazil-1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Tite </strong>- the 61-year-old Brazilian - has been in charge since 2016. At the last World Cup, his side failed in the Quarter Finals in a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Belgium. Things improved in 2019 as he led Brazil to <strong>Copa America triumph</strong> before missing out on consecutive titles last year with defeat to rivals Argentina in a closely contested final.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tite has already announced he plans on retirement following the finals - having won it all domestically in Brazil, the World Cup is <strong>the last prize he's looking for</strong>.</span></p><h2><b>The Squad & Key Player</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On paper it's easy to see why Brazil are current favourites here. From front to back, few nations at this World Cup can match the <strong>talent at depth</strong> at Tite's disposal. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In goal - both <strong>Alisson</strong> & <strong>Ederson</strong> are the epitome of a modern rounded goalkeeper. Solidity and experience at the back comes in the shape of Marquinhos, Militao & <strong>Thiago Silva</strong>. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Multiple combinations in midfield from the choice of Casemiro, Fred, Fabinho, Guimaraes, Paqueta. Attacking talent up front such as Neymar, <strong>Vinicius Jnr</strong>, Raphinha, Richarlison, Jesus (the list goes on) is unrivalled.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With eight goals and eight assists in qualifying - <strong>Neymar showed exactly why he is still the standout in this exceptionally talented group</strong>. The PSG man can play in multiple positions - wide, centrally as a nine. or even deeper as a #10.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So far this Season - Neymar appears to have shaken off the injury and fitness concerns which have plagued him for several years. <strong>He's been in sensational form domestically</strong> and in the Champions League with 20+ goal contributions to his name so far. </span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It's that simple for Brazil. They come in as <strong>rightful favourites</strong> and anything less than that will be considered a failure. While they have the might of some top European sides and old rivals in Argentina to contend with, there is no reason they should fear anyone in the draw. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Group G sees Tite's men drawn against some <strong>stiff competition</strong> in the form of Serbia & Switzerland who can cause any of the big nations trouble, their final group game against African giants Cameroon looks a little easier on paper. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A potential path to lifting the trophy could see them face off with the likes of Spain, Argentina & France. </span></p><h2><b>How to Bet on Brazil at the World Cup</b></h2><p></p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106"><b>Back Brazil to Win the World Cup on Betfair Exchange @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b></b></a></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nice and simple - back them as Outright winners on the BF exchange. They are <strong>littered with talent all over the pitch</strong>, match winners up front and the best goalkeeper in the world behind a stable defence and holding midfield. You'll get the best prices singles on the Exchange so bet here.</span></p><hr><h2><b>Switzerland</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Peter Healy</strong></p><p></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">80/1</a><br>To Win Group G: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-g-winner/924.301794428">9/2</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Round of 16</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Quarter-Finals 1934, 1938, 1954</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Swiss will be hoping that their 12</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">th</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> appearance at the World Cup finals marks a change in fortunes; despite being ranked as high as fourth in the world as recently as 2017, they have<strong> been knocked out in the Round of 16 in three of the last four tournaments</strong>. Few of the nine million population can boast of remembering the 1954 World Cup, where on home soil, the Swiss reached the quarter-finals. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Swiss boasted <strong>an impressive unbeaten record</strong> on their way to gaining automatic qualification for Qatar, triumphing over European Champions Italy. On the final day, a 4-0 thumping of Bulgaria in front of a sell-out crowd in Lucerne ensured a fifth successive trip to the World Cup finals. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Murat Yakin</strong> replaced Swiss Hero Vladimir Petkovic as manager in August 2021 and faces a stiff challenge replicating the achievements of the most successful Swiss football manager in history. He formerly managed FC Basel where he guided them to <strong>two domestic titles</strong> and an impressive semi-final appearance in the 2013 Europa League.</span></p><h2><b>The Squad & Key Player</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Yan Sommer </strong>has been an ever-present between the sticks in recent years, and the full back positions should be occupied by Silvan Widmer and <strong>Ricardo Rodriguez</strong>, who will be making his third appearance in the World Cup Finals. The squad boasts an impressive array of centre backs including Man City's new signing <strong>Manuel Akanji</strong>, Nico Elvedi and Fabian Schär among others.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The midfield double-pivot picks itself, with two Premier League workhorses in <strong>Granit Xhaka</strong> and Remo Freuler. Chicago Fire's <strong>Xherdan Shaqiri</strong> will be confident of finding a starting place in attack alongside Breel Embolo. The final two forward positions will be up for grabs with Benfica's target man Haris Seferovic and Augsburg's speedy winger Ruben Vargas in contention.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Xherdan Shaqiri Switzerland 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Xherdan%20Shaqiri%20Switzerland%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It's hard to look past <strong>Granit Xhaka</strong> as the Swiss' key man, who has found somewhat of a resurgence at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. He has been an ever-present since Arteta took the job </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">His breaking up of play alongside <strong>Remo Freuler</strong> and ball retention in the midfield will prove crucial in big games against Brazil and Serbia, particularly the former where they are likely to see less of the ball. He is also the <strong>natural leader</strong> of this Swiss group. </span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a group with tournament favourites Brazil, it is hard to see them topping their pool. Despite this, a win in their opening game against Cameroon should leave <strong>a tasty shoot-out between themselves and Serbia</strong> in their final group game. These two nations similarly faced each other in the group stage at the2018 World Cup where a late Shaqiri winner put Switzerland in pole position to land qualification from the group.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Finishing in second would leave them facing the Winner of Group H containing Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay & Canada. Should they face Group H favourites Portugal in the Round of 16, <strong>Switzerland will be confident of going toe-to-toe with Ronaldo & Co</strong>. following their recent 1-0 win over them in the Nations League.</span></p><h2><b>How to Bet on Switzerland at the World Cup</b></h2><p><b></b></p><blockquote> <p><b>Back Switzerland Top Goalscorer: Breel Embolo</b></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In fine form for club and country, <strong>Breel Embolo</strong> will be full of confidence entering into this tournament. He is capable of scoring goals on the break as well as being serviced by the creative talents alongside. The variety of goals that Embolo can get makes this a <strong>standout bet</strong>. </span></p><hr><h2><b>Serbia</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Matko Jankovic</strong></p><p><strong></strong></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">90/1</a><br>To Win Group G: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-g-winner/924.301794428">11/2</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Group Stage</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Group Stage 2006, 2010, 2018 </strong>(reached L16 as part of Yugoslavia in 1998)</p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Serbia have struggled at every major competition since the breakup of Yugoslavia. Their last great generation was in the 90s but due to international sanctions imposed, they only attended the 1998 World Cup in France - reaching the Round of 16. <strong>They have exited at the group stages in each of 2006, 2010 and 2018</strong>, though now, Serbia seems to have landed on a serious team with a potential for producing upset.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Serbia qualified in first place from Group A with which included Portugal, Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan. <strong>They beat Portugal away</strong> in the last game in the last minute thanks to a goal by Mitrović to secure their path to Qatar.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Manager <strong>Dragan Stojković ''Piksi''</strong> is a Serbian football legend. He allegedly gave up on around €2M from Chinese Guangzhou just to take over Serbia on his birthday in March 2021. He made some earthquakes in the squad by cutting out some toxic players and <strong>introducing young talents</strong>. Kolarov and Matić were first to go, and Serbia immediately started to appear healthier. ''Piksi'' plays total attacking football and isn't interested in holding onto results.</span></p><h2><b>The Squad </b><b>& Key Player</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Piksi'' likes to use a 3-5-2 formation, with <strong>Vanja Milinković-Savić</strong> of Torino in goal. The defensive trio should consist of 21-year-old Strahinja Pavlović from RB Salzburg, Nikola Milenković from Fiorentina and Miloš Veljković from Werder.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Serbia's midfield will be marshalled by <strong>Sergej Milinković-Savić</strong> of Lazio, who is paired by the legendary <strong>Dušan Tadić</strong> from Ajax and solid Nemanja Gudelj from Sevilla. Left wing is Juve's summer signing from Eintracht Filip Kostić, who many consider to be perhaps the best player in this team right now, and on the right former wonderkid Andrija Živković from PAOK. Attack is spearheaded by Fulham's red-hot Aleksandar Mitrović and Juve's <strong>Dušan Vlahović</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="1280 Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Aleksandar%20Mitrovic%20Serbia.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Now, though, it seems only one man's name is on everyone's lips. <strong>Aleksandar Mitrović</strong> is Serbia's key man for Qatar.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last season he broke the record for the most goals scored in a 46-game English league season, by scoring an incredible 43 goals in 44 appearances in the Championship. In the past year, he has also netted <strong>14 goals in 13 caps</strong> for Serbia. He works well with Vlahović up front and that is important to note because everyone was wondering if the two could feature together.</span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This generation has every reason to be optimistic. <strong>There are some world-class players in this team</strong>, whilst the discipline and professionalism can be felt - something that Serbia struggled with previously. They've always had star players, that was never the issue - but close ties to politics caused problems, with incompetent selectors unable keep the team away from tabloids. However, <strong>they absolutely dominated World Cup qualification</strong>, and the Nations League, finishing first in both. Serbia could well be 'The Dark Horse'' in Qatar.</span></p><h2><strong>How to bet on Serbia at the World Cup</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-g-to-qualify/924.301794507"><b>Back Serbia To Qualify from group G @ 6/5</b></a></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Serbia are <strong>much better than Switzerland or Cameroon</strong> in their group. To move things further - in the Round of 16, they look set to potentially play Portugal, an opponent they haven't lost to in the last two games. </span></p><hr><h2><b>Cameroon </b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Sam Kingston</strong></p><p><strong></strong></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">250/1</a><br>To Win Group G: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-g-winner/924.301794428">11/1</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Did Not Qualify</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Quarter-Final 1990</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cameroon are one of three African sides who have reached the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup, making the last eight in 1990 where they were eventually eliminated by England after extra time. <strong>This is their only progression from the group stages to date</strong>, while it makes them the most successful African team in the tournament having reached the finals eight times.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cameroon entered their final group game against Ivory Coast one point behind and needing a win to reach the playoffs. They won 1-0. Next up was Algeria in the playoffs, with Toko Ekambi popping up with<strong> virtually the last kick of the game</strong> in the fourth minute of added time to send the Indomitable Lions to Qatar.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A legend of the national side, <strong>Rigobert Song</strong> is the man taking Cameroon to the World Cup. He took the reins following their elimination from the AFCON at the hands of Egypt. He's been involved in the international set-up since 2016, managing youth teams and the senior set up as caretaker boss for a brief stint in 2018. </span></p><h2><b>The Squad & Key Player</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cameroon's side can be described as very top heavy going into this tournament. Captain of the side, <strong>Vincent Aboubakar</strong>, will undoubtedly start in the forward role, alongside either Toko Ekambi or Choupo Moting. If Toko Ekambi starts up front, it means he will play Hongla and Mbeumo as wide midfielders (Bryan Mbeumo recently pledged allegiance). <strong>Andre Onana</strong> will be in goal, who is competing for the number one shirt at Inter this season. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Zambo Anguissa</strong>, who is having an incredible season at Napoli, will start in midfield, alongside Samuel Gouet. Nicolas Nkoulou may start at centre half, but it's more likely they go with a partnership of Ngadeu-Ngadjui of Gent, and Castelletto of Nantes. <strong>They scored the most goals of any team in the AFCON</strong>, scoring 11 times, five of which came from Aboubakar, meaning he left the tournament with the Golden Boot.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cameroon's key player is their captain - Vincent Aboubakar. They will rely on his goals if they are to progress through a very difficult group. He does have <strong>33 international goals</strong>, currently third behind Milla and Eto'o as their all-time record goalscorer.</span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cameroon have been drawn with tournament favourites Brazil, along with Serbia and Switzerland, two other very tricky opponents. It won't be easy for them to pick up points in this group, <strong>but they can certainly cause some problems</strong>. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">They are the outsiders to qualify through the group, 11/4 at time of writing, and will have to rely on the forwards to outscore their opposition if they are to win any games. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">They play Brazil in the last game, so <strong>the hope would be that Brazil have already qualified</strong> in first place and field a weakened team, giving them a chance to qualify on the final day.</span></p><h2><b>How to bet on Cameroon at the World Cup</b></h2><p><b></b></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Back Over 2.5 Goals treble in Cameroon's three group games</strong></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As mentioned, Cameroon are very top heavy, with a strong forward line <strong>full of goals and a weaker defence</strong>. They conceded in all three group games at the latest AFCON and found themselves behind in the first two games.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">They will be punished for that in the World Cup against quality opposition and will have to rely on their forward players to shine if they are to stay in games. Their games in the AFCON averaged <strong>three goals per game</strong>, so you'd expect that to increase when they come up against better opposition.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet £10 Get £2</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Bet £10 on Accas or Bet Builder at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens), and, after the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank" rel="noopener">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-g-winner/924.301794428" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/fifa-world-cup\/12469077\/group-g-winner\/924.301794428","entry_title":"World Cup 2022 Group G Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-g-winner/924.301794428">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Cup%202022%20Group%20G%20Betting%20Preview%3A%20Expert%20analysis%20from%20the%20Betfair%20Traders&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html&text=World%20Cup%202022%20Group%20G%20Betting%20Preview%3A%20Expert%20analysis%20from%20the%20Betfair%20Traders" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-h-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html">World Cup 2022 Group H Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ronaldo-portugal-1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Ronaldo-portugal-1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-f-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html">World Cup 2022 Group F Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Kevin De Bruyne Belgium red.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Kevin%20De%20Bruyne%20Belgium%20red.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/rivaldo-exclusive-jesus-and-richarlison-in-fiight-for-brazil-would-cup-place-290922-811.html">Rivaldo Exclusive: Gabriel Jesus & Richarlison are more than North London rivals</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Rivaldo World Cup.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Rivaldo%20World%20Cup.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-e-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-191022-1093.html">World Cup 2022 Group E Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Luis Enrique Spain 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Luis%20Enrique%20Spain%201280.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-d-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html">World Cup 2022 Group D Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 France World Cup trophy celebrate 2018.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20France%20World%20Cup%20trophy%20celebrate%202018.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html">World Cup 2022 Group C Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi points Copa America.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Messi%20points%20Copa%20America.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">More FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class="active "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6721517 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6721517 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6721517={pID:"6721517",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6721517:window.ftClick_6721517,ftExpTrack_6721517:window.ftExpTrack_6721517,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6721517PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6721517); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6721517PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6721517"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6721517;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairFootballFlipbookSOS2022Bet5Get5300x600/?"+ft6721517PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6721517.GTimeout);ft6721517PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li> World Cup 2022 Group G Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/", "name": "FIFA World Cup 2022" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html", "name": "World Cup 2022 Group G Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-g-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"761224ebac3d0607","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.10.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>