World Cup 2022 Group F Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders Betfair Football Traders
27 October 2022
8:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-f-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-261022-1093.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-27T10:56:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-27T12:40:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Kevin De Bruyne Belgium red.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The 2018 runners-up and third-place play-off winners are in Group F, so here to preview Croatia, Belgium, Morocco and Canada are Will Fenwick, Matko Jankovic, Sam Kingston and Dan Tobin... Group F - To Qualify Belgium - 1/10 Croatia - 4/7 Morocco - 9/5 Canada - 13/5 Belgium Preview by Will Fenwick To Win the 2022 World Cup: 16/1To Win Group F: 1/22018 Performance: Third PlaceBest World Cup Finish: Third Place 2018 Team Profile Last year we thought Belgium were in decline and that Denmark and Russia would both benefit from home advantage at EURO 2020. Naturally, Belgium went on to win every group match and only conceded one goal. Their best World Cup finish came in 2018, when they finished third after beating England in the third-fourth playoff. With a goal difference of +19 over eight qualifying matches, only dropping two points in Prague, and drawing with Wales, who needed a point to qualify on the night, Belgium cruised through qualification. Belgium's manager is very well known on these shores, he became a big name after winning the FA Cup with Wigan against Manchester City, despite suffering relegation just three days later. Roberto Martinez would then move to Everton, and he had one very good season with them, before two years of mediocrity saw him sacked. Shortly after, he took the Belgium job and he's been there for six years now. The Squad &amp; Key Player Belgium like to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard lining up behind Romelu Lukaku. With Tielemans and Witsel as the two holding players, this allows Meunier and either Carrassco or Thorgan Hazard to utilise the width on offer. Ex-Spurs duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld still start for Belgium. Thomas Vermaelen has since retired and is now an assistant coach alongside Thierry Henry. Boyata, Arthur Theate and Debast are all competing to replace Vermaelen as starting centre back. Whilst Kevin De Brunye is Belgium's best player, he's not their most important. They have heap of passing talent in both Hazards, Tielemans, Munier and Dries Mertens. What they don't have is a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. Batshauyi, Origi and Benteke just don't measure up. In goal, firs-choice Courtios to second-choice Mignolet is another big drop in quality, but aside from that, the Belgian's have quality backing up every position. Tournament Prospects Belgium have a good but ageing squad. They do, however, benefit from one of the easiest groups, and very likely will have already qualified for the knockouts by the time they face Croatia. However, they're likely to face Germany or Spain in the Last 16 and will be underdogs if they do. After that, it is most likely to be Brazil or Portugal, so their path to final is rough. It's a tough draw for this team, and while in recent years, they might have expected to make the semi-finals in a major tournament, if they make it this year, it'll be a huge achievement. I think they'll be knocked out in the last 16. How to Bet on Belgium at the World Cup Back KDB to make 70+ passes v Morocco or Canada Sometimes against weaker opposition Martinez will play De Bruyne in the holding role. When this happens, everything in the midfield goes through him because he's playing further back and playing much safer passes. In two analysed games, one against Portugal in an attacking role, he made 23 passes in 48 minutes before coming of injured. Against Finland, in the holding position, he made 86 passes in 91 minutes, roughly double the rate he did against Portugal. If De Bruyne plays in a holding role against Morocco or Canada back him to make 70+ passes. Croatia Preview by Matko Jankovic To Win the 2022 World Cup: 50/1To Win Group F: 11/42018 Performance: Runners-UpBest World Cup Finish: Runners-Up 2018 Team Profile Croatia are a very interesting football team. Having played competitive matches since 1994 as an in independent nation, they achieved some impressive successes along the way. In 1998 they competed in their first ever World Cup finishing third, and providing the tournament top scorer, Davor Šuker. Twent years later, they reached the final of the 2018 World Cup and provided the tournament best player, Luka Modrić. Croatia qualified from Group H in first place with Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta falling in behind. Seven wins, two draws, and one loss with 21 goals scored and just four conceded means that Croatia might be rallying for another serious push in the World Cup. Zlatko Dalić spent most of his managing years in Saudi Arabia and UAE. He took over Croatia in 2017 and guided them through the biggest achievement in their history in Russia. Often criticised by experts for lack of tactical skills, he compensated with his great motivational and psychological skills and fought off his critics. The Squad &amp; Key Player The Croatians should line up in a 4-3-3. Dominik Livaković from Dinamo Zagreb is a solid solution in goal. Stuttgart's highly rated Borna Sosa should be left-back. Another Dinamo player with huge potential, Josip Šutalo, should really make the defending pair with the 90-million-pound man Joško Gvardiol. Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović and Luka Modrić are one of the strongest midfields at this World Cup. Left-wing is reserved by Ivan Perišić who has been, after Modric, the most important player of this generation. The other two forward positions are still up for debate. No debate on the key player in this squad - it's Luka Modrić. The midfielder claimed the Golden Ball award in 2018, before also picking up the Ballon d'Or. He was the first player to break a decade long monopoly that Ronaldo and Messi held on the latter. He connects the game so well, can slow the game down when needed and speed it up at will. Incredible passing skills, creativity, his ability to pass with the outside of the foot keeps catching players off guard. The game intelligence that Modric possesses makes him a key figure in anyone's plans. Tournament Prospects Croatia are coming into the World Cup after an impressive UEFA Nations League A group 1 run where they finished first in the group with Denmark, Austria and France. The team has matured and there is a great potent mix of experience and top young talent - both world class respectively. Anything less than the quarter-finals will be considered a failure for this team who believe they can go far yet again. Croatia's Group F is clashing directly with Group E so if Croatia were to go through, they would have their first big test immediately in the Round of 16 against most likely either Spain or Germany. How to bet on Croatia at the World Cup Back Croatia to win Group F @ 11/4 Croatia look a good bet here. They raise their game against the better teams and their clash with Belgium is very likely to decide who wins the group. I feel Croatia are the better team and will win that game. Morocco Preview by Sam Kingston To Win the 2022 World Cup: 250/1To Win Group F: 15/22018 Performance: Group StageBest World Cup Finish: L16 1986 Team Profile Morocco travel to this World Cup ranked 22nd in the world, the second highest ranked African team. This is their sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, qualifying through the group stage only once in 1986. Morocco topped their qualifying group containing Guinea Bissau, Guinea and Sudan, with six wins from six, scoring 20 goals and conceding only once. They then eased past Congo in the playoff match, beating them 5-2 on aggregate to qualify for Qatar. Walid Regragui is a former Moroccan player, winning 45 caps for his national side. He took over the Moroccan national team in August this year, following a stint in Qatar with Al-Duhail. He takes over from Vahid Halilhodžić, who was sacked mainly because of his refusal to play Hakim Ziyech, who missed out on their AFCON squad. The Squad &amp; Key Player Morocco have a huge amount of players playing in Europe, and their squad has a few superstars. Let's start with the fullbacks, Mazraoui and Hakimi. Mazraoui now starts for Bayern Munich at right-back, with the world class Achraf Hakimi deployed at left-back. With these two attacking talents at full-back, it adds a huge boost to Morocco's attack. They are likely to play with a 4-3-3 formation. Hakim Ziyech is now back in the fold after the Moroccan Federation sacked manager Halilhodžić, so he will play on the right of the front three, with Youssef En Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal. Morocco are strong all over the pitch, but the key man has to be Hakim Ziyech. Ziyech was left out of the AFCON, due to reports of him feigning injury, and has been in a dispute with then manager Halilhodžić ever since. Ziyech was noticed when he was an integral part of the Ajax side who famously knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus in their Champions League run to the semi-final. He joined Chelsea in 2020, where he has won the Champions League and Club World Cup. Tournament Prospects This is a very interesting and open looking group, where Morocco have a big chance to qualify. Qualification could well come down to the result against Croatia, who they play in their opening fixture. If they do qualify, they will likely meet a difficult test in the last 16, against either Spain or Germany. How to bet on Morocco at the World Cup Back Morocco to qualify from Group F @ 9/5 Morocco are bringing a brilliant squad to this tournament, and I'd be looking at ways of getting with them to qualify through the group. Canada Preview Dan Tobin To Win the 2022 World Cup: 300/1To Win Group F: 10/12018 Performance: Did Not QualifyBest World Cup Finish: Group Stage 1986 Team Profile This will be only the second time Canada have appeared at a World Cup, with their previous outing coming at Mexico 1986. Their qualification in 2022 wasn't quite as tough as '86 and they have also already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, as they will be co-hosting the tournament with Mexico and the USA. Canada initially qualified for the 'third round' of qualifying by beating Haiti 4-0 on aggregate. The third round, nicknamed the Octagonal, saw Canada pitted up against seven other CONCACAF nations. They ended up winning this group with an emphatic 4-0 win against Jamaica in their penultimate group game. This was a massive occasion for the nation, qualifying for their first World Cup in 36 years. The English-born John Herdman has been managing the team for the last four years. Prior to that, he managed the Canadian women's team for seven years, leading them to Olympic bronze medals in both the 2012 and 2016 games. Herdman is not a manager who has much experience at this level. However, he will go down in Canadian folklore as the man who finally led Canada back to the World Cup. The Squad &amp; Key Player Canada generally play with a 3-4-3 formation. In goal, Milan Borjan is the number one. The back three usually consists of the veteran Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnstone and Kamal Miller. In midfield, the team again picks itself, with Stephen Eustaquio and the experienced Atiba Hutchinson favourites to play. Canada's two stars Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are the main threats in the front three. The remaining position up top is up for grabs - Cyle Larin is the most likely to take it, although Tajon Buchanan will also fancy his chances. Canada's key man is Alphonso Davies. Widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world, the Bayern Munich man plays in a more advanced position for his country, scoring 12 goals in 34 games. His pace and directness will cause problems for any defence, and he will need to be at his world-class best if Canada are to have any chance of being competitive in this competition. Tournament Prospects I would like to say that Canada have a hope of success in their group, but unfortunately, I don't think this will be the case. Belgium are favourites to top the group and 2018 finalists Croatia will be formidable opponents. Finally, Morocco, have a number of top players around Europe, and I think the most Canada can hope for is a win against Morocco, although this game is their last in the group and could be a dead rubber. How to bet on Canada at the World Cup Back Canada Stage of Elimination - Group Stage @ 1/5 True, this is a short price but it actually represents value when you consider that Canada are by far the weakest team in this group and will almost certainly finish bottom. We often see shocks in football. As 1/5 shots go, this is as good as you'll get. The 2018 runners-up and third-place play-off winners are in Group F, so here to preview Croatia, Belgium, Morocco and Canada are Will Fenwick, Matko Jankovic, Sam Kingston and Dan Tobin... To Qualify</a></strong></p> <ul> <li><strong>Belgium - 1/10</strong></li> <li><strong>Croatia - 4/7</strong></li> <li><strong>Morocco - 9/5</strong></li> <li><strong>Canada - 13/5</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><hr><h2><b>Belgium</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Will Fenwick</strong></p><p><b></b></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">16/1</a><br>To Win Group F: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-f-winner/924.301794261">1/2</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Third Place</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Third Place 2018</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last year we thought Belgium were in decline and that Denmark and Russia would both benefit from home advantage at EURO 2020. Naturally, Belgium went on to win every group match and only conceded one goal. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Their best World Cup finish came in 2018</strong>, when they finished third after beating England in the third-fourth playoff.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With a goal difference of +19 over eight qualifying matches, only dropping two points in Prague, and drawing with Wales, who needed a point to qualify on the night, <strong>Belgium cruised through qualification</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="roberto_martinez_euro_2020.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/roberto_martinez_euro_2020.600x337.jpg" width="1280" height="719" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Belgium's manager is very well known on these shores, he became a big name after winning the FA Cup with Wigan against Manchester City, despite suffering relegation just three days later. <strong>Roberto Martinez</strong> would then move to Everton, and he had one very good season with them, before two years of mediocrity saw him sacked. Shortly after, he took the Belgium job and he's been there for six years now.</span></p><h2><b>The Squad & Key Player</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Belgium like to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Kevin De Bruyne and <strong>Eden Hazard</strong> lining up behind <strong>Romelu Lukaku</strong>.</span><b> </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">With Tielemans and Witsel as the two holding players, this allows Meunier and either Carrassco or Thorgan Hazard to utilise the width on offer. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ex-Spurs duo <strong>Jan Vertonghen</strong> and <strong>Toby Alderweireld</strong> still start for Belgium. Thomas Vermaelen has since retired and is now an assistant coach alongside Thierry Henry. Boyata, Arthur Theate and Debast are all competing to replace Vermaelen as starting centre back. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Whilst <strong>Kevin De Brunye</strong> is Belgium's best player, he's not their most important. They have heap of passing talent in both Hazards, Tielemans, Munier and <strong>Dries Mertens</strong>. What they don't have is a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Batshauyi, Origi and Benteke just don't measure up. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In goal, firs-choice Courtios to second-choice Mignolet is another big drop in quality, but aside from that, the Belgian's have quality backing up every position. </span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Belgium have a good but ageing squad. They do, however, benefit from <strong>one of the easiest groups</strong>, and very likely will have already qualified for the knockouts by the time they face Croatia. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, they're likely to face Germany or Spain in the Last 16 and will be underdogs if they do. After that, it is most likely to be Brazil or Portugal, so <strong>their path to final is rough</strong>. It's a tough draw for this team, and while in recent years, they might have expected to make the semi-finals in a major tournament, if they make it this year, it'll be a huge achievement. I think they'll be knocked out in the last 16.</span></p><h2><b>How to Bet on Belgium at the World Cup</b></h2><p><b></b></p><blockquote> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/belgium-v-canada/31348661">Back KDB to make 70+ passes v Morocco or Canada</a></strong></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sometimes against weaker opposition Martinez will play De Bruyne in the holding role. When this happens, <strong>everything in the midfield goes through him</strong> because he's playing further back and playing much safer passes.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In two analysed games, one against Portugal in an attacking role, he made 23 passes in 48 minutes before coming of injured. Against Finland, in the holding position, he made <strong>86 passes in 91 minutes</strong>, roughly double the rate he did against Portugal.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If De Bruyne plays in a holding role against Morocco or Canada back him to make 70+ passes.</span></p><hr><h2><b>Croatia</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Matko Jankovic</strong></p><p></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">50/1</a><br>To Win Group F: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-f-winner/924.301794261">11/4</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Runners-Up</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Runners-Up 2018</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Croatia are a very interesting football team. Having played competitive matches since 1994 as an in independent nation, they achieved some <strong>impressive successes</strong> along the way. In 1998 they competed in their first ever World Cup finishing third, and providing the tournament top scorer, Davor Šuker. Twent years later,<strong> they reached the final of the 2018 World Cup</strong> and provided the tournament best player, Luka Modrić.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Croatia qualified from Group H in first place with Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta falling in behind. Seven wins, two draws, and one loss with <strong>21 goals scored and just four conceded</strong> means that Croatia might be rallying for another serious push in the World Cup.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Zlatko Dalić</strong> spent most of his managing years in Saudi Arabia and UAE. He took over Croatia in 2017 and guided them through the biggest achievement in their history in Russia. Often criticised by experts for lack of tactical skills, he compensated with his <strong>great motivational and psychological skills</strong> and fought off his critics.</span></p><h2><b>The Squad & Key Player</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Croatians should line up in a 4-3-3. <strong>Dominik Livaković</strong> from Dinamo Zagreb is a solid solution in goal. Stuttgart's highly rated Borna Sosa should be left-back. Another Dinamo player with huge potential, Josip Šutalo, should really make the defending pair with the 90-million-pound man <strong>Joško Gvardio</strong>l. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović and Luka Modrić are one of the strongest midfields at this World Cup. Left-wing is reserved by<strong> Ivan Perišić</strong> who has been, after Modric, the most important player of this generation. The other two forward positions are still up for debate.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Modric Croatia - 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Modric%20Croatia%20-%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">No debate on the key player in this squad - it's <strong>Luka Modrić</strong>. The midfielder claimed the Golden Ball award in 2018, before also picking up the <strong>Ballon d'Or</strong>. He was the first player to break a decade long monopoly that Ronaldo and Messi held on the latter.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He connects the game so well, can slow the game down when needed and speed it up at will. <strong>Incredible passing skills</strong>, creativity, his ability to pass with the outside of the foot keeps catching players off guard. The game intelligence that Modric possesses makes him a key figure in anyone's plans.</span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Croatia are coming into the World Cup after an impressive UEFA Nations League A group 1 run where they finished fir</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">st</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the group with Denmark, Austria and France. The team has matured and <strong>there is a great potent mix of experience and top young talent</strong> - both world class respectively.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Anything less than the quarter-finals will be considered a failure for this team who believe they can go far yet again. Croatia's Group F is clashing directly with Group E so if Croatia were to go through, <strong>they would have their first big test immediately in the Round of 16</strong> against most likely either Spain or Germany.</span></p><h2><b>How to bet on Croatia at the World Cup</b></h2><p></p><blockquote> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-f-winner/924.301794261">Back Croatia to win Group F @ 11/4</a></strong></p> </blockquote><p>Croatia look a good bet here. They raise their game against the better teams and their clash with Belgium is very likely to decide who wins the group. <strong>I feel Croatia are the better team</strong> and will win that game.</p><hr><h2><b>Morocco</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Sam Kingston</strong></p><p></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">250/1</a><br>To Win Group F: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-f-winner/924.301794261">15/2</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Group Stage</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>L16 1986</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Morocco travel to this World Cup ranked 22</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">nd</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the world, the second highest ranked African team. <strong>This is their sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup</strong>, qualifying through the group stage only once in 1986.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Morocco topped their qualifying group containing Guinea Bissau, Guinea and Sudan, with six wins from six, <strong>scoring 20 goals and conceding only once</strong>. They then eased past Congo in the playoff match, beating them 5-2 on aggregate to qualify for Qatar. </span></p><p><strong>Walid Regragui</strong><b> </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">is a former Moroccan player, winning 45 caps for his national side. He took over the Moroccan national team in August this year, following a stint in Qatar with Al-Duhail. He takes over from Vahid Halilhodžić, who was sacked mainly because of his refusal to play Hakim Ziyech, who missed out on their AFCON squad.</span></p><h2><b>The Squad</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span><b>& Key Player</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Morocco have a huge amount of players playing in Europe, and their squad has a few superstars. Let's start with the fullbacks, Mazraoui and Hakimi. Mazraoui now starts for Bayern Munich at right-back, with the world class <strong>Achraf Hakimi</strong> deployed at left-back. With these two attacking talents at full-back, it adds a huge boost to Morocco's attack. They are likely to play with a 4-3-3 formation.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Hakim Ziyech</strong> is now back in the fold after the Moroccan Federation sacked manager Halilhodžić, so he will play on the right of the front three, with <strong>Youssef En Nesyri</strong> and <strong>Sofiane Boufal</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="ZiyechBertfair.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ZiyechBertfair.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Morocco are strong all over the pitch, but the key man has to be <strong>Hakim Ziyech</strong>. Ziyech was left out of the AFCON, due to reports of him feigning injury, and has been in a dispute with then manager Halilhodžić ever since. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ziyech was noticed when he was an integral part of the Ajax side who famously knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus in their Champions League run to the semi-final. <strong>He joined Chelsea in 2020</strong>, where he has won the Champions League and Club World Cup.</span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is a<strong style="font-weight: 400;"> very interesting and open looking group</strong>, where Morocco have a big chance to qualify. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Qualification could well come down to the result against Croatia, who they play in their opening fixture. If they do qualify, they will likely meet a difficult test in the last 16, against either Spain or Germany.</span></p><h2><b>How to bet on Morocco at the World Cup</b></h2><p></p><blockquote> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-f-to-qualify/924.301794328">Back Morocco to qualify from Group F @ 9/5</a></strong></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Morocco are bringing <strong>a brilliant squad</strong> to this tournament, and I'd be looking at ways of getting with them to qualify through the group. </span></p><hr><h2><b>Canada</b></h2><p>Preview <strong>Dan Tobin</strong></p><p></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">300/1</a><br>To Win Group F: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-f-winner/924.301794261">10/1</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Did Not Qualify</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Group Stage 1986</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This will be only the second time Canada have appeared at a World Cup, with their previous outing coming at <strong>Mexico 1986</strong>. Their qualification in 2022 wasn't quite as tough as '86 and they have also already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, as they will be <strong>co-hosting the tournament</strong> with Mexico and the USA.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Canada initially qualified for the 'third round' of qualifying by beating Haiti 4-0 on aggregate. The third round, nicknamed the Octagonal, saw Canada pitted up against seven other CONCACAF nations. <strong>They ended up winning this group with an emphatic 4-0 win against Jamaica</strong> in their penultimate group game. This was a massive occasion for the nation, qualifying for their first World Cup in 36 years.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The English-born <strong>John Herdman</strong> has been managing the team for the last four years. Prior to that, he managed the Canadian women's team for seven years, leading them to Olympic bronze medals in both the 2012 and 2016 games. <strong>Herdman is not a manager who has much experience at this level</strong>. However, he will go down in Canadian folklore as the man who finally led Canada back to the World Cup. </span></p><h2><b>The Squad & Key Player</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Canada generally play with a 3-4-3 formation. In goal, <strong>Milan Borjan</strong> is the number one. The back three usually consists of the veteran Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnstone and Kamal Miller. In midfield, the team again picks itself, with <strong>Stephen Eustaquio</strong> and the experienced Atiba Hutchinson favourites to play. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Canada's two stars <strong>Alphonso Davies</strong> and <strong>Jonathan David</strong> are the main threats in the front three. The remaining position up top is up for grabs - Cyle Larin is the most likely to take it, although Tajon Buchanan will also fancy his chances.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Canada's key man is <strong>Alphonso Davies</strong>. Widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world, the Bayern Munich man plays in a more advanced position for his country, scoring <strong>12 goals in 34 games.</strong> His pace and directness will cause problems for any defence, and he will need to be at his world-class best if Canada are to have any chance of being competitive in this competition.</span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I would like to say that Canada have a hope of success in their group, but unfortunately, I don't think this will be the case. Belgium are favourites to top the group and 2018 finalists Croatia will be formidable opponents. Finally, Morocco, have a number of top players around Europe, and <strong>I think the most Canada can hope for is a win against Morocco</strong>, although this game is their last in the group and could be a dead rubber.</span></p><h2><b>How to bet on Canada at the World Cup</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/canada-stage-of-elimination/924.301931891"><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Back Canada Stage of Elimination - Group Stage @ 1/5</strong></span></a></p> </blockquote><p>True, this is a short price but it actually represents value when you consider that Canada are <strong>by far the weakest team in this group</strong> and will almost certainly finish bottom. We often see shocks in football. 