World Cup 2022 Group E Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/betfair-football-traders/">Betfair Football Traders</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-26">26 October 2022</time></li> <li>8:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "World Cup 2022 Group E Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders ", "name": "World Cup 2022 Group E Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders ", "description": "Group E features two of Europe's big hitters, Germany and Spain, while Costa Rica and Japan make up the group. Betfair traders Jason Murphy and James Cumbert...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-e-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-191022-1093.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-e-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-191022-1093.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-26T15:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-26T15:04:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Luis Enrique Spain 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Group E features two of Europe's big hitters, Germany and Spain, while Costa Rica and Japan make up the group. Betfair traders Jason Murphy and James Cumberton have previews, profiles, odds and tips... Group E - To Qualify Spain - 1/12 Germany - 1/10 Japan - 11/4 Costa Rica - 11/1 Germany Preview by James Cumberton To Win the 2022 World Cup: 9/1To Win Group E: 1/12018 Performance: Group StageBest World Cup Finish: Winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014 Team Profile Germany are one of the most successful national teams to compete at the World Cup, winning the tournament four times, second only to Brazil (5). They are currently ranked 11th in the world and are looking to improve on their shock group stage exit in Russia four years ago. Germany made light work of their qualification campaign in 2021 having won nine games and losing just once - to Macedonia. They scored 36 goals and conceded just four. Serge Gnabry, Ilkay Gundogan and Timo Werner were their top goal scorers on five goals each. In charge of the Germans in Qatar will be Hansi Flick; the man who replaced Joachim Low as German manager after Euro 2020. In 2019, he became the assistant coach at Bayern Munich before taking the job full-time later in the year, enjoying plenty of success with seven trophies including the treble in 2020 (DFB-Pokal, Bundesliga and Champions league). The Squad &amp; Key Player Hansi Flick is likely to play a 4-2-3-1 formation with Havertz, Gnabry or Werner being a false nine. All three can also play in wide positions too, though their attacking fluidity comes from Musiala, Sane, and Muller. Their central midfield is strong with Kimmich, Gundogan and Goretzka competing for two spots, whilst their main man in defence is Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, who should be partnered by Nicolas Sule from Dortmund. The captain, Manuel Neuer, will start in goal. Serge Gnabry will be the German's Key Player. The ex-Arsenal man has gone from strength to strength at Bayern Munich, having scored 47 times in 130 apps. He is likely to play as the false nine and he understands exactly what his manager wants having played under Flick at Bayern for two years. He is tenacious, very quick and a good finisher, with 20 goals in 36 games for Germany. Tournament Prospects Germany have played eight games in 2022, won only twice, drawn five times, and lost to Hungary, meaning they come into this tournament under some pressure. They are in a tough group alongside Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica, with themselves and the Spaniards the favourites to progress. The goal for Germany will be to win the World Cup, as it was four years ago, when they got knocked out in the group stages in Russia. I personally don't see them winning the tournament or going deep, but as I have been told by many "you can never rule out the Germans". On this occasion, however, I might just rule them out. How to Bet on Germany at the World Cup Request A Bet: Germany not to progress further than the quarter-finals Germany will go into the World Cup not in the best of form having won only two of their last eight internationals. They're in a tough group, and if they do progress it could be as runners-up meaning their Round of 16 and Quarter-Final ties (should they get there) will be very tough matches. Spain Preview by Jason Murphy To Win the 2022 World Cup: 8/1To Win Group E: 5/62018 Performance: Round of 16Best World Cup Finish: Winners 2010 Team Profile Just over a decade has passed since La Roja dominated international football with an unprecedented treble of back-to-back EURO wins (2008, 2012) and the World Cup in 2010. Following disappointing performances at major tournaments heading into EURO 2020, many informed opinions considered them the best team at last year's delayed finals despite a semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to eventual winners Italy. Spain topped their qualification group with six wins, but it wasn't all plain sailing having suffered their first World Cup qualifying defeat since 1993 as Sweden came from behind to end the 66-game run early into the campaign. Alvaro Morata's late goal in the 86th minute in the reverse fixture at home however meant Spain could start checking their passports for Qatar. Luis Enrique will take charge of Spain in Qatar having held the position since after the 2018 World Cup. He had to step away from the national side for personal reasons in June 2019, before returning later that November. His managerial style is considered ferocious and tactical, and having played over 150 games for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, he ticks all the boxes for a big tournament manager. The Squad &amp; Key player Spain will play 4-3-3 with a far more direct style than many associate with recent La Roja teams. Similar to my pre-EURO 2020 opinion, their main strength is that they will have no superstars. For every position, Luis Enrique has a few players to choose from with little difference in quality of whoever he chooses. However, some players that might be considered as starters have missed recent games through injury, such as Aymeric Laporte, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo. At 18 years of age, Pedri, is already his country's key man. He showed his worth when lining up in midfield in the semi-final of major tournament last summer against players such as Verratti, Bonucci, Barella and Chiellini. He would go on to produce one the most mature performances you will ever see from a footballer of any age, playing 120 minutes and finishing the game having completed 61 of 62 attempted passes. Despite his age, both Barcelona and Spain are noticeably worse when Pedri is not on the pitch. Tournament Prospects Spain may be a concern at the back, particularly in defending set pieces, as seen in the 2-1 defeat to the Swiss in September. They will be disappointed if they do not go beyond the quarter finals, though, and once in the semi-finals they can beat anyone on their day. Spain are potential winners, but another semi-final appearance should be considered a solid tournament. How to Bet on Spain at the World Cup Back Spain to win the World Cup at [10.0] on the Betfair Exchange At nearly twice the price of Brazil [5.5], Spain are the fifth favourites, which means they are behind England [9.6]. Firstly, if Spain were to meet Brazil at any stage in this World Cup, the ratings of the two teams would be much closer than these outright prices suggest. As for England being a shorter price than Spain to win the World Cup... put it this way, the only way Spain open as underdogs vs England in a match in the tournament is if Kwasi Kwarteng priced it. In a nutshell, I think it is worth getting some of Spain onside in your World Cup Outright portfolio at the current price. Costa Rica Preview by James Cumberton To Win the 2022 World Cup: 500/1To Win Group E: 55/12018 Performance: Group StageBest World Cup Finish: Quarter-Final 2014 Team Profile Costa Rica have qualified for six World Cup's in total, with their first appearance in 1990 seeing them reach the last 16 stage. Their best placed finish came in 2014 when they reached the quarter finals before losing on penalties to the Netherlands. They have only missed out on one World Cup tournament since the turn of 21st century which is a phenomenal return for the nation that has a population of just over 5 million people. Costa Rica made hard work of qualifying through the CONCACAF qualification process, finishing in fourth in a group of eight, with Canada, Mexico and USA ahead of them. They won seven of their 14 games and had to contest playoff tie with New Zealand in June to determine their fate, which they scraped through, 1-0. Manager Luiz Fernando Suarez is no stranger to the World Cup having already managed in two previous editions. He took Ecuador to the last 16 in 2006 only to be knocked out by England before coaching Honduras in 2014 where his side lost each of their games. He has enjoyed his current role since June 2021 and has a 56%-win rate having won 13 games from 23. The Squad &amp; Key Player Luiz Fernando Suarez likes to play 4-4-2 but I expect them to play more of a 5-4-1/3-4-3 counter attacking style against the superior opposition they find themselves against in Group E. The majority of the squad ply their trade in Costa Rica bar the exception of a few, with the most notable of those foreign players being 'keeper Keyler Navas, a previous Champion's League winner with Real Madrid. They are captained by former Fulham player Bryan Ruiz who is now in 37 and is expected to retire from international football after this tournament. Overall, the squad is a mix of players starting off their international careers and players in the twilight stages. Joel Campbell is one of the most experienced players in the squad, first making his debut in 2011 aged just 18. He has played 118 times for his country and has scored 25 goals, while he currently plays in Mexico for Monterrey on loan from Club León. Arsenal fans will be familiar with the player as he was signed by Arsene Wenger in 2011 and has 23 appearances for the club, scoring three times. Campbell will appear at his third World Cup and is a guaranteed starter upfront having secured the country's qualification with the only goal against New Zealand in the play off. Tournament Prospects Expectations are very low for the team; they are rank outsiders of the field with all bookmakers. If they were to qualify from the group, it would be massive achievement. Saying this, they have qualified from tough groups in the past - most notably in 2014 when reached the quarter-finals from a group with Italy, Uruguay and England. Their best chance of any victory comes against Japan where they are currently priced at 5/2. How to Bet on Costa Rica at the World Cup Back Costa Rica to score Under 0.5 Goals, Under 1.5 Goals &amp; Under 2.5 Goals in the tournament They are by far the worst team in this group, and I believe they will struggle for goals against the calibre of opposition they will face. Japan Preview by James Cumberton To Win the 2022 World Cup: 300/1To Win Group E: 12/12018 Performance: Round of 16Best World Cup Finish: L16 2002, 2010, 2018 Team Profile Nicknamed the Samurai Blue, Japan are becoming World Cup tournament regulars having qualified for the last seven tournaments, and have quickly become one of the most successful teams in Asia. They come into this tournament in impressive form with a record of 10 wins from 14 this calendar year. Japan's best performance at the World Cup finals has seen them reach the Last 16 on three separate occasions. Japan breezed through their second-round group and after a rocky start to their third-round group stage, Japan won six of their last seven games to finish runners up by a single point to Saudi Arabia and leaving Australia in third. Manager, Hajime Moriyasu, capped 35 times as a player, has been manager since 2018 having previously been an assistant at the 2018 World Cup. In his four years as manager, Moriyasu boasts a 69%-win record (at time of writing). Before his international football career, he coached Sanfrecce Hiroshima to three J1 league titles and two Japanese super cups. The Squad &amp; Key player Japan are most likely to play in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but they are not limited to this and can adapt depending on tactics. They are captained by veteran defender Maya Yoshida who now plays for Schalke, and he is guaranteed to start barring injury. Moriyasu does have a deep pool of players to choose from across Europe's top divisions with many players playing in the Champions League and Europa League. The most well-known names to UK fans being Monaco's Minamino, Arsenal's Tomiyasu and Celtic's trio of Furuhashi, Maeda &amp; Reo Hateta. They are joined by 21-year-old Takefusa Kubo who was once on the books of Real Madrid and is now playing a starring role for Real Sociedad. Japan's talisman at present would have to be Takumi Minamino. The versatile attacker had 10 goals and four assists in the qualifying campaign. After stints at Liverpool and Southampton where he struggled for game time, he is now with A.S Monaco. If Japan are to have a successful tournament Minamino should be one of the big reasons as to why. Tournament Prospects Japan has a tough task in trying to qualify from a group that consists of former World Cup winners in Germany and Spain. Beating Costa Rica in the second game is crucial, and is the only game they are expected to win in group E. However, I think secretly they will fancy themselves to overturn one of the bigger nations and qualify for the Last 16. If they pull off the miracle and win the group, they are likely to play Croatia. Success for Japan would be to first qualify for the Last 16 as they have done on three separate occasions. If Japan were to go further than the Last 16, I'm sure the streets of Tokyo would be lit up like the Las Vegas boulevard. How to Bet on Japan at the World Cup Back Japan to beat Costa Rica at 20/23 Japan will be banking on winning this game. They have a superior squad with the majority playing in Europe whereas most of the Costa Ricans play in their home country. Betfair Football Traders
26 October 2022 Betfair traders Jason Murphy and James Cumberton have previews, profiles, odds and tips...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <h2><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-e-to-qualify/924.301794080">Group E - To Qualify</a></span></h2> <ul> <li><strong>Spain - 1/12</strong></li> <li><strong>Germany - 1/10</strong></li> <li><strong>Japan - 11/4</strong></li> <li><strong>Costa Rica - 11/1</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><hr><h2><strong>Germany</strong><strong></strong><strong></strong><strong></strong></h2><p>Preview by <strong>James Cumberton</strong></p><p><strong></strong></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">9/1</a><br>To Win Group E: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-e-winner/924.301794011">1/1</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Group Stage</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014<br></strong></p><h2><strong>Team Profile</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Germany </strong>are one of the most successful national teams to compete at the World Cup, winning the tournament <strong>four times</strong>, second only to Brazil (5). They are currently ranked 11<sup>th</sup> in the world and are looking to improve on their shock <strong>group stage exit</strong> in Russia four years ago.</p><p>Germany made light work of their qualification campaign in 2021 having <strong>won nine games</strong> and losing just once - to Macedonia. They scored 36 goals and conceded just four. <strong>Serge Gnabry, Ilkay Gundogan and Timo Werner</strong> were their top goal scorers on five goals each.</p><p>In charge of the Germans in Qatar will be <strong>Hansi Flick; </strong>the man who replaced Joachim Low as German manager after Euro 2020. In 2019, he became the assistant coach at Bayern Munich before taking the job full-time later in the year, enjoying plenty of success with <strong>seven trophies</strong> including the treble in 2020 (DFB-Pokal, Bundesliga and Champions league).</p><h2><strong>The Squad & Key Player</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Hansi Flick</strong> is likely to play a 4-2-3-1 formation with <strong>Havertz, Gnabry</strong> or <strong>Werner </strong>being a false nine. All three can also play in wide positions too, though their attacking fluidity comes from Musiala, Sane, and Muller.</p><p>Their central midfield is strong with Kimmich, Gundogan and Goretzka competing for two spots, whilst their main man in defence is Real Madrid's <strong>Antonio Rudiger</strong>, who should be partnered by Nicolas Sule from Dortmund. The captain, Manuel Neuer, will start in goal.</p><p><img alt="Serge Gnabry 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Serge%20Gnabry%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Serge Gnabry</strong> will be the German's <strong>Key Player.</strong> The ex-Arsenal man has gone from strength to strength at Bayern Munich, having scored 47 times in 130 apps.</p><p>He is likely to play as the false nine and he understands exactly what his manager wants having played under Flick at Bayern for two years. He is tenacious, very quick and a good finisher, with <strong>20 goals in 36 games</strong> for Germany.</p><h2><strong>Tournament Prospects</strong></h2><p></p><p>Germany have played eight games in 2022, <strong>won only twice</strong>, drawn five times, and lost to Hungary, meaning they come into this tournament under some pressure.</p><p>They are in a tough group alongside <strong>Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica</strong>, with themselves and the Spaniards the favourites to progress. The goal for Germany will be to win the World Cup, as it was four years ago, when they got knocked out in the group stages in Russia.</p><p>I personally don't see them winning the tournament or going deep, but as I have been told by many "you can never rule out the Germans". On this occasion, however, I might just rule them out.</p><h2><strong>How to Bet on Germany at the World Cup</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Request A Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Germany not to progress further than the quarter-finals</a></strong></p> </blockquote><p>Germany will go into the World Cup not in the best of form having won only two of their last eight internationals. They're in a tough group, and if they do progress <strong>it could be as runners-up</strong> meaning their Round of 16 and Quarter-Final ties (should they get there) will be very tough matches.</p><hr><h2><strong>Spain</strong></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Jason Murphy</strong></p><p></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup:<strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">8/1</a><br></strong>To Win Group E:<strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-e-winner/924.301794011">5/6</a><br></strong>2018 Performance:<strong> Round of 16<br></strong>Best World Cup Finish:<strong> Winners 2010</strong></p><h2><strong>Team Profile</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span>Just over a decade has passed since La Roja dominated international football with an <strong>unprecedented treble </strong>of back-to-back EURO wins (2008, 2012) and the World Cup in 2010. </span></p><p><span>Following disappointing performances at major tournaments heading into EURO 2020, many informed opinions considered them the best team at last year's delayed finals despite a semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to eventual winners Italy.</span></p><p><strong>Spain</strong><span> topped their qualification group with six wins, but it wasn't all plain sailing having suffered their first World Cup qualifying defeat since 1993 as Sweden came from behind to end the 66-game run early into the campaign.</span></p><p><span> Alvaro Morata's late goal in the 86<sup>th</sup> minute in the reverse fixture at home however meant Spain could start <strong>checking their passports</strong> for Qatar.</span></p><p><span><strong>Luis Enrique</strong> will take charge of Spain in Qatar having held the position since after the 2018 World Cup. </span></p><p><span>He had to step away from the national side for personal reasons in June 2019, before returning later that November. His managerial style is considered ferocious and tactical, and having played <strong>over 150 games for both Barcelona and Real Madrid</strong>, he ticks all the boxes for a big tournament manager.</span></p><h2><strong>The Squad </strong><strong>& Key player</strong></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span>Spain will play <strong>4-3-3</strong> with a far more direct style than many associate with recent La Roja teams. Similar to my pre-EURO 2020 opinion, their main strength is that they will have <strong>no superstars. </strong></span></p><p><span>For every position, Luis Enrique has a few players to choose from with <strong>little difference</strong> in quality of whoever he chooses. However, some players that might be considered as starters have missed recent games through injury, such as <strong>Aymeric Laporte, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo</strong>.</span></p><p><span><img alt="1280 Aymeric Laporte friendly.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Aymeric%20Laporte%20friendly.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><strong>At 18 years of age, Pedri</strong>, is already his country's key man. He showed his worth when lining up in midfield in the semi-final of major tournament last summer against players such as Verratti, Bonucci, Barella and Chiellini.</p><p>He would go on to produce one the most <strong>mature performances</strong> you will ever see from a footballer of any age, playing 120 minutes and finishing the game having completed 61 of 62 attempted passes. Despite his age, both Barcelona and Spain are noticeably worse when Pedri is not on the pitch.</p><h2><strong>Tournament Prospects</strong><strong> </strong></h2><p></p><p>Spain may be a<strong> concern </strong>at the back, particularly in defending set pieces, as seen in the 2-1 defeat to the Swiss in September.<strong> </strong><span>They will be disappointed if they do not go beyond the quarter finals, though, and once in the semi-finals they can beat anyone on their day. </span></p><p><span>Spain are <strong>potential winners</strong>, but another semi-final appearance should be considered a solid tournament.</span></p><h2><strong>How to Bet on Spain at the World Cup</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106"><strong>Back Spain to win the World Cup at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> on the Betfair Exchange</strong></a></p> </blockquote><p>At nearly twice the price of Brazil <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>, Spain are the fifth favourites, which means they are behind England <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b>. Firstly, if Spain were to meet Brazil at any stage in this World Cup, the ratings of the two teams would be much closer than these <strong>outright prices suggest.</strong></p><p>As for England being a shorter price than Spain to win the World Cup... put it this way, the only way Spain open as underdogs vs England in a match in the tournament is if <strong>Kwasi Kwarteng</strong> priced it. In a nutshell, I think it is worth getting some of Spain onside in your World Cup Outright portfolio at the current price.</p><hr><h2><strong>Costa Rica</strong></h2><p>Preview by <strong>James Cumberton</strong></p><p><strong></strong></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup:<strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">500/1</a><br></strong>To Win Group E:<strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-e-winner/924.301794011">55/1</a><br></strong>2018 Performance:<strong> Group Stage<br></strong>Best World Cup Finish:<strong> Quarter-Final 2014</strong></p><h2><strong>Team Profile</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Costa Rica have qualified for <strong>six World Cup's in total</strong>, with their first appearance in 1990 seeing them reach the last 16 stage. Their best placed finish came in <strong>2014 </strong>when they reached the quarter finals before losing on penalties to the Netherlands.</p><p>They have only missed out on <strong>one World Cup</strong> tournament since the turn of 21<sup>st</sup> century which is a phenomenal return for the nation that has a population of just over 5 million people.</p><p>Costa Rica made hard work of qualifying through the CONCACAF qualification process, finishing in fourth in a group of eight, with Canada, Mexico and USA ahead of them.</p><p>They won<strong> seven of their 14</strong> games and had to contest playoff tie with New Zealand in June to determine their fate, which they scraped through, 1-0.</p><p>Manager <strong>Luiz Fernando Suarez </strong>is no stranger to the World Cup having already managed in two previous editions. He took <strong>Ecuador</strong> to the last 16 in 2006 only to be knocked out by England before coaching <strong>Honduras</strong> in 2014 where his side lost each of their games.</p><p>He has enjoyed his current role since June 2021 and has a 56%-win rate having won 13 games from 23.</p><h2><strong>The Squad & Key Player</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Luiz Fernando Suarez likes to play 4-4-2 but I expect them to play more of a <strong>5-4-1/3-4-3 counter attacking style</strong> against the superior opposition they find themselves against in Group E.</p><p>The majority of the squad ply their trade in Costa Rica bar the exception of a few, with the most notable of those foreign players being 'keeper <strong>Keyler Navas</strong>, a previous Champion's League winner with Real Madrid.</p><p>They are captained by former Fulham player<strong> Bryan Ruiz</strong> who is now in 37 and is expected to retire from international football after this tournament. Overall, the squad is a mix of players starting off their international careers and players in the twilight stages.</p><p><strong>Joel Campbell</strong> is one of the most experienced players in the squad, first making his debut in 2011 aged just 18. He has played 118 times for his country and has scored 25 goals, while he currently plays in Mexico for Monterrey on loan from Club León.</p><p>Arsenal fans will be familiar with the player as he was signed by <strong>Arsene Wenger </strong>in 2011 and has 23 appearances for the club, scoring three times.</p><p>Campbell will appear at his third World Cup and is a guaranteed starter upfront having secured the country's qualification with the only goal against New Zealand in the play off.</p><h2><strong>Tournament Prospects </strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Expectations are very low for the team; they are rank outsiders of the field with all bookmakers. If they were to qualify from the group, it would be <strong>massive achievement. </strong></p><p>Saying this, they have qualified from tough groups in the past - most notably in 2014 when reached the <strong>quarter-finals</strong> from a group with <strong>Italy, Uruguay and England</strong>. Their best chance of any victory comes against Japan where they are currently priced at 5/2.</p><h2><strong>How to Bet on Costa Rica at the World Cup</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Back Costa Rica to score Under 0.5 Goals, Under 1.5 Goals & Under 2.5 Goals in the tournament</strong></a></p> </blockquote><p>They are by far the worst team in this group, and I believe they will struggle for goals against the calibre of opposition they will face.</p><hr><h2><strong>Japan</strong></h2><p>Preview by <strong>James Cumberton</strong></p><p></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup:<strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">300/1</a><br></strong>To Win Group E:<strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-e-winner/924.301794011">12/1</a><br></strong>2018 Performance:<strong> Round of 16<br></strong>Best World Cup Finish:<strong> L16 2002, 2010, 2018</strong></p><h2><strong>Team Profile</strong></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span>Nicknamed the Samurai Blue, Japan are becoming World Cup tournament regulars having qualified for the last <strong>seven tournaments</strong>, and have quickly become one of the most successful teams in Asia. </span></p><p><span>They come into this tournament in impressive form with a record of <strong>10 wins from 14 </strong>this calendar year. Japan's best performance at the World Cup finals has seen them reach the<strong> Last 16</strong> on three separate occasions.</span></p><p><span>Japan breezed through their second-round group and after a rocky start to their third-round group stage, Japan won <strong>six of their last seven</strong> games to finish runners up by a single point to Saudi Arabia and leaving Australia in third.</span></p><p><span>Manager, <strong>Hajime Moriyasu,</strong> capped 35 times as a player, has been manager since 2018 having previously been an assistant at the 2018 World Cup. In his four years as manager, Moriyasu boasts a 69%-win record (at time of writing). Before his international football career, he coached Sanfrecce Hiroshima to<strong> three</strong> J1 league titles and two Japanese super cups.</span></p><h2><strong>The Squad </strong><strong>& Key player</strong></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span>Japan are most likely to play in a <strong>4-2-3-1 </strong>formation, but they are not limited to this and can adapt depending on tactics. They are captained by veteran defender <strong>Maya Yoshida</strong> who now plays for Schalke, and he is guaranteed to start barring injury. </span></p><p><span>Moriyasu does have a deep pool of players to choose from across Europe's top divisions with many players playing in the <strong>Champions League and Europa League. </strong></span></p><p><span>The most well-known names to UK fans being Monaco's <strong>Minamino</strong>, Arsenal's <strong>Tomiyasu</strong> and Celtic's trio of <strong>Furuhashi, Maeda & Reo Hateta</strong>. They are joined by 21-year-old <strong>Takefusa Kubo</strong> who was once on the books of Real Madrid and is now playing a starring role for Real Sociedad.</span></p><p><span><img alt="JapanMinamino.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/JapanMinamino.600x400.jpg" width="1200" height="800" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span>Japan's talisman at present would have to be <strong>Takumi Minamino.</strong> The versatile attacker had <strong>10 goals and four assists</strong> in the qualifying campaign. </span></p><p><span>After stints at Liverpool and Southampton where he struggled for game time, he is now with A.S Monaco. If Japan are to have a successful tournament Minamino should be one of the big reasons as to why.</span></p><h2><strong>Tournament Prospects</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Japan has a tough task in trying to qualify from a group that consists of former World Cup winners in Germany and Spain.</p><p><strong>Beating Costa Rica</strong> in the second game is crucial, and is the only game they are expected to win in group E. However, I think secretly they will fancy themselves to overturn one of the bigger nations and <strong>qualify for the Last 16.</strong></p><p>If they pull off the miracle and win the group, they are likely to play <strong>Croatia</strong>. Success for Japan would be to first qualify for the Last 16 as they have done on three separate occasions.</p><p>If Japan were to go further than the Last 16, I'm sure the <strong>streets of Tokyo</strong> would be lit up like the Las Vegas boulevard.</p><h2><strong>How to Bet on Japan at the World Cup</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-costa-rica/31592280">Back Japan to beat Costa Rica at 20/23</a></strong></p> </blockquote><p>Japan will be banking on winning this game. src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Rivaldo World Cup.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Rivaldo%20World%20Cup.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-back-argentina-to-beat-england-in-the-final-280922-722.html">World Cup 2022 Tips: Back Argentina to beat England in the final</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate England thoughtful 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Gareth%20Southgate%20England%20thoughtful%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/qatar-world-cup-latest-odds-bettors-keep-faith-in-third-favourites-england-270922-204.html">Qatar World Cup: Bettors keep faith in third favourites England</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Maguire and Gareth Southgate.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Harry%20Maguire%20and%20Gareth%20Southgate.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-d-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html">World Cup 2022 Group D Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 France World Cup trophy celebrate 2018.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20France%20World%20Cup%20trophy%20celebrate%202018.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html">World Cup 2022 Group C Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi points 