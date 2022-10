Group D - To Qualify France - 1/25

Denmark - 2/5

Tunisia - 11/4

Australia - 7/2

France

Preview by Brian McDonnell

To Win the 2022 World Cup: 11/2

To Win Group D: 4/11

2018 Performance: Winners

Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1998, 2018

Team Profile

Two-time World Champions, and the current holders, France, will head to Qatar with a star-studded squad and high expectations of a deep run in the tournament. The Champions followed up their 2018 glory with a disappointing Round of 16 exit at Euro 2020, and after a below par Nations League campaign, they will be eager to showcase to the world that this squad is not finished yet.

If France are going to go far, they'll have to do something they haven't done since 1986 - get past a quarter-final of a World Cup outside of Europe.

France qualified top of their qualification group with five wins & three draws from their eight games against The Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kazakhstan. Two draws against Ukraine were notable results in a group which was never going to cause the World Champions many problems.

The Squad & Key Player

The French national team has an embarrassment of riches all over the park. However, as we've seen from previous tournaments it's not just quality players that win you tournaments, you need the right team spirit, too.

Captain Hugo Lloris is likely to break the French all time appearances record (142) at the World Cup, needing just four more caps to break it. At the back, France has a wealth of options at centre half with Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Jules Kounde and Raphael Varane all vying for a starting role.

In the midfield, there are big doubts over Paul Pogba's fitness, with it looking increasingly likely he will miss the tournament through injury. N'Golo Kante has also been out injured since mid-August and France will be eager for him to be fully fit in Qatar. Elsewhere, there is brilliant young talent in the midfield with Real Madrid's Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga ones to watch.

Upfront, superstars Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema will be complemented by Antoine Griezmann. Question marks remain whether Olivier Giroud will be part of Didier Deschamps' 26-man squad, with the veteran Milan striker only two goals off Thierry Henry's all-time record of 51 goals for the national team.

There's no doubt who the main man is for the French team. At the age of 23, Mbappe has made 347 senior appearances for club and country, scoring a staggering 236 goals (at the time of writing). At the 2018 World Cup, a 19-year-old Mbappe lit up the tournament with four goals, including a brilliant solo goal against Argentina and a goal in the final against Croatia, winning the tournament's Best Young Player award.

Tournament Prospects

France are currently second favourites behind Brazil to retain their World Cup. Four of the last five reigning World Cup Champions have failed to make it out of the group in the next edition and France typically have been slow starters.

With the star quality squad they have, many are expecting another deep run and if they can top their group ahead of Denmark, they should have a favourable run towards the semi-finals with Poland or Mexico likely R16 opponents.

How to Bet on France at the World Cup

It'll be a match bet between Mbappe and Benzema for team top goalscorer, and with Benzema likely to be the bigger of the two prices I'd rather have him onside. Crucially, Benzema is likely to be penalty taker after taking the last penalty France were given when the two of them were on the pitch (v Portugal Euro 2020)

Australia

Preview by Nathan Sirianni

To Win the 2022 World Cup: 500/1

To Win Group D: 19/1

2018 Performance: Group Stage

Best World Cup Finish: L16 2006

Team Profile

This is the fifth World Cup in a row that Australia have qualified for, although they haven't gone beyond the group stage in their last three attempts. Their best effort at a World Cup was reaching the round of 16 in 2006 but recent efforts at the event have been average. The Socceroos have managed one win in their last three trips to the World Cup.

They struggled in the group stage of qualifying with only four wins from 10 games, claiming third place by a point meaning they went up against the UAE for the opportunity to enter a playoff against Peru, Australia pulled off a 2-1 win and in the playoff against Peru, which finished 0-0 after extra time, it was the subbed-on Australian keeper Andrew Redmayne who saved a penalty in sudden death to send them through to the World Cup.

The Squad & Key Player

Australia will setup in a 4-1-4-1 or 4-2-3-1, the setup of the team on paper won't change much in regard to the on-field tactics though. One of those holding midfield positions will be occupied by Aaron Mooy who will require support from a second central midfielder with defensive duties, likely to be the hard running Jackson Irvine. If Tom Rogic shows strong form with West Brom in the lead up he could claim a staring spot.

Maty Ryan is as good as locked in between the sticks but there are starting spots up for grabs all around the pitch. Awer Mabil and Martin Boyle have shown the most promise in recent times out wide while there is no clear starter up front.

Often devoid of opportunity, the likes of Adam Taggart, Mitch Duke and Jamie Maclaren are not always at fault for quiet performances at national level yet none of them have put their foot down to command clear favouritism.

Mooy will be instrumental to Australia's efforts at the World Cup. He has struggled with fitness and uncertainty at club level over the last 12 months but that has not stopped Graham Arnold from including him in the starting line-up for Australia's most important matches. Currently plying his trade at Celtic under former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou, Mooy will be keen to contribute regularly at club level in the lead up.

Tournament Prospects

Australia finds themselves in Group D with France and Denmark once again, the only difference to the 2018 group is Tunisia taking Peru's place. With the attacking quality of the group opposition, it's difficult to imagine a world where the Aussies don't concede plenty of goals.

Defeat against France in the opener seems guaranteed so Tunisia is is a game Australia need to target. If they can show a willingness to attack they have every chance to win this one and set up an unlikely opportunity to reach the knockout stage. Denmark are a different side to the one Australia managed a draw against in 2018 and the Aussies may find it much tougher this time round to produce a similar result.

How to Bet on Australia at the World Cup

Australia have had a hard time finding the back of the net consistently in the qualifying process against stronger teams, without a prolific striker and positive game plan there seems to be a disconnect between the midfield and attack quite often. I can't see a drastic change of style coming so expect very few goals in the tournament from the Aussies.

Denmark

Preview by Dan Tobin

To Win the 2022 World Cup: 30/1

To Win Group D: 13/5

2018 Performance: Round of 16

Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1998

Team Profile

This will be Denmark's sixth appearance at a World Cup, with their best outing culminating in a quarter-final defeat at France 1998, at the hands of eventual finalists Brazil. After reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020 Denmark are a team very capable of going deep at this year's World Cup.

Denmark comfortably finished top of their qualifying group, winning their first eight qualifiers without conceding a single goal. Kasper Schmeichel's 100% clean sheet record was finally wiped out in the final minute of the ninth qualifier - a consolation goal for the Faroe Islands in a 3-1 Denmark win.

The Squad & Key Player

In recent times, Denmark have primarily gone with a 3-4-3 formation, and given the success they have had with it I would be surprised if this changed for the World Cup. Denmark has a wealth of talent to choose from heading into this tournament.

They generally play threee centre-backs, and they actually have four top-class ones to choose from - Andreas Christensen who recently joined Barcelona, Simon Kjaer of AC Milan, Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace and finally Jannik Vestergaard who recently moved to Leicester.

Joakim Maehle will play a key role as a wing-back while the midfield duo are generally the formidable pair of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) and Thomas Delaney (Sevilla).

Andreas Olsen is another player who has recently broken into the team and will be confident of starting. Martin Braithwaite will hope that his vast experience will be enough to secure him a starting spot, although youngsters Kasper Dolberg and Mikkel Damsgaard will both feel that their youth and exuberance will tip the balance in their favour.

Denmark's key man is Christian Eriksen. He is their talisman and is loved by their fans and players alike. The fact that the team managed to get to the semi-final of Euro 2020 following his cardiac arrest in their opening group game was a testament to what he means to the squad - it inspired them to perform the way they did.

Following his return at the start of 2022, he has recently found his best form again - winning player of the month for Manchester United for September. If he brings this form into the World Cup it will be a massive boost for Denmark.

Tournament Prospects

Both Denmark and France will fancy their chances of qualifying from this group, and I think they will both comfortably win their games against Tunisia and Australia.

The game between France and Denmark on matchday two will determine who wins the group. The two teams were in the same UEFA Nations League group, with Denmark coming out victorious both times they played.

If Denmark do win their group, they will play the runners-up of Group C, expected to be Poland. Again, I feel that they will be too strong in this match-up, and so will advance to the quarter-final. This is where they could meet England, a rematch of the Euro 2020 semi-final.

How to Bet on Denmark at the World Cup

I fancy Denmark to win their group and if they manage that then 9/2 represents good value for them to reach the semi-final given their expected path is Poland in the last 16 and then England in the quarter final.

Tunisia

Preview by Sam Kingston

To Win the 2022 World Cup: 500/1

To Win Group D: 14/1

2018 Performance: Group Stage

Best World Cup Finish: Group Stage 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018

Team Profile

After only qualifying for the World Cup once before 1998, Tunisia would like to think of themselves as regulars nowadays, having qualified for five of the last seven tournaments. However, they are yet to make it past the group stage.

They're quite a successful side in the AFCON throughout the years, winning the tournament once in 2004, but reaching the quarter-finals at a minimum in 11 of the last 14 tournaments. In those 11 tournaments, they've reached the semi-final twice, and the final twice.

Tunisia qualified for the World Cup for the sixth time in March, beating Mali 1-0 over two legs to reach the group stages. This tie was characteristic of Tunisia, who set up quite defensively, and look to win games by low margins, a tactic that may suit a group and knockout tournament in the humid climate of Qatar.

The Squad & Key Player

The vast majority of this Tunisian side plays outside of Europe, with very few recognisable names in the side. Jalel Kadri always sets up with a defensive 4-3-3 shape, with a strong midfield balance, with Ellyes Skhiri of FC Koln, capped 45 times, sitting in the middle of the three to break the oppositions attack up.

Alongside Skhiri will likely be Laidouni of Ferencvaros, and Slimane of FC Brondby. Wahbi Khazri is without doubt the main man, picking the ball up in dangerous areas, and shooting on sight when he can. He takes free kicks and penalties, so is by far their main threat of a goal.

Youssef Msakni is the captain of the side, who plays for Al-Arabi in Qatar, and will start from the left of the front three, with Jaziri of Zamalek, Egypt, leading the line.

Key player is Ellyes Skhiri, the man the control the shape of their defensive unit, sitting in front of the back four, with his main job to disrupt the oppositions attack. He allows Tunisia to keep possession, with a passing accuracy of higher than 90% throughout his international career.

Tournament Prospects

Tunisia's sole objective for this tournament will be to qualify through the group for the first time in the country's history. While France and Denmark are both heavy odds-on to qualify through this group, Tunisia are third favourites to get through and the climate and fixture list may just play into their hands.

Tunisia play Denmark in their opening game, which feels like a crucial game immediately, where you'd have to feel they need to pick up at least one point before hoping to beat Australia in their second game. If France are already qualified by the time they play Tunisia they may rotate their starting XI, giving Tunisia a golden opportunity to perhaps claim a point that will see them into the Round of 16.

How to Bet on Tunisia at the World Cup

Tunisia do not like conceding goals. In Kadri's first nine games as manager, they only conceded once with defensive structure being the absolute key for them. While Denmark and France have some elite players, Tunisia will do everything to frustrate them and break up their attacking patterns. The clean sheet will be a big price in both of those games, and if they can manage to keep one of these two teams scoreless, you should be on to a decent profit.