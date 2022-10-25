</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/ajax-v-liverpool-tips-back-van-dijk-to-strike-in-amsterdam-241022-1063.html">Ajax v Liverpool: Back Van Dijk to strike in Amsterdam</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-241022-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Champions League and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/borussia-dortmund-v-manchester-city-tips-how-to-back-an-8-1-bet-builder-231022-1015.html">Dortmund v City: How to back an 8/1 bet builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-thomas-darby-and-proschema-look-primed-for-wetherby-251022-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Thomas Darby and Proschema look primed for Wetherby</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-two-double-figure-fancies-on-tuesday-251022-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has two double-figure fancies on Tuesday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/betting-masterclass-daryl-carter-on-re-wiring-the-brain-when-it-comes-to-trainer-form-171022-1081.html">Betting Masterclass: Daryl Carter on re-wiring the brain when it comes to trainer form</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/afghanistan-v-new-zealand-t20-world-cup-tips-afghans-could-be-rolled-again-251022-194.html">Afghanistan v New Zealand T20 World Cup Tips: Afghans could be rolled again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-ireland-t20-world-cup-tips-irish-could-suffer-g-force-241022-194.html">England v Ireland T20 World Cup Tips: Irish could suffer G force</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-sri-lanka-t20-world-cup-tips-warner-can-be-lankan-menesis-again-231022-194.html">Australia v Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Tips: Warner can be Lankans' nemesis again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-basel-tips-cressy-and-stricker-look-set-for-tie-breaks-again-251022-169.html">ATP Basel Tips: Cressy and Stricker look set for tie breaks again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-naples-tips-berettini-may-have-to-bide-his-time-against-carballes-baena-191022-169.html">ATP Naples Tips: Berettini may have to bide his time against Carballes Baena</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-naples-tips-carballes-baena-can-get-the-better-of-jarry-again-181022-169.html">ATP Naples Tips: Carballes Baena can get the better of Jarry again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bermuda-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-veterans-can-compete-in-blustery-bermuda-251022-167.html">Bermuda Championship: Veterans can compete in blustery Bermuda </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/butterfield-bermuda-championship-each-way-tips-long-can-jump-clear-of-rivals-251022-719.html">Butterfield Bermuda Championship Each-Way Tips: Long can jump clear of rivals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/portugal-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-marcus-the-man-to-follow-at-vilamoura-251022-167.html">Portugal Masters: Marcus the man to follow at Vilamoura</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Will debate night swing the US mid-terms?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/brazilian-election-odds-lula-odds-on-to-beat-bolsonaro-in-sundays-vote-251022-204.html">Brazilian Election: Lula odds-on to beat Bolsonaro on Sunday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-6.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Sunak 3/1 to go next year with Boris favourite to replace him</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-7-tips-back-a-new-york-new-york-double-pack-to-bounce-back-201022-1063.html">NFL Week 7 tips: Back a New York, New York double & Pack to bounce back</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-six-tips-revenge-for-bills-dallas-d-to-trouble-philly-121022-1063.html">NFL Week 6 tips: Revenge for Bills & Dallas D to trouble Philly</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-5-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-061022-1063.html">NFL Week 5 tips: Back the Pack in London, Eagles to fly to 5-0</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Fury odds-on to win 3 December bout by KO</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/northern-ireland-open-snooker-tips-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-161022-171.html">Northern Ireland Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/claressa-shields-v-savannah-marshall-tips-silent-assassins-power-will-prove-decisive-141022-746.html">Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: Silent Assassin's power will prove decisive</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">World Cup 2022 Group C Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/admin-2/">Editor</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-25">25 October 2022</time></li> <li>6:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "World Cup 2022 Group C Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders", "name": "World Cup 2022 Group C Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders", "description": "Group C looks to be between Argentina, Mexico and Poland for the two qualifying slots with Saudi Arabia expected to struggle. David Murphy and Peter Healy ha...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-25T17:48:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-25T17:49:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi points Copa America.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Group C looks to be between Argentina, Mexico and Poland for the two qualifying slots with Saudi Arabia expected to struggle. David Murphy and Peter Healy have the lowdown on all four nations... Group C - To Qualify Argentina - 1/14 Poland - 8/11 Mexico - 5/6 Saudi Arabia - 7/1 Argentina Preview by David Murphy To Win the 2022 World Cup: 7/1To Win Group C: 4/92018 Performance: Round of 16Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1978, 1986 Team Profile Copa America champions Argentina will be looking to win back-to-back major tournaments when they travel to Qatar. The last time Argentina won the World Cup was in 1986 when Diego Maradona lifted the trophy. Now the greatest player of his generation, Lionel Messi, will try to do the same at what will be his last World Cup finals. Argentina qualified for the finals comfortably, coming second in their group to Brazil, scoring 27 goals and conceding eight in 17 games. Lautaro Martinez and Messi scored seven each. Manager Leo Scaloni has made Argentina extremely difficult to beat. They are only two games away from beating Italy's record of 35 matches undefeated. Fans are hopeful that Scaloni could be the manager to end their 36 year wait for a third World Cup win. The Squad &amp; Key Player They have great players in every position and formidable squad depth. They arguably don't score as many goals as they should, given their attacking talent. They don't destroy teams the way Brazil do. Opponents will target Argentina's ageing defence, which consists of Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico and Marcos Acuna who seem to have been around since the dawn of time. In midfield, Brighton player Mac Allister is also a potential weak link. Obviously Lionel Messi is the key man. He has had a trophy laden club career but it took the maestro until he was 34 to win anything with his national side. Will he carry through this good luck to the World Cup or was winning the Copa America a one off? Lautaro Martinez, meanwhile, may not always impress for Inter Milan but he turns it on consistently for his national side, scoring nine goals this year alone for La Albiceleste. Tournament Prospects Argentina will fancy their chances of topping Group C. If so, they will most likely face Denmark in the round of 16, before the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. Get past Louis van Gaal's men and Brazil or France will then probably await Argentina in the latter stages. Argentina have a mix of youth, talent and experience in their squad that should see them get at least as far as the semi-finals. How to Bet on Argentina at the World Cup Back Argentina Stage of Elimination - Semi-Final @ 4/1 I believe La Albiceleste will go far, however, if all things go to plan and the big boys win all their games as expected then Argentina should face Brazil in the semis who I believe will have too much for them. Mexico Preview by David Murphy To Win the 2022 World Cup: 90/1To Win Group C: 4/12018 Performance: Round of 16Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1986 Team Profile Mexico have a great tradition of reaching the World Cup finals but their fans believe in a curse called the "quintido partido" which relates to Mexico getting knocked out in the round of 16. It's happened seven times and seems to be something the nation can't move past. They came second in their North and Central American qualification only losing out on top spot to Canada on goal difference. Mexico scored only 17 goals in 14 qualifying games but they only let in eight. Manager Gerardo "Tata" Martinez is an Argentinian coach most famously known for his season in charge of Barcelona. He went on to manage in The MLS before taking charge of Mexico in 2019. He prefers to play very high pressing and attacking football which makes for exciting games. The Squad &amp; Key Player Martinez has put his faith in Mexican based players predominantly - leaving out Javier 'Chicharito Hernandez' and possibly Wolves' Raul Jimenez - as well as younger guys playing in Europe. Midfield enforcer Hector Herrera is the key man and probably the second name on the team sheet behind goalkeeper Ochoa. Martinez has great experience playing for Atletico Madrid and Porto in The Champions League. Herrera does pick up cards though, so he will have to be on his best behaviour in the Group C matches if he's to avoid getting suspended. Tournament Prospects I don't see Mexico getting out of Group C. This team are not consistent and each time they have recently come up against quality teams they have lost. I fear they will lose again to their bogey team Argentina and may be outclassed by an organised Poland team that has Robert Lewandowski up front. I'm not even convinced Mexico will beat a stubborn Saudi team. I see Mexico finishing third in the group. How to Bet on Mexico at the World Cup Lay Mexico to Qualify @ [2.0] Argentina will be too strong and take top spot with it all to play for between Poland and Mexico. As mentioned, Poland are the more organised team so may well have the edge over Mexico in their crucial group clash. Saudi Arabia Preview by David Murphy To Win the 2022 World Cup: 500/1To Win Group C: 33/12018 Performance: Group StageBest World Cup Finish: L16 1994 Team Profile This will be Saudi Arabia's sixth World Cup appearance after they topped their Asian Qualifying group. The Green Falcons suffered just one defeat in their 10 qualifying matches and that's down to their solid defence. They let in just six goals and ground out hard-fought wins. Anyone who has followed AFCON over the years will be familiar with manager Hervé Renard. The Frenchman has done the rounds on the African continent managing Zambia, Angola, Ivory Coast, Morocco and now Saudi Arabia. He has vast experience, winning the African Cup of Nations twice and has a great connection with his players. The Squad &amp; Key Player The defence is made mainly of players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nasser so they are very familiar with each other. At the World Cup, they will need Saleh Al Sheri and Salem Al Dawsari to chip in with goals as they did in qualifying - the pair scored seven goals each. With chances against the other three teams in Group C likely to be hard to come by, Saudi will need their shooting boots on. Salem Al Dawsari is a very skilful player who has scored 47 goals in 207 appearances for Al-Hilal, after a brief spell at Villarreal, and 17 for his country in 66 games. Tournament Prospects Although Saudi Arabia do not concede many goals, they have difficulty scoring. They have only let in two goals in their last four games, but didn't find the back of the net once in those matches. Their first game is against an Argentina team that will want to start with a convincing win, followed by Poland team, so Saudi Arabia may be out by the time of their most winnable game against Mexico. How to Bet on Saudi Arabia at the World Cup Back Saudi Arabia to finish bottom of Group C They will struggle against Argentina and Poland and, at best I can see them getting one point against Mexico. Most likely, Saudi will end the campaign with zero points and finish bottom. Poland Preview by Peter Healy To Win the 2022 World Cup: 125/1To Win Group C: 7/22018 Performance: Group StageBest World Cup Finish: Third Place 1974, 1982 Team Profile Recent history suggests Polish fans shouldn't be too optimistic about their World Cup prospects. Their last three appearances at the finals (2002, 2006, 2018) all resulted in elimination in the Group stage. Poland finished second in their qualifying group, netting a whopping 30 goals, and qualified via a play-off. Following Paolo Sousa's acrimonious departure to Brazilian club Flamengo in December, Poland's Football Federation appointed Czesław Michniewicz - a manager who is respected in Polish domestic football - to take the reins for this World Cup. The Squad &amp; Key Player Michniewicz likes to keep opponents guessing with his formation set-up. He has trialled 4-3-3 and 4-4-2 variants before lining up with 3-4-3 in his most recent two matches. Should Matty Cash and Bartosz Bereszynski occupy the two full-back positions in a back four, there will be a battle for the centre-back spots. Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek and Kamil Glik among others will be hoping to stake their claim for a starting position. Grzegorz Krychowiak, formerly of Sevilla and Paris Saint Germain and now of Al-Shabab, will occupy one of the deep-lying midfield positions. Partnering him in the engine room will be one or two of Mateusz Klich, Szymon Żurkowski or Karol Linetty. Pace, width and dynamism will be provided by tricky youngster Nicola Zalewski while the team's creativity will be channelled through Piotr Zieliński. Key man Robert Lewandowski has been one of the world's greatest goalscorers for the last decade. He holds the nation's scoring record and is almost certainly Poland's greatest ever player. In what is likely to be his last World Cup, he will be hoping to put on a strong performance. Tournament Prospects Poland will be hopeful of putting in a dogged display against Mexico in their opening match and confident of putting goals past Saudi Arabia. Should they take four points from those two matches, they may come up against an already-qualified Argentina on the final match day and Scaloni may use the opportunity to rest players, which would help Poland. How to Bet on Poland at the World Cup Back Poland to Qualify from Group C @ 8/11 If Poland can get a draw against Mexico on match day one, a win against Saudi Arabia would put them in 'Pole' position to qualify along with strong favourites Argentina. As mentioned, if Argentina have already qualified for the knockout stages, that could help Poland achieve their first appearance in a World Cup knockout round since 1986. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi%20points%20Copa%20America.jpg", "height": 1440, "width": 2560 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Editor" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi points Copa America.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi points Copa America.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi points Copa America.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi points Copa America.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Argentina star man Lionel Messi"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Will Lionel Messi guide Argentina to success on his World Cup swansong?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-c-winner/924.301793375" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/fifa-world-cup\/12469077\/group-c-winner\/924.301793375","entry_title":"World Cup 2022 Group C Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-c-winner/924.301793375">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Cup%202022%20Group%20C%20Betting%20Preview%3A%20Expert%20analysis%20from%20the%20Betfair%20Traders&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html&text=World%20Cup%202022%20Group%20C%20Betting%20Preview%3A%20Expert%20analysis%20from%20the%20Betfair%20Traders" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Group C looks to be between Argentina, Mexico and Poland for the two qualifying slots with Saudi Arabia expected to struggle. David Murphy and Peter Healy have the lowdown on all four nations...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><b></b><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-c-to-qualify/924.301793606"><b>Group C - To Qualify</b></a></p> <ul> <li><b>Argentina - 1/14</b></li> <li><b>Poland - 8/11</b></li> <li><b>Mexico - 5/6</b></li> <li><b>Saudi Arabia - 7/1</b></li> </ul> </blockquote><hr><h2><b>Argentina</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>David Murphy</strong></p><p><b></b></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">7/1</a><br>To Win Group C: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-c-winner/924.301793375">4/9</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Round of 16</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Winners 1978, 1986</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><strong>Copa America champions Argentina</strong><span style="font-weight: 400;"> will be looking to <span class="highlight-back">win back</span>-to-back major tournaments when they travel to Qatar. The last time Argentina won the World Cup was in 1986 when Diego Maradona lifted the trophy. Now the greatest player of his generation, Lionel Messi, will try to do the same at what will be his last World Cup finals. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Argentina qualified for the finals comfortably, coming second in their group to Brazil, scoring 27 goals and conceding eight in 17 games</span><b>. </b><strong>Lautaro Martinez and Messi scored seven each</strong><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p><p><strong>Manager Leo Scaloni</strong><span style="font-weight: 400;"> has made Argentina extremely difficult to beat. They are only two games away from beating Italy's record of 35 matches undefeated. Fans are hopeful that Scaloni could be the manager to end their 36 year wait for a third World Cup win. </span></p><h2><strong>The Squad & Key Player</strong><b> </b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">They have great players in every position and <strong>formidable squad depth</strong>. They arguably don't score as many goals as they should, given their attacking talent. They don't destroy teams the way Brazil do. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Opponents will target Argentina's <strong>ageing defence</strong>, which consists of Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico and Marcos Acuna who seem to have been around since the dawn of time. In midfield, Brighton player Mac Allister is also a potential weak link.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Argentina fans 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/images/Argentina%20fans%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Obviously <strong>Lionel Messi</strong> is the key man. He has had a trophy laden club career but it took the maestro until he was 34 to win anything with his national side. Will he carry through this good luck to the World Cup or was winning the Copa America a one off?</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Lautaro Martinez</strong>, meanwhile, may not always impress for Inter Milan but he turns it on consistently for his national side, scoring nine goals this year alone for La Albiceleste.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Argentina will fancy their chances of topping Group C.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">If so, they will most likely face Denmark in the round of 16, before the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. Get past Louis van Gaal's men and Brazil or France will then probably await Argentina in the latter stages. <strong>Argentina have a mix of youth, talent and experience</strong> in their squad that should see them get at least as far as the semi-finals. </span></p><h2><b>How to Bet on Argentina at the World Cup</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><blockquote> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/argentina-stage-of-elimination/924.313803135">Back Argentina Stage of Elimination - Semi-Final @ 4/1</a></strong></p> </blockquote><p>I believe La Albiceleste will go far, however, if all things go to plan and the big boys win all their games as expected then <strong>Argentina should face Brazil in the semis</strong> who I believe will have too much for them.</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><hr><h2><b>Mexico</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>David Murphy</strong></p><p><b></b></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">90/1</a><br>To Win Group C: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-c-winner/924.301793375">4/1</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Round of 16</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Quarter-Finals 1986</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile </b></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mexico have a great tradition of reaching the World Cup finals but their fans believe in a curse called the "quintido partido" which relates to <strong>Mexico getting knocked out in the round of 16</strong>. It's happened seven times and seems to be something the nation can't move past. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">They came second in their North and Central American qualification only losing out on top spot to Canada on goal difference. Mexico scored only <strong>17 goals in 14 qualifying games</strong> but they only let in eight.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><b>Manager Gerardo "Tata" Martinez</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is an Argentinian coach most famously known for his season in charge of Barcelona. He went on to manage in The MLS before taking charge of Mexico in 2019. He prefers to play very high pressing and attacking football which makes for exciting games. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><h2><strong>The Squad & Key Player</strong><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Martinez has put his faith in Mexican based players predominantly - leaving out Javier 'Chicharito Hernandez' and possibly Wolves' Raul Jimenez - as well as younger guys playing in Europe.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Midfield enforcer</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Hector Herrera</strong> is the key man and probably the second name on the team sheet behind goalkeeper Ochoa. Martinez has great experience playing for Atletico Madrid and Porto in The Champions League. <strong>Herrera does pick up cards though</strong>, so he will have to be on his best behaviour in the Group C matches if he's to avoid getting suspended. </span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I don't see Mexico getting out of Group C. This team are not consistent and each time they have recently come up against quality teams they have lost. I fear they will lose again to their bogey team Argentina and <strong>may be outclassed by an organised Poland team</strong> that has Robert Lewandowski up front. I'm not even convinced Mexico will beat a stubborn Saudi team. I see Mexico finishing third in the group. </span></p><h2><b>How to Bet on Mexico at the World Cup</b></h2><p></p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197057908"><b>Lay Mexico to Qualify @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></b></a></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Argentina will be too strong and take top spot with it all to play for between Poland and Mexico. As mentioned, Poland are the more organised team so may well have the edge over Mexico in their crucial group clash. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><hr><h2><b>Saudi Arabia</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>David Murphy</strong></p><p><b></b></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">500/1</a><br>To Win Group C: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-c-winner/924.301793375">33/1</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Group Stage</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>L16 1994</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This will be Saudi Arabia's sixth World Cup appearance after <strong>they topped their Asian Qualifying group</strong>. The Green Falcons suffered just one defeat in their 10 qualifying matches and that's down to their solid defence. They let in just six goals and ground out hard-fought wins</span><b>.</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Anyone who has followed AFCON over the years will be familiar with manager <strong>Hervé Renard</strong>. The Frenchman has done the rounds on the African continent managing Zambia, Angola, Ivory Coast, Morocco and now Saudi Arabia. He has vast experience, winning the African Cup of Nations twice and has a great connection with his players. </span></p><h2><strong>The Squad & Key Player</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><b> </b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The defence is made mainly of players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nasser so they are very familiar with each other. At the World Cup, they will need <strong>Saleh Al Sheri</strong> and <strong>Salem Al Dawsari</strong> to chip in with goals as they did in qualifying - the pair scored seven goals each. With chances against the other three teams in Group C likely to be hard to come by, Saudi will need their shooting boots on. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Salem Al Dawsari is a very skilful player who has scored <strong>47 goals in 207 appearances for Al-Hilal</strong>, after a brief spell at Villarreal, and 17 for his country in 66 games. </span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Although Saudi Arabia do not concede many goals, <strong>they have difficulty scoring</strong>. They have only let in two goals in their last four games, but didn't find the back of the net once in those matches. Their first game is against an Argentina team that will want to start with a convincing win, followed by Poland team, so <strong>Saudi Arabia may be out</strong> by the time of their most winnable game against Mexico.</span></p><h2><b>How to Bet on Saudi Arabia at the World Cup</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><blockquote> <p><b>Back Saudi Arabia to finish bottom of Group C</b></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">They will struggle against Argentina and Poland and, at best I can see them getting one point against Mexico. Most likely, Saudi will end the campaign with <strong>zero points</strong> and finish bottom. </span></p><hr><h2><b>Poland</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Peter Healy</strong></p><p><b></b></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">125/1</a><br>To Win Group C: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-c-winner/924.301793375">7/2</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Group Stage</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Third Place 1974, 1982</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Recent history suggests Polish fans shouldn't be too optimistic about their World Cup prospects. Their last three appearances at the finals (2002, 2006, 2018) all resulted in <strong>elimination in the Group stage</strong>. Poland finished second in their qualifying group, netting a whopping 30 goals, and qualified via a play-off. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Following Paolo Sousa's acrimonious departure to Brazilian club Flamengo in December, Poland's Football Federation appointed <strong>Czesław Michniewicz</strong> - a manager who is respected in Polish domestic football - to take the reins for this World Cup. </span></p><h2><b>The Squad & Key Player</b></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Michniewicz likes to keep opponents guessing with his formation set-up. He has trialled 4-3-3 and 4-4-2 variants before lining up with 3-4-3 in his most recent two matches. Should <strong>Matty Cash</strong> and <strong>Bartosz Bereszynski</strong> occupy the two full-back positions in a back four, there will be a battle for the centre-back spots. Jakub Kiwior, <strong>Jan Bednarek</strong> and Kamil Glik among others will be hoping to stake their claim for a starting position.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Grzegorz Krychowiak</strong>, formerly of Sevilla and Paris Saint Germain and now of Al-Shabab, will occupy one of the deep-lying midfield positions. Partnering him in the engine room will be one or two of Mateusz Klich, Szymon Żurkowski or Karol Linetty. Pace, width and dynamism will be provided by tricky youngster Nicola Zalewski while the team's creativity will be channelled through <strong>Piotr Zieliński</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Robert Lewandowski Poland 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Robert%20Lewandowski%20Poland%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Key man <strong>Robert Lewandowski</strong> has been one of the world's greatest goalscorers for the last decade. He holds the nation's scoring record and is almost certainly <strong>Poland's greatest ever player</strong>. In what is likely to be his last World Cup, he will be hoping to put on a strong performance. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Poland will be hopeful of putting in a dogged display against Mexico in their opening match and <strong>confident of putting goals past Saudi Arabia</strong>. Should they take four points from those two matches, they may come up against an already-qualified Argentina on the final match day and Scaloni may use the opportunity to rest players, which would help Poland. </span></p><h2><b>How to Bet on Poland at the World Cup</b></h2><p><b></b></p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-c-to-qualify/924.301793606"><b>Back Poland to Qualify from Group C @ 8/11</b></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If Poland can get a draw against Mexico on match day one, a win against Saudi Arabia would put them in 'Pole' position to qualify along with strong favourites Argentina. As mentioned, if Argentina have already qualified for the knockout stages, that could help Poland achieve their <strong>first appearance in a World Cup knockout round since 1986</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet £10 Get £2</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Bet £10 on Accas or Bet Builder at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens), and, after the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank" rel="noopener">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-c-winner/924.301793375" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/fifa-world-cup\/12469077\/group-c-winner\/924.301793375","entry_title":"World Cup 2022 Group C Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-c-winner/924.301793375">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Cup%202022%20Group%20C%20Betting%20Preview%3A%20Expert%20analysis%20from%20the%20Betfair%20Traders&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html&text=World%20Cup%202022%20Group%20C%20Betting%20Preview%3A%20Expert%20analysis%20from%20the%20Betfair%20Traders" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/rivaldo-exclusive-jesus-and-richarlison-in-fiight-for-brazil-would-cup-place-290922-811.html">Rivaldo Exclusive: Gabriel Jesus & Richarlison are more than North London rivals</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Rivaldo World Cup.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Rivaldo%20World%20Cup.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-back-argentina-to-beat-england-in-the-final-280922-722.html">World Cup 2022 Tips: Back Argentina to beat England in the final</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate England thoughtful 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Gareth%20Southgate%20England%20thoughtful%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/qatar-world-cup-latest-odds-bettors-keep-faith-in-third-favourites-england-270922-204.html">Qatar World Cup: Bettors keep faith in third favourites England</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Maguire and Gareth Southgate.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Harry%20Maguire%20and%20Gareth%20Southgate.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-b-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html">World Cup 2022 Group B Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate hands to ears 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Gareth%20Southgate%20hands%20to%20ears%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-a-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html">World Cup 2022 Group A Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Memphis Depay Netherlands 2 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Memphis%20Depay%20Netherlands%202%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-guide-everything-you-need-to-know-about-qatar-2022-121022-840.html">World Cup Guide: Everything you need to know about Qatar 2022</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/France 2018.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/France%202018.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">More FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class="active "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img){window.ftClick=""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215=""; window.ftX=""; window.ftY=""; window.ftZ=""; window.ftOBA=1; window.ftContent=""; window.ftCustom=""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack=""; window.ftRandom=Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215=ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());}var ftDomain=(window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP=new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag=function(){deployTag=function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag=document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id="ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name="ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling);},gTimer=setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init();})(this); '></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li> World Cup 2022 Group C Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/", "name": "FIFA World Cup 2022" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html", "name": "World Cup 2022 Group C Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-c-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-6.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"75fd4a68685c8f23","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.10.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>