Group C - To Qualify Argentina - 1/14

Poland - 8/11

Mexico - 5/6

Saudi Arabia - 7/1

Argentina

Preview by David Murphy

To Win the 2022 World Cup: 7/1

To Win Group C: 4/9

2018 Performance: Round of 16

Best World Cup Finish: Winners 1978, 1986

Team Profile

Copa America champions Argentina will be looking to win back-to-back major tournaments when they travel to Qatar. The last time Argentina won the World Cup was in 1986 when Diego Maradona lifted the trophy. Now the greatest player of his generation, Lionel Messi, will try to do the same at what will be his last World Cup finals.

Argentina qualified for the finals comfortably, coming second in their group to Brazil, scoring 27 goals and conceding eight in 17 games. Lautaro Martinez and Messi scored seven each.

Manager Leo Scaloni has made Argentina extremely difficult to beat. They are only two games away from beating Italy's record of 35 matches undefeated. Fans are hopeful that Scaloni could be the manager to end their 36 year wait for a third World Cup win.

The Squad & Key Player

They have great players in every position and formidable squad depth. They arguably don't score as many goals as they should, given their attacking talent. They don't destroy teams the way Brazil do.

Opponents will target Argentina's ageing defence, which consists of Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico and Marcos Acuna who seem to have been around since the dawn of time. In midfield, Brighton player Mac Allister is also a potential weak link.

Obviously Lionel Messi is the key man. He has had a trophy laden club career but it took the maestro until he was 34 to win anything with his national side. Will he carry through this good luck to the World Cup or was winning the Copa America a one off?

Lautaro Martinez, meanwhile, may not always impress for Inter Milan but he turns it on consistently for his national side, scoring nine goals this year alone for La Albiceleste.

Tournament Prospects

Argentina will fancy their chances of topping Group C. If so, they will most likely face Denmark in the round of 16, before the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. Get past Louis van Gaal's men and Brazil or France will then probably await Argentina in the latter stages. Argentina have a mix of youth, talent and experience in their squad that should see them get at least as far as the semi-finals.

How to Bet on Argentina at the World Cup

I believe La Albiceleste will go far, however, if all things go to plan and the big boys win all their games as expected then Argentina should face Brazil in the semis who I believe will have too much for them.

Mexico

Preview by David Murphy

To Win the 2022 World Cup: 90/1

To Win Group C: 4/1

2018 Performance: Round of 16

Best World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1986

Team Profile

Mexico have a great tradition of reaching the World Cup finals but their fans believe in a curse called the "quintido partido" which relates to Mexico getting knocked out in the round of 16. It's happened seven times and seems to be something the nation can't move past.

They came second in their North and Central American qualification only losing out on top spot to Canada on goal difference. Mexico scored only 17 goals in 14 qualifying games but they only let in eight.

Manager Gerardo "Tata" Martinez is an Argentinian coach most famously known for his season in charge of Barcelona. He went on to manage in The MLS before taking charge of Mexico in 2019. He prefers to play very high pressing and attacking football which makes for exciting games.

The Squad & Key Player

Martinez has put his faith in Mexican based players predominantly - leaving out Javier 'Chicharito Hernandez' and possibly Wolves' Raul Jimenez - as well as younger guys playing in Europe.

Midfield enforcer Hector Herrera is the key man and probably the second name on the team sheet behind goalkeeper Ochoa. Martinez has great experience playing for Atletico Madrid and Porto in The Champions League. Herrera does pick up cards though, so he will have to be on his best behaviour in the Group C matches if he's to avoid getting suspended.

Tournament Prospects

I don't see Mexico getting out of Group C. This team are not consistent and each time they have recently come up against quality teams they have lost. I fear they will lose again to their bogey team Argentina and may be outclassed by an organised Poland team that has Robert Lewandowski up front. I'm not even convinced Mexico will beat a stubborn Saudi team. I see Mexico finishing third in the group.

How to Bet on Mexico at the World Cup

Argentina will be too strong and take top spot with it all to play for between Poland and Mexico. As mentioned, Poland are the more organised team so may well have the edge over Mexico in their crucial group clash.

Saudi Arabia

Preview by David Murphy

To Win the 2022 World Cup: 500/1

To Win Group C: 33/1

2018 Performance: Group Stage

Best World Cup Finish: L16 1994

Team Profile

This will be Saudi Arabia's sixth World Cup appearance after they topped their Asian Qualifying group. The Green Falcons suffered just one defeat in their 10 qualifying matches and that's down to their solid defence. They let in just six goals and ground out hard-fought wins.

Anyone who has followed AFCON over the years will be familiar with manager Hervé Renard. The Frenchman has done the rounds on the African continent managing Zambia, Angola, Ivory Coast, Morocco and now Saudi Arabia. He has vast experience, winning the African Cup of Nations twice and has a great connection with his players.

The Squad & Key Player

The defence is made mainly of players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nasser so they are very familiar with each other. At the World Cup, they will need Saleh Al Sheri and Salem Al Dawsari to chip in with goals as they did in qualifying - the pair scored seven goals each. With chances against the other three teams in Group C likely to be hard to come by, Saudi will need their shooting boots on.

Salem Al Dawsari is a very skilful player who has scored 47 goals in 207 appearances for Al-Hilal, after a brief spell at Villarreal, and 17 for his country in 66 games.

Tournament Prospects

Although Saudi Arabia do not concede many goals, they have difficulty scoring. They have only let in two goals in their last four games, but didn't find the back of the net once in those matches. Their first game is against an Argentina team that will want to start with a convincing win, followed by Poland team, so Saudi Arabia may be out by the time of their most winnable game against Mexico.

How to Bet on Saudi Arabia at the World Cup

Back Saudi Arabia to finish bottom of Group C

They will struggle against Argentina and Poland and, at best I can see them getting one point against Mexico. Most likely, Saudi will end the campaign with zero points and finish bottom.

Poland

Preview by Peter Healy

To Win the 2022 World Cup: 125/1

To Win Group C: 7/2

2018 Performance: Group Stage

Best World Cup Finish: Third Place 1974, 1982

Team Profile

Recent history suggests Polish fans shouldn't be too optimistic about their World Cup prospects. Their last three appearances at the finals (2002, 2006, 2018) all resulted in elimination in the Group stage. Poland finished second in their qualifying group, netting a whopping 30 goals, and qualified via a play-off.

Following Paolo Sousa's acrimonious departure to Brazilian club Flamengo in December, Poland's Football Federation appointed Czesław Michniewicz - a manager who is respected in Polish domestic football - to take the reins for this World Cup.

The Squad & Key Player

Michniewicz likes to keep opponents guessing with his formation set-up. He has trialled 4-3-3 and 4-4-2 variants before lining up with 3-4-3 in his most recent two matches. Should Matty Cash and Bartosz Bereszynski occupy the two full-back positions in a back four, there will be a battle for the centre-back spots. Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek and Kamil Glik among others will be hoping to stake their claim for a starting position.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, formerly of Sevilla and Paris Saint Germain and now of Al-Shabab, will occupy one of the deep-lying midfield positions. Partnering him in the engine room will be one or two of Mateusz Klich, Szymon Żurkowski or Karol Linetty. Pace, width and dynamism will be provided by tricky youngster Nicola Zalewski while the team's creativity will be channelled through Piotr Zieliński.

Key man Robert Lewandowski has been one of the world's greatest goalscorers for the last decade. He holds the nation's scoring record and is almost certainly Poland's greatest ever player. In what is likely to be his last World Cup, he will be hoping to put on a strong performance.

Tournament Prospects

Poland will be hopeful of putting in a dogged display against Mexico in their opening match and confident of putting goals past Saudi Arabia. Should they take four points from those two matches, they may come up against an already-qualified Argentina on the final match day and Scaloni may use the opportunity to rest players, which would help Poland.

How to Bet on Poland at the World Cup

If Poland can get a draw against Mexico on match day one, a win against Saudi Arabia would put them in 'Pole' position to qualify along with strong favourites Argentina. As mentioned, if Argentina have already qualified for the knockout stages, that could help Poland achieve their first appearance in a World Cup knockout round since 1986.