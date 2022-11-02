</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a World Cup 2022 Group B Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders Betfair Football Traders
02 November 2022
6:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-b-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-02T17:30:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-02T18:44:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate hands to ears 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Group B is where it's at for the home nations at the 2022 World Cup and Betfair Traders Jason Murphy and Neil Walsh are here to guide you through England, Wales, USA and Iran... Group B - To Qualify England - 1/20 Wales - 11/10 Usa - 11/10 Iran - 5/2 England Preview by Jason Murphy To Win the 2022 World Cup: 9/1To Win Group B: 3/102018 Performance: Semi-FinalsBest World Cup Finish: Winners 1966 Team Profile Forget 30 years of hurt, it's now 56 years since England last tasted major tournament success after winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil. Given the players at England's disposal since, you have to say that the Three Lions have underperformed in that time. However, reaching the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and losing last summer's Euro 2020 final only on penalties suggests this current England squad is ready to make a major tournament breakthrough. It was another easy qualification for England, winning eight and drawing two of their 10 games played, scoring 39 goals in the process and conceding just three. Harry Kane was England's top goalscorer with 12 goals in those 10 qualifiers, though a big pat on the back for anyone who rememberred that Harry Maguire was England's second highest scorer with four goals. Gareth Southgate took the national team reigns in 2016 and currently has England's second highest win percentage - excluding Sam Allardyce - at 61.5%, trailing Fabio Capello (67%). Southgate has a lot of credit in the bank after guiding England to a semi-final and a final in the last two major tournaments, but in recent months he has come under huge pressure after overseeing a disastrous Nations League campaign in which England finished bottom of the group and were relegated to the 'B' League. The Squad &amp; Key Player Southgate's preferred formation often involves three central defenders with two holding midfielders so the likes of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham will be key, especially against stronger opposition. Having Kalvin Phillips back fit would also be a positive for Southgate, though in recent weeks he's seen three of his right wing-backs sidelined with injury. Reece James now looks a huge doubt for the World Cup, while Kyle Walker is facing a race against time. Trent Alexander-Arnold, not always Southgate's preferred option, is back fit and available. Further up the pitch is where there is a wealth of talent and the game plan will be for England to break quickly using any combinations of Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and others if they make the final squad (Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, the list goes on and on) behind star man Harry Kane. With 51 goals in 71 caps, Harry Kane is undoubtedly England's key player. The 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner and England captain has been in fine form for Tottenham this season and Southgate will be desperate for him to maintain that form in Qatar. Put simply, if Kane has a good tournament then England will almost certainly have one too. Tournament Prospects On paper, England should qualify comfortably from Group B but Qatar's climate could well suit USA, while we all know that Wales will raise their game, especially against the Three Lions. Depending on where England finish a tough game awaits in either the Round of 16 (potentially against Holland) or Quarter-Final (potentially against France) before even tougher games await, so I can't see Southgate's men making much strides in this tournament, and if anything they could make a few steps backwards. How to Bet on England at the World Cup Back England Group Points (5 points @ 11/2, 4 points @ 11/2) I can see England struggling in Group B but still qualifying, but they are too short to back in the To Qualify market. One way to get this opinion onside in a bet is backing England total group points, therefore at nice prices I think England Group B points totals at four or five are worth a look. Iran Preview by Neil Walsh To Win the 2022 World Cup: 500/1To Win Group B: 11/12018 Performance: Group StageBest World Cup Finish: Group Stage 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018 Team Profile Iran's heyday was in the 1970s where they won three successive Asian Cups and managed to qualify for their debut World Cup in Argentina in 1978. They next qualified for a World Cup in 1998 where they recorded a famous 2-1 win over USA. Under current boss Carlos Queiroz they managed to qualify for two successive finals in 2014 and 2018. The accumulated four points in that latter World Cup but they're yet to make it out of the group stage at the world's biggest tournament. Iran topped their preliminary Asian qualifying group with a +30 goal difference after eight games. Iran's next qualifying group contained relatively tougher opposition but they managed to top the standings, only failing to beat South Korea who finished two points behind. Carlos Queiroz is perhaps best known for two spells as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at Manchester United between 2002 and 2008, though those jobs did sandwich a disastrous spell as Real Madrid manager. Well travelled Querioz has served as national team boss of six nations and this will be his fourth successive World Cup as manager, having also managed Portugal in 2010. Querioz returned for his second spell with Iran in September after Dragan Skocic was replaced despite securing World Cup qualification. The Squad &amp; Key Player Iran's squad is relatively weak in comparison to their Groub B rivals with few names familiar outside of Iran and many of their players based in the national league back home. Brentford winger Saman Ghoddos is the only Premier League based player, however he is yet to make a start this season. Strikers Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen) and Mehidi Taremi (Porto) will both bring Champions League experience to an otherwise unknown squad. Leverkusen front man Sardar Azmoun is the standout player, having amassed 41 goals in 65 games scoring 10 of those in qualification for Qatar 2022. Keep an eye out also for Mahidi Taremi after the striker rounded off the 2021-22 campaign as Portuguese Champions Porto's top goalscorer with 26 goals in all competitions, finishing only behind Darwin Nunez in the race to win the Golden Boot. Tournament Prospects Despite improvement in recent World Cups the off-field political issues surrounding the team which led to Dragan Skocic's dismissal just a few months out form this year's competition, coupled with domestic civil unrest are far from ideal in terms of preparation. They are the strongest of the three Arabian teams but qualifying from a group containing England, Wales and USA may prove too much. Their opener again England may be a disaster if Kane and co are on form and realistically I can not see them picking up any points this time around. How to bet on Iran at the World Cup Iran v USA: Back Iran over 1.5 Goals @ 15/8 Iran could well have little riding on their final group game against USA depending on results against Wales and England, so there could be pride on the line. Iran did beat USA last time they met at France 98 and this game could end up being one of those crazy end-to-end high scoring matches with nothing at stake. Iran do have goalscorers amongst them, so back them two score at least two against the USA. USA Preview by Neil Walsh To Win the 2022 World Cup: 125/1To Win Group B: 6/12018 Performance: Did Not QualifyBest World Cup Finish: Semi-Finals 1930 Team Profile USA's best World Cup finish was a semi-final finish at the first World Cup in 1930 though they went 40 years without qualifying between 1950 and 1990. They were then ever presents until 2018 where a final day qualifying shock defeat to Trinidad and Tobago meant they were not going to Russia. Since 1990 they have emerged from their group four out of seven times with their best finish being a quarter-final in 2002 where they lost to eventual finalists Germany. USA had a mixed qualifying campaign, being strong on home soil but only winning once away from home. They rotated a lot in qualifying using 38 players in total, often not flying European-based players back for games against what would be considered weaker nations. That nearly back-fired but eventually they secured automatic qualification by pipping Costa Rica on goal difference to the final qualifying slot. Manager Gregg Berhalter played in two World Cups in 2002 and 2006 and moved into management in 2011 with Swedish second tier outfit Hammarby IF before taking the helm at Columbus Crew in the MLS for five years. A friend of Gareth Southgate, he has been managing USA since 2018 and has an impressive 65% win rate, securing Gold Cup and Nations League crowns. The Squad &amp; Kep Player There are plenty of familiar faces in this US squad but having missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia they lack major tournament experience. However, what they may lack in those big international games they more than make up for at club level. Christian Pulisic is of course a big name at Chelsea, but other Premier League starters include Antoinne Robinson (Fulham) and Leeds duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. Giovani Reyna (Dortmund), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Sergino Dest (Milan), Cameron Carter Vickers (Celtic) and Malik Tillman (Rangers) will all have had Champions League experience ahead of the World Cup so this certainly isn't a team to be taken lightly. Christian Pulisic is without doubt USA's key player with the "Le Bron James of Soccer" having more goals than anyone else still playing for his country with 21 goals in 52 games. In qualifying he managed only seven starts but was top goalscorer with five of USA's 21 goals. Tournament Prospects The opening Groub B game will make or break the USA's chances of getting through to the last 16; a win coupled with an assuming three points against Iran would be enough to go through without having to get a result against England, a loss and the USA are under serious pressure playing the Three Lions four days later. Provided they get through as runners-up they would play the winners of group A (likely to be the Netherlands) though should they progress then Argentina are then likely waiting in the quarter-final which would be a bridge too far for them. How to back USA at the World Cup Back USA To Qualify From Group B @ 11/10 A win against Wales is the key for USA though a draw will not be disastrous with their final game being against Iran, meaning if goal difference is at play they'll know exactly what to do should England beat both Wales and the USA. This is all of course assuming England win all three matches leaving Wales and USA tied on four points (should they both beat Iran) but take note, USA have never lost a World Cup match to England. Wales Preview by Neil Walsh To Win the 2022 World Cup: 125/1To Win Group B: 11/22018 Performance: Did Not QualifyBest World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 1958 Team Profile This is the first time that Wales have qualified for a World Cup since 1958 where a then 17-year-old by the name of Pele scored his first ever World Cup goal to knock the Principality out of their debut tournament. The closest Wales came to qualifying since then was last time out, for Russia 2018, when a final-game qualifying defeat to Ireland extended their misery to 15 World Cup tournaments in a row with the dreaded DNQ mark beside their name. Having lost their opening game away to Belgium, Wales went the following seven games unbeaten to finish second in their group ahead of Czech Republic by a single point, advancing to the play-offs where they navigated their way past Austria and Ukraine to finally end a run of 64 years years without an appearance in the the finals of the World Cup. Rob Page made his managerial debut with Port Vale before being head hunted by Northampton Town. He then took charge of Wales U21s and was promoted to the senior side as Ryan Giggs' assistant, before succeeding Giggs as the full-time manager in June of this year. Page becomes the first manager born post war to guide Wales to a World Cup and to put that into context I mean WWI, with their gaffer in 1958 born in 1910! The Squad &amp; Key Player Having qualified for the last two European Championships - and making it out of their group each time - Wales have plenty of major tournament experience. There is quite a continental feel to the squad with three of their centre backs plying their trades outside the UK while their most famous player - captain Gareth Bale - is now playing in LA and Aaron Ramsey has swapped Glasgow for Nice. With plenty of options in midfield including veteran Joe Allen, Harry Wilson, Dan James and Joe Morrell expect some changes from match-to-match from Rob Page who will likely tinker with his squad in the opening two games in build-up for their final game clash with England. Page favours using a classic 4-4-2 and relies heavily on solid passers in midfield and fast attacking wide men and full-backs. While his commitment to club football has been brought into question in recent seasons Gareth Bale has always given his all for Wales and remains their key player. He was instrumental in guiding Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 just as he was in qualifying for this year's World Cup as top goalscorer with five goals in just seven games. His goals record for Wales is 40, dwarfing Ian Rush on 28 and he will surely become Wales' most capped player in Qatar, needing just two appearances to pass Chris Gunter's 109 caps. Tournament Prospects Wales won't be in Qatar just to make up the numbers and they'll want to get beyond the group; their opening game against USA will be key to that. Should they win they will be in a great position to progress, as they should be able to navigate past Iran without any issues in game two. The match against England could well decide who wins the group but as mentioned already the winners and runners-up of Group B look to have a tough path to the semi-finals. Reaching the quarter-finals will be success for Wales, but realistically just making it to the knock-out stages is perhaps the best they can hope for. How to back Wales at the World Cup Back Wales -1 HCAP v Iran @ 10/3 Regardless of the result in their opening game against USA, Wales will need to win comfortably against Iran to have any realistic chance of getting through to the Round of 16 as second place in the group could go down to goal difference. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth%20Southgate%20hands%20to%20ears%201280.jpg", "height": 1108, "width": 1970 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Betfair Football Traders" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate hands to ears 1280.728x409.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate hands to ears 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate hands to ears 1280.600x337.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate hands to ears 1280.728x409.jpg 728w" alt="England manager Gareth Southgate"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Will the 2018 waist-coated version of Gareth Southgate return in Qatar?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-b-winner/924.301793310" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/fifa-world-cup\/12469077\/group-b-winner\/924.301793310","entry_title":"World Cup 2022 Group B Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-b-winner/924.301793310">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Cup%202022%20Group%20B%20Betting%20Preview%3A%20Expert%20analysis%20from%20the%20Betfair%20Traders%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-b-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-b-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-b-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-b-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-b-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html&text=World%20Cup%202022%20Group%20B%20Betting%20Preview%3A%20Expert%20analysis%20from%20the%20Betfair%20Traders%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Group B is where it's at for the home nations at the 2022 World Cup and Betfair Traders Jason Murphy and Neil Walsh are here to guide you through England, Wales, USA and Iran...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <h2><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-b-to-qualify/924.301793344">Group B - To Qualify</a></strong></h2> <ul> <li><strong>England - 1/20</strong></li> <li><strong>Wales - 11/10</strong></li> <li><strong>Usa - 11/10</strong></li> <li><strong>Iran - 5/2</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><hr><h2><b>England </b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Jason Murphy</strong></p><p></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">9/1</a><br>To Win Group B: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-b-winner/924.301793310">3/10</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Semi-Finals</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Winners 1966</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Forget 30 years of hurt, it's now 56 years since England last tasted major tournament success after winning the <strong>1966 World Cup</strong> on home soil. Given the players at England's disposal since, you have to say that the Three Lions have underperformed in that time. However, reaching the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and losing last summer's Euro 2020 final only on penalties suggests this current England squad is <strong>ready to make a major tournament breakthrough</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It was another easy qualification for England, winning eight and drawing two of their 10 games played, <strong>scoring 39 goals in the process and conceding just three</strong>. Harry Kane was England's top goalscorer with 12 goals in those 10 qualifiers, though a big pat on the back for anyone who rememberred that <strong>Harry Maguire</strong> was England's second highest scorer with four goals.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gareth Southgate took the national team reigns in 2016 and currently has England's <strong>second highest win percentage</strong> - excluding Sam Allardyce - at 61.5%, trailing Fabio Capello (67%).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Southgate has a lot of credit in the bank after guiding England to a semi-final and a final in the last two major tournaments, but in recent months he has come under huge pressure after overseeing <strong>a disastrous Nations League campaign</strong> in which England finished bottom of the group and were relegated to the 'B' League.</span></p><h2><b>The Squad & Key Player</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Southgate's preferred formation often involves three central defenders with two holding midfielders so the likes of <strong>Declan Rice</strong> and <strong>Jude Bellingham</strong> will be key, especially against stronger opposition. Having Kalvin Phillips back fit would also be a positive for Southgate, though in recent weeks he's seen three of his right wing-backs sidelined with injury. <strong>Reece James</strong> now looks a huge doubt for the World Cup, while <strong>Kyle Walker</strong> is facing a race against time. <strong>Trent Alexander-Arnold</strong>, not always Southgate's preferred option, is back fit and available.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="1280 Harry Kane World Cup 2018 golden boot.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Harry%20Kane%20World%20Cup%202018%20golden%20boot.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Further up the pitch is where there is <strong>a wealth of talent</strong> and the game plan will be for England to break quickly using any combinations of Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and others if they make the final squad (Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, the list goes on and on) behind star man Harry Kane.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With 51 goals in 71 caps, </span><b>Harry Kane</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is undoubtedly England's key player. The 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner and England captain has been in <strong>fine form</strong> for Tottenham this season and Southgate will be desperate for him to maintain that form in Qatar.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Put simply, if Kane has a good tournament then England will almost certainly have one too.</span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On paper, England should qualify comfortably from Group B but Qatar's climate could well suit USA, while we all know that <strong>Wales will raise their game</strong>, especially against the Three Lions. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Depending on where England finish a tough game awaits in either the Round of 16 (potentially against Holland) or Quarter-Final (potentially against France) before even tougher games await, so <strong>I can't see Southgate's men making much strides in this tournament</strong>, and if anything they could make a few steps backwards.</span></p><h2><b>How to Bet on England at the World Cup</b></h2><p></p><blockquote> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/england-exact-points-in-group/924.314370843">Back England Group Points (5 points @ 11/2, 4 points @ 11/2)</a></strong></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I can see England struggling in Group B but still qualifying, but they are too short to back in the To Qualify market. One way to get this opinion onside in a bet is backing <strong>England total group points</strong>, therefore at nice prices I think England Group B points totals at four or five are worth a look.</span></p><hr><h2><b>Iran</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Neil Walsh</strong></p><p><b></b></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">500/1</a><br>To Win Group B: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-b-winner/924.301793310">11/1</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Group Stage</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Group Stage 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018</strong><b></b></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Iran's heyday was in the 1970s where they won three successive Asian Cups and managed to qualify for their debut World Cup in Argentina in 1978. They next qualified for a World Cup in 1998 where they recorded <strong>a famous 2-1 win over USA</strong>. Under current boss Carlos Queiroz they managed to qualify for two successive finals in 2014 and 2018. The accumulated four points in that latter World Cup but they're yet to make it out of the group stage at the world's biggest tournament.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Iran topped their preliminary Asian qualifying group with a +30 goal difference after eight games. Iran's next qualifying group contained relatively tougher opposition but <strong>they managed to top the standings</strong>, only failing to beat South Korea who finished two points behind.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Carlos Queiroz</strong> is perhaps best known for two spells as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at Manchester United between 2002 and 2008, though those jobs did sandwich a disastrous spell as Real Madrid manager. Well travelled Querioz has served as national team boss of six nations and <strong>this will be his fourth successive World Cup as manager</strong>, having also managed Portugal in 2010. Querioz returned for his second spell with Iran in September after Dragan Skocic was replaced despite securing World Cup qualification.</span></p><h2><b>The Squad & Key Player</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Iran's squad is relatively weak in comparison to their Groub B rivals with few names familiar outside of Iran and many of their players based in the national league back home. Brentford winger<strong> Saman Ghoddos</strong> is the only Premier League based player, however he is yet to make a start this season. Strikers Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen) and Mehidi Taremi (Porto) will both bring Champions League experience to an otherwise unknown squad.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Leverkusen front man <strong>Sardar Azmoun</strong> is the standout player, having amassed 41 goals in 65 games scoring 10 of those in qualification for Qatar 2022. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Keep an eye out also for <strong>Mahidi Taremi</strong> after the striker rounded off the 2021-22 campaign as Portuguese Champions Porto's top goalscorer with 26 goals in all competitions, finishing only behind Darwin Nunez in the race to win the Golden Boot.</span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Despite improvement in recent World Cups the off-field political issues surrounding the team which led to Dragan Skocic's dismissal just a few months out form this year's competition, coupled with <strong>domestic civil unrest</strong> are far from ideal in terms of preparation.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">They are the strongest of the three Arabian teams but qualifying from a group containing England, Wales and USA may prove too much. Their opener again England may be a disaster if Kane and co are on form and realistically <strong>I can not see them picking up any points</strong> this time around.</span></p><h2><b>How to bet on Iran at the World Cup</b></h2><p></p><blockquote> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/iran-v-usa/31742494">Iran v USA: Back Iran over 1.5 Goals @ 15/8</a></strong></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Iran could well have little riding on their final group game against USA depending on results against Wales and England, so<strong> there could be pride on the line</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Iran did beat USA last time they met at France 98 and this game could end up being one of those crazy <strong>end-to-end high scoring matches</strong> with nothing at stake. Iran do have goalscorers amongst them, so back them two score at least two against the USA.</span></p><hr><h2><b>USA</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Neil Walsh</strong></p><p><b></b></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">125/1</a><br>To Win Group B: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-b-winner/924.301793310">6/1</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Did Not Qualify</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Semi-Finals 1930</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">USA's best World Cup finish was a semi-final finish at the first World Cup in 1930 though they went <strong>40 years without qualifying</strong> between 1950 and 1990. They were then ever presents until 2018 where a final day qualifying shock defeat to </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trinidad and Tobago meant they </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">were not going to Russia.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since 1990 they have emerged from their group four out of seven times with their best finish being <strong>a quarter-final in 2002</strong> where they lost to eventual finalists Germany.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">USA had a mixed qualifying campaign, being strong on home soil but only winning once away from home.<strong> They rotated a lot in qualifying using 38 players in total</strong>, often not flying European-based players back for games against what would be considered weaker nations. That nearly back-fired but eventually they secured automatic qualification by pipping Costa Rica on goal difference to the final qualifying slot.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="1280 Gregg Berhalter USA.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Gregg%20Berhalter%20USA.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Manager <strong>Gregg Berhalter</strong> played in two World Cups in 2002 and 2006 and moved into management in 2011 with Swedish second tier outfit Hammarby IF before taking the helm at Columbus Crew in the MLS for five years. A friend of Gareth Southgate, he has been managing USA since 2018 and <strong>has an impressive 65% win rate</strong>, securing Gold Cup and Nations League crowns.</span></p><h2><b>The Squad</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span><b>& Kep Player</b></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There are plenty of familiar faces in this US squad but having missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia they lack major tournament experience. However, what they may lack in those big international games they more than make up for at club level. Christian Pulisic is of course a big name at Chelsea, but other <strong>Premier League starters</strong> include Antoinne Robinson (Fulham) and Leeds duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Giovani Reyna (Dortmund), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Sergino Dest (Milan), Cameron Carter Vickers (Celtic) and Malik Tillman (Rangers) will all have had <strong>Champions League experience</strong> ahead of the World Cup so this certainly isn't a team to be taken lightly.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Christian Pulisic</strong> is without doubt USA's key player with the "Le Bron James of Soccer" having more goals than anyone else still playing for his country with <strong>21 goals in 52 games</strong>. In qualifying he managed only seven starts but was top goalscorer with five of USA's 21 goals. </span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The opening Groub B game will make or break the USA's chances of getting through to the last 16; a win coupled with an assuming three points against Iran would be enough to go through <strong>without having to get a result against England</strong>, a loss and the USA are under serious pressure playing the Three Lions four days later.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Provided they get through as runners-up they would play the winners of group A (likely to be the Netherlands) though should they progress then <strong>Argentina</strong> are then likely waiting in the quarter-final which would be a bridge too far for them.</span></p><h2><b>How to back USA at the World Cup</b></h2><p></p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-b-to-qualify/924.301793344"><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Back USA To Qualify From Group B @ 11/10</strong></span></a></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A win against Wales is the key for USA though a draw will not be disastrous with their final game being against Iran, meaning if <strong>goal difference</strong> is at play they'll know exactly what to do should England beat both Wales and the USA. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is all of course assuming England win all three matches leaving <strong>Wales and USA tied on four points</strong> (should they both beat Iran) but take note, USA have never lost a World Cup match to England.</span></p><hr><h2><b>Wales</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Neil Walsh</strong></p><p><b></b></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">125/1</a><br>To Win Group B: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-b-winner/924.301793310">11/2</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Did Not Qualify</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Quarter-Finals 1958</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is the first time that Wales have qualified for a World Cup since 1958 where <strong>a then 17-year-old by the name of Pele</strong> scored his first ever World Cup goal to knock the Principality out of their debut tournament. The closest Wales came to qualifying since then was last time out, for Russia 2018, when a final-game qualifying defeat to Ireland extended their misery to <strong>15 World Cup tournaments in a row</strong> with the dreaded DNQ mark beside their name.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Having lost their opening game away to Belgium, Wales went the following seven games unbeaten to finish second in their group ahead of Czech Republic by a single point, advancing to the play-offs where <strong>they navigated their way past Austria and Ukraine</strong> to finally end a run of 64 years years without an appearance in the the finals of the World Cup.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Rob Page</strong> made his managerial debut with Port Vale before being head hunted by Northampton Town. He then took charge of Wales U21s and was promoted to the senior side as Ryan Giggs' assistant, before <strong>succeeding Giggs as the full-time manager in June of this year</strong>. Page becomes the first manager born post war to guide Wales to a World Cup and to put that into context I mean WWI, with their gaffer in 1958 born in 1910!</span></p><h2><b>The Squad</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span><b>& Key Player</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Having qualified for the last two European Championships - and making it out of their group each time - <strong>Wales have plenty of major tournament experience</strong>. There is quite a continental feel to the squad with three of their centre backs plying their trades outside the UK while their most famous player - captain Gareth Bale - is now playing in LA and <strong>Aaron Ramsey</strong> has swapped Glasgow for Nice.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With plenty of options in midfield including veteran Joe Allen, Harry Wilson, Dan James and Joe Morrell expect some changes from match-to-match from Rob Page who will likely <strong>tinker with his squad</strong> in the opening two games in build-up for their final game clash with England. Page favours using a classic 4-4-2 and relies heavily on solid passers in midfield and fast attacking wide men and full-backs.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Gareth Bale, Wales.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth%20Bales,%20Wales.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While his commitment to club football has been brought into question in recent seasons <strong>Gareth Bale</strong> has always given his all for Wales and remains their key player.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He was instrumental in guiding Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 just as he was in qualifying for this year's World Cup as <strong>top goalscorer with five goals in just seven games</strong>. His goals record for Wales is 40, dwarfing Ian Rush on 28 and he will surely become Wales' most capped player in Qatar, needing just two appearances to pass Chris Gunter's 109 caps.</span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wales won't be in Qatar just to make up the numbers and they'll want to get beyond the group; their opening game against USA will be key to that. Should they win <strong>they will be in a great position to progress</strong>, as they should be able to navigate past Iran without any issues in game two.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The match against England could well decide who wins the group but as mentioned already the winners and runners-up of Group B look to have <strong>a tough path to the semi-finals</strong>. Reaching the quarter-finals will be success for Wales, but realistically just making it to the knock-out stages is perhaps the best they can hope for.</span></p><h2><b>How to back Wales at the World Cup</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><blockquote> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/wales-v-iran/31592281">Back Wales -1 HCAP v Iran @ 10/3</a></strong></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Regardless of the result in their opening game against USA, <strong>Wales will need to win comfortably against Iran</strong> to have any realistic chance of getting through to the Round of 16 as second place in the group could go down to goal difference.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the Betfair site for more info. T&Cs apply. class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class="active "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> 