<ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/betfair-football-traders/">Betfair Football Traders</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-24">24 October 2022</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "World Cup 2022 Group A Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders ", "name": "World Cup 2022 Group A Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders ", "description": "The Betfair trading team are previewing all the Groups at the 2022 World Cup and they begin with Group A, pulling out best bets for all four teams", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-a-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-a-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-24T21:27:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-24T21:33:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Memphis Depay Netherlands 2 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The Betfair trading team are previewing all the Groups at the 2022 World Cup and they begin with Group A, pulling out best bets for all four teams Group A - To Qualify Netherlands - 1/10 Senegal - 5/6 Ecuador - 1/1 Qatar - 7/2 Qatar Preview by Rob Jones To Win the 2022 World Cup: 500/1To Win Group A: 12/12018 Performance: Did Not QualifyBest World Cup Finish: Never previously qualified Team Profile 'The Maroon' will make their World Cup debut when they get the tournament started on November 20. Since being awarded host nation status in December 2010 - Qatar have invested huge resources in the national team. In recent years naturalisation tactics of recruitment have been ditched and trust placed in the Aspire Academy to develop their own stars. Despite being debutants on the biggest stage, this group of players are the country's most successful after their Asian Cup win in 2019. They've also experienced big competitions in the form of the Copa America 2019 &amp; the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 (Semi Finalists). Manager Felix Sanchez has been in charge since 2017, the longest serving in the country's history and most successful of all time with victory in the 2019 Asian Cup. The 46-year-old Catalan spent 10 years coaching at Barcelona's famed La Masia academy from the age of 21 and his schooling there has been vital to the development of young Qatari talent, many of whom have graduated to the Senior squad. From Barcelona, Sanchez transitioned to Qatar's Aspire Academy before taking charge of the National side at various youth levels. Along the way to becoming the Senior manager - Sanchez picked up an U19 Asian Cup in 2014. The Squad &amp; Key Player Unsurprisingly, Qatar have no real household names with each player currently plying their trade in the domestic Qatar Stars League. However, they will be more familiar with each other than every other nation competing in the finals - Qatar are currently in a six-month training camp together, away from club commitments, to focus on the World Cup. Sanchez's side have been travelling around Europe, operating day-to-day much like a club side. And many of the squad have come through the youth ranks together - eight of the U19 Asian Cup winning side went on to win the Senior Asian Cup together, six of those eight were together at the Aspire Academy too. This squad has plenty of international experience and have worked their way into the Top 50 teams in FIFA's rankings, having competed as guests in several major competitions as well as being a 'ghost' team in Europe's WC qualifiers. If Qatar are to have any success, much will fall on the shoulders of Almoez Ali. The 26-year-old striker, a product of Aspire Academy, has already broken multiple records for the National side and is the country's leading all-time goalscorer. In 2019, he was key to their Asian Cup success scoring nine goals to set an all-time record for goals in a single Asian Cup. Ali also topped the scoring charts in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. If Qatar can carve out a couple of chances in each game should take at least one. Tournament Prospects With a far from ideal draw, there shouldn't be too much expected of the host nation here and they look rightful outsiders to qualify from Group A. Home advantage should, however, give Qatar some optimism. They are already well accustomed to the conditions and stadiums, and will of course have home support. Nevertheless, any positive result in the group should be seen as a success. How to bet on Qatar at the World Cup Exchange Bet - Lay Ecuador v Qatar The opening game of the tournament sees the hosts face off against South American qualifiers Ecuador. On paper, this is Qatar's easiest fixture and they will target a point at least. While it's difficult to properly assess friendly games, Qatar put up a good showing recently against Chile in a 2-2 on neutral ground. Ecuador haven't been in the best of form and somewhat stumbled over the finish line in qualification. While the South Americans are the stronger side - I'm happy to get on side with the hosts here and hope the crowd and home comforts see them to a historic result. Senegal Preview by Dylan Walsh To Win the 2022 World Cup: 90/1To Win Group A: 7/22018 Performance: Group StageBest World Cup Finish: Quarter-Finals 2002 Team Profile Despite only playing in two tournaments, Senegal have an interesting World Cup history. They pulled off one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history when defeating the reigning champions France in the opening game of the 2002 tournament, eventually going out in the quarter-finals. They didn't make it out of the group stage 16 years later, being the first side to be eliminated by the fair play rule (Japan's better disciplinary record taking them into the knockout rounds). Senegal qualified for the tournament by coming back from a first leg deficit to beat Egypt on penalties in a two-legged AFCON qualifier, having finished top of their African qualifying group. Famara Diedhou was top scorer over the campaign with four goals, but Sadio Mane was the star man with three goals and four assists. Manager Aliou Cisse played professionally in Ligue 1 from the 90s to the early 2000s before having a Premier League stint with Birmingham and Portsmouth. He has been managing Senegal since 2015 with a 70% win percentage. Cisse is known as "El Tactico" for his efficient, restrained approach. The Squad &amp; Key Player Senegal have two standout players in Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane supported by a mixture of players who are struggling for minutes at top tier clubs or playing at mid-tier clubs in top leagues. Players like Bouna Sarr, Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye spent last summer looking for new destinations due to lack of playing time while Cheick Kouyate, Ismail La Sarr and William Sabaly are playing regular minutes for La Liga, Championship and La Liga club. Generally, Senegal play 4-1-4-1 but when looking for a goal (as happened in their second leg against Egypt) they can switch to 4-2-3-1 with Mane in the hole for extra creativity. The key man is Sadio Mane. The Liverpool legend has started life in the Bundesliga in great form. He is the main creative and attacking force in a side which can struggle to break the opposition down. He is Senegal's penalty taker and had seven goal contributions in their qualifying campaign (although I don't see him as a Golden Boot contender even at 50/1). If anyone wishes to stop Senegal, they will have to figure out how prevent Senegal's strong and speedy star getting involved. Don't be surprised if Ismaila Sarr uses the World Cup as an audition for a move. Tournament Prospects The current AFCON champions will view it as a disappointment if they can't make it to the last 16. That should set up a clash with England, and I wouldn't say they are a massive underdog in that match up. While Senegal struggle creatively, they have quality in their ranks and will fancy their chances against Gareth Southgate's side. A quarter-final appearance would be a very respectable showing for the Lions of Teranaga. How to back Senegal Back under 2.5 Goals across the three games Lacking creativity and relying on Mane for goals, Senegal have struggled to break down some of the weaker African nations and they are a side likely to win by one goal most of the time. Ecuador Preview by Dylan Walsh To Win the 2022 World Cup: 175/1To Win Group A: 9/22018 Performance: Did Not QualifyBest World Cup Finish: L16 2006 Profile 'La Tri' have played three World Cups, all appearances coming since the turn of the century and their best being a last 16 exit to England in 2006. They World Cup qualification campaign finished in indifferent form, drawing three of their last four, one of those coming against an already qualified Argentina side to secure their ticket to Qatar. Michael Estrada (who plays irregularly for Cruz Azul in the Mexican league) finished as top goal scorer with six goals. Manager Gustavo Julio Alfaro had a short career as a professional footballer in Argentina before retiring to focus on his coaching career, the highlight an Argentine SuperCup win in 2018. He also had a brief spell managing Ah Ahli in Saudi Arabia in 2009. The Squad &amp; Key Player Ecuador favour a 4-2-3-1 formation but have alternated depending on the opposition. Moises Caicedo and Carlos Gruezo do the defensive work in the midfield and are guaranteed to start while they rely on former West Ham and Everton forward and captain Enner Valencia for goals. A large majority of the squad play in middling Bundesliga and Premier League clubs in defensive positions. Brighton have a strong contingent with Pervis Estupinan and Caicedo while Carlos Gruezo and Pieiro Hincapo play Augsberg and Leverkusen. Ecuador are unspectacular but can grind out results. Key man Caicedo is on the verge of a breakout season for Brighton having filled the Yves Bissouma-shaped hole in the Brighton midfield with relative ease. If Ecuador are to progress past the group, Caicedo will play a huge role as will veteran striker Valencia, -one of the few Ecuadorian players with World Cup experience. Tournament Prospects A result against Qatar in the tournament opener will have Ecuador eyeing the knockout stages although they will be underdogs for the two remaining fixtures which would make progression past the group stage a successful tournament. If they did make the last 16 a clash with England would likely be their fate. I would expect a comfortable win for the English in the eventuality but simply making it out of the group would be a success for Ecuador. How to back Ecuador at the World Cup Back Moises Caceido Fouls Committed - Caceido has been booked five times in qualifying so he'll be getting the boot in when he can. Avoid backing Ecuador to qualify. They shouldn't be on the same price as Senegal who have a much better player base and are one of the best teams out of Africa currently. Netherlands Preview by Dylan Walsh To Win the 2022 World Cup: 13/1To Win Group A: 1/22018 Performance: Did Not QualifyBest World Cup Finish: Runner-Up 2010 Team Profile Having missed out on the 2018 World Cup after finishing third in the 2014 edition, you could say that the Dutch have a rollercoaster relationship with the tournament of late. They hold the record for reaching the World Cup final without winning the tournament outright, feeling the sting of defeat in 1974, 1978 and 2010. Could they repeat or even go one better? Louis Van Gaal has installed a similar good feeling which he employed to lead the team to a third place finish in 2014, qualifying from a difficult Nation League group that included Belgium and Wales. After suffering a surprise loss to the Turks in the opening game, van Gaal's men went unbeaten for the rest of the campaign and finished with a goal difference of +25, scoring 33 and conceding eight (four of which came in the opening loss). Memphis Depay was top scorer (12) and assist maker (six). With van Gaal at the helm, they have a manager with plenty of international experience. His win percentage stands at a very healthy 73% and they are currently unbeaten in his stint. Known for his straight talking personality, van Gaal has been very vocal about Qatar hosting the tournament, calling it "ridiculous" and for "commercial reasons". His tournament press conferences are sure to provide some moments worth watching! The Squad &amp; Key Player The Dutch play a 3-4-1-2 or a 4-3-3 with either a creative player in the hole and wingbacks or two wingers supporting Depay up front. Van Gaal has a nice blend of youth and experience throughout the squad. Virgil Van Dijk will be a certain starter for the Dutch with Stefan De Vrij, Mathias De Ligt, Nathan Ake providing the experienced. Denzel Dumfries provides attacking threat at wingback, scoring twice and assisting once in their Nations League campaign. In midfield, the Dutch rely on Frenkie De Jong to tick the ball over with Davy Klaasen, Tuen Koopemeiners and Stephen Berghuis playing multiple roles attacking/centre midfield alongside him. This all links up to Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn and Cody Gakpo who provide the attacking threat going forward. With 12 goals and six assists in qualifying, Depay is Netherlands' key man but watch out for Denzel Dumfries, a bombarding wing back with an eye for both goals and assists who will be a serious creative threat down the right-hand side throughout the tournament. Tournament Prospects The Dutch are heavy favourites to progress out of Group A and will likely face USA in the next round where they will be strong favourites to qualify. It's tougher after that and semi-final appearance would be considered a successful tournament for the Dutch. Van Gaal's unbeaten tenure in his third stint as Dutch manager and the quality in the ranks means you cannot rule them out as a dark horse to finally win a World Cup. How to back the Netherlands Back Memphis Depay for the Golden Boot @ 25/1 It's hard to see the Dutch doing well without Depay performing and he could score plenty early on. They will expect to get a few goals against Qatar in a potential damp squib at the end of the group and Ecuador are one of the more mediocre sides at this year's tournament. Avoid: Netherlands Under goals The Dutch are a very attacking side and have scored in all their qualifying games and Nations League games against some very strong opposition (Germany and Belgium twice). I would back the Dutch to score in all their fixtures as they progress through the tournament. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Memphis%20Depay%20Netherlands%202%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Betfair Football Traders" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Memphis Depay Netherlands 2 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Memphis Depay Netherlands 2 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Memphis Depay Netherlands 2 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Memphis Depay Netherlands 2 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Memphis Depay Netherlands forward "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Could Memphis Depay land the Golden Boot?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-a-winner/924.301792861" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/fifa-world-cup\/12469077\/group-a-winner\/924.301792861","entry_title":"World Cup 2022 Group A Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-a-winner/924.301792861">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Cup%202022%20Group%20A%20Betting%20Preview%3A%20Expert%20analysis%20from%20the%20Betfair%20Traders%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-a-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-a-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-a-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-a-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-tips-group-a-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html&text=World%20Cup%202022%20Group%20A%20Betting%20Preview%3A%20Expert%20analysis%20from%20the%20Betfair%20Traders%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The Betfair trading team are previewing all the Groups at the 2022 World Cup and they begin with Group A, pulling out best bets for all four teams</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><b></b><blockquote> <h2><b></b><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-a-to-qualify/924.301793089">Group A - To Qualify</a></strong></h2> <ul> <li><strong>Netherlands - 1/10</strong></li> <li><strong>Senegal - 5/6</strong></li> <li><strong>Ecuador - 1/1</strong></li> <li><strong>Qatar - 7/2</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><hr><h2><b>Qatar</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Rob Jones</strong></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">500/1</a><br>To Win Group A: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-a-winner/924.301792861">12/1</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Did Not Qualify</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Never previously qualified</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b><b> </b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">'The Maroon' will make their World Cup debut when they get the tournament started on November 20. Since being awarded host nation status in December 2010 - Qatar have invested huge resources in the national team. In recent years naturalisation tactics of recruitment have been ditched and trust placed in the Aspire Academy to develop their own stars.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Despite being debutants on the biggest stage, this group of players are the country's most successful after their Asian Cup win in 2019. They've also experienced big competitions in the form of the Copa America 2019 & the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 (Semi Finalists).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Manager Felix Sanchez has been in charge since 2017, the longest serving in the country's history and most successful of all time with victory in the 2019 Asian Cup. The 46-year-old Catalan spent 10 years coaching at Barcelona's famed La Masia academy from the age of 21 and his schooling there has been vital to the development of young Qatari talent, many of whom have graduated to the Senior squad. From Barcelona, Sanchez transitioned to Qatar's Aspire Academy before taking charge of the National side at various youth levels. Along the way to becoming the Senior manager - Sanchez picked up an U19 Asian Cup in 2014.</span></p><h2><b>The Squad</b><b> & </b><b>Key Player</b></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Unsurprisingly, Qatar have no real household names with each player currently plying their trade in the domestic Qatar Stars League. However, they will be more familiar with each other than every other nation competing in the finals - Qatar are currently in a six-month training camp together, away from club commitments, to focus on the World Cup. Sanchez's side have been travelling around Europe, operating day-to-day much like a club side.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And many of the squad have come through the youth ranks together - eight of the U19 Asian Cup winning side went on to win the Senior Asian Cup together, six of those eight were together at the Aspire Academy too. This squad has plenty of international experience and have worked their way into the Top 50 teams in FIFA's rankings, having competed as guests in several major competitions as well as being a 'ghost' team in Europe's WC qualifiers.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If Qatar are to have any success, much will fall on the shoulders of Almoez Ali. The 26-year-old striker, a product of Aspire Academy, has already broken multiple records for the National side and is the country's leading all-time goalscorer. In 2019, he was key to their Asian Cup success scoring nine goals to set an all-time record for goals in a single Asian Cup. Ali also topped the scoring charts in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. If Qatar can carve out a couple of chances in each game should take at least one.</span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With a far from ideal draw, there shouldn't be too much expected of the host nation here and they look rightful outsiders to qualify from Group A. Home advantage should, however, give Qatar some optimism. They are already well accustomed to the conditions and stadiums, and will of course have home support. Nevertheless, any positive result in the group should be seen as a success.</span></p><h2><b>How to bet on Qatar at the World Cup </b></h2><p></p><p><b>Exchange Bet - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197093729" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lay Ecuador v Qatar</a></b></p><p><b><br></b><span style="font-weight: 400;">The opening game of the tournament sees the hosts face off against South American qualifiers Ecuador. On paper, this is Qatar's easiest fixture and they will target a point at least. While it's difficult to properly assess friendly games, Qatar put up a good showing recently against Chile in a 2-2 on neutral ground. Ecuador haven't been in the best of form and somewhat stumbled over the finish line in qualification. While the South Americans are the stronger side - I'm happy to get on side with the hosts here and hope the crowd and home comforts see them to a historic result.</span></p><hr><h2><strong>Senegal</strong></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Dylan Walsh</strong></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">90/1</a><br>To Win Group A: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-a-winner/924.301792861">7/2</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Group Stage</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Quarter-Finals 2002</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Despite only playing in two tournaments, Senegal have an interesting World Cup history. They pulled off one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history when defeating the reigning champions France in the opening game of the 2002 tournament, eventually going out in the quarter-finals. They didn't make it out of the group stage 16 years later, being the first side to be eliminated by the fair play rule (Japan's better disciplinary record taking them into the knockout rounds).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Senegal qualified for the tournament by coming back from a first leg deficit to beat Egypt on penalties in a two-legged AFCON qualifier, having finished top of their African qualifying group. Famara Diedhou was top scorer over the campaign with four goals, but Sadio Mane was the star man with three goals and four assists.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Manager Aliou Cisse played professionally in Ligue 1 from the 90s to the early 2000s before having a Premier League stint with Birmingham and Portsmouth. He has been managing Senegal since 2015 with a 70% win percentage. Cisse is known as "El Tactico" for his efficient, restrained approach.</span></p><h2><b>The Squad </b><b>& Key Player</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Senegal have two standout players in Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane supported by a mixture of players who are struggling for minutes at top tier clubs or playing at mid-tier clubs in top leagues. Players like Bouna Sarr, Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye spent last summer looking for new destinations due to lack of playing time while Cheick Kouyate, Ismail La Sarr and William Sabaly are playing regular minutes for La Liga, Championship and La Liga club. Generally, Senegal play 4-1-4-1 but when looking for a goal (as happened in their second leg against Egypt) they can switch to 4-2-3-1 with Mane in the hole for extra creativity.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The key man is </span><b>Sadio Mane</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The Liverpool legend has started life in the Bundesliga in great form. He is the main creative and attacking force in a side which can struggle to break the opposition down. He is Senegal's penalty taker and had seven goal contributions in their qualifying campaign (although I don't see him as a Golden Boot contender even at 50/1). If anyone wishes to stop Senegal, they will have to figure out how prevent Senegal's strong and speedy star getting involved.</span><b> </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">Don't be surprised if</span><b> Ismaila Sarr </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">uses the World Cup as an audition for a move.</span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The current AFCON champions will view it as a disappointment if they can't make it to the last 16. That should set up a clash with England, and I wouldn't say they are a massive underdog in that match up. While Senegal struggle creatively, they have quality in their ranks and will fancy their chances against Gareth Southgate's side. A quarter-final appearance would be a very respectable showing for the Lions of Teranaga. </span></p><h2><b>How to back Senegal</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><b><i>Back under 2.5 Goals across the three games</i></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lacking creativity and relying on Mane for goals, Senegal have struggled to break down some of the weaker African nations and they are a side likely to win by one goal most of the time.</span></p><hr><h2><b>Ecuador</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Dylan Walsh</strong></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">175/1</a><br>To Win Group A: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-a-winner/924.301792861">9/2</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Did Not Qualify</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>L16 2006</strong></p><h2><b>Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">'La Tri' have played three World Cups, all appearances coming since the turn of the century and their best being a last 16 exit to England in 2006. They World Cup qualification campaign finished in indifferent form, drawing three of their last four, one of those coming against an already qualified Argentina side to secure their ticket to Qatar. Michael Estrada (who plays irregularly for Cruz Azul in the Mexican league) finished as top goal scorer with six goals.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Manager</span><b> Gustavo Julio Alfaro </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">had a short career as a professional footballer in Argentina before retiring to focus on his coaching career, the highlight an Argentine SuperCup win in 2018. He also had a brief spell managing Ah Ahli in Saudi Arabia in 2009.</span></p><h2><b>The Squad</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span><b>& Key Player</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ecuador favour a 4-2-3-1 formation but have alternated depending on the opposition. Moises Caicedo and Carlos Gruezo do the defensive work in the midfield and are guaranteed to start while they rely on former West Ham and Everton forward and captain Enner Valencia for goals. A large majority of the squad play in middling Bundesliga and Premier League clubs in defensive positions. Brighton have a strong contingent with Pervis Estupinan and Caicedo while Carlos Gruezo and Pieiro Hincapo play Augsberg and Leverkusen. Ecuador are unspectacular but can grind out results.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Key man</span><b> Caicedo</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is on the verge of a breakout season for Brighton having filled the Yves Bissouma-shaped hole in the Brighton midfield with relative ease. If Ecuador are to progress past the group, Caicedo will play a huge role as will veteran striker </span><b>Valencia, </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">-one of the few Ecuadorian players with World Cup experience.</span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A result against Qatar in the tournament opener will have Ecuador eyeing the knockout stages although they will be underdogs for the two remaining fixtures which would make progression past the group stage a successful tournament. If they did make the last 16 a clash with England would likely be their fate. I would expect a comfortable win for the English in the eventuality but simply making it out of the group would be a success for Ecuador.</span></p><h2><b>How to back Ecuador at the World Cup</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Back Moises Caceido Fouls Committed - Caceido has been booked five times in qualifying so he'll be getting the boot in when he can.</span></p><p><b>Avoid backing </b><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197057906" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ecuador to qualify</a>. They shouldn't be on the same price as Senegal who have a much better player base and are one of the best teams out of Africa currently.</span></p><hr><h2><b>Netherlands</b></h2><p>Preview by <strong>Dylan Walsh</strong></p><p>To Win the 2022 World Cup: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/winner-2022/924.301730156">13/1</a><br>To Win Group A: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/group-a-winner/924.301792861">1/2</a><br>2018 Performance: <strong>Did Not Qualify</strong><br>Best World Cup Finish: <strong>Runner-Up 2010</strong></p><h2><b>Team Profile</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Having missed out on the 2018 World Cup after finishing third in the 2014 edition, you could say that the Dutch have a rollercoaster relationship with the tournament of late. They hold the record for reaching the World Cup final without winning the tournament outright, feeling the sting of defeat in 1974, 1978 and 2010. Could they repeat or even go one better?</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Louis Van Gaal has installed a similar good feeling which he employed to lead the team to a third place finish in 2014, qualifying from a difficult Nation League group that included Belgium and Wales. After </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">suffering a surprise loss to the Turks in the opening game, van Gaal's men went unbeaten for the rest of the campaign and finished with a goal difference of +25, scoring 33 and conceding eight (four of which came in the opening loss). Memphis Depay was top scorer (12) and assist maker (six).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With</span><b> </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">van Gaal at the helm, they have a manager with plenty of international experience. His win percentage stands at a very healthy 73% and they are currently unbeaten in his stint. Known for his straight talking personality, van Gaal has been very vocal about Qatar hosting the tournament, calling it "ridiculous" and for "commercial reasons". His tournament press conferences are sure to provide some moments worth watching!</span></p><h2><b>The Squad & Key Player</b></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Dutch play a 3-4-1-2 or a 4-3-3 with either a creative player in the hole and wingbacks or two wingers supporting Depay up front. Van Gaal has a nice blend of youth and experience throughout the squad. Virgil Van Dijk will be a certain starter for the Dutch with Stefan De Vrij, Mathias De Ligt, Nathan Ake providing the experienced. Denzel Dumfries provides attacking threat at wingback, scoring twice and assisting once in their Nations League campaign. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In midfield, the Dutch rely on Frenkie De Jong to tick the ball over with Davy Klaasen, Tuen Koopemeiners and Stephen Berghuis playing multiple roles attacking/centre midfield alongside him. This all links up to Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn and Cody Gakpo who provide the attacking threat going forward.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With 12 goals and six assists in qualifying, </span><b>Depay</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is Netherlands' key man but watch out for D</span><b>enzel Dumfries, a</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> bombarding wing back with an eye for both goals and assists who will be a serious creative threat down the right-hand side throughout the tournament.</span></p><h2><b>Tournament Prospects</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Dutch are heavy favourites to progress out of Group A and will likely face USA in the next round where they will be strong favourites to qualify. It's tougher after that and semi-final appearance would be considered a successful tournament for the Dutch. Van Gaal's unbeaten tenure in his third stint as Dutch manager and the quality in the ranks means you cannot rule them out as a dark horse to finally win a World Cup.</span></p><h2><b>How to back the Netherlands</b></h2><p><b></b></p><p><b><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/fifa-golden-boot/924.301741818" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Memphis Depay for the Golden Boot @ 25/1</a></b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It's hard to see the Dutch doing well without Depay performing and he could score plenty early on. They will expect to get a few goals against Qatar in a potential damp squib at the end of the group and Ecuador are one of the more mediocre sides at this year's tournament.</span></p><p><b> Avoid: Netherlands Under goals</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Dutch are a very attacking side and have scored in all their qualifying games and Nations League games against some very strong opposition (Germany and Belgium twice). World Cup 2022 Group A Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders World Cup 2022 Group A Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders More FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class="active "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span Related Sites <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li> World Cup 2022 Group A Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/", "name": "FIFA World Cup 2022" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-group-a-betting-preview-expert-analysis-from-betfair-211022-1093.html", "name": "World Cup 2022 Group A Betting Preview: Expert analysis from the Betfair Traders " } } ] } 