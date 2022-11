Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Modric and co. to KO Belgium

15:00 - Croatia v Belgium

Belgium have won their last two meetings with Croatia in all competitions and Roberto Martinez's men are the marginal odds-against favourites to win this match. Belgium's 2-0 defeat to Morocco on matchday two ended a 13-game unbeaten run across World Cup group stage games. However, Croatia, who put four past Canada last time out, have the quality to condemn the Red Devils to consecutive defeats. Our match previewer thinks backing over 2.5 goals a no-brainer. Agreed.

Back Croatia, Over 2.5 goals and BTTS @ 5.0

Morocco to progress with narrow win

15:00 - Canada v Morocco

Canada have been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, having lost their first two matches, while Morocco could win the group with a comprehensive victory here. They will be riding high after their MD2 victory over Belgium and, with two clean sheets under their belt already, Morocco have a decent chance of winning to nil. They may look to get ahead then protect a lead.

Back Morocco to win by 1 goal, under 2.5 goals and BTTS? No @ 6.57

Musiala to make the difference

19:00 - Costa Rica v Germany

Costa Rica stunned Japan last time out while Germany avoided elimination by grabbing a draw against Spain. As a result, this group is wide open with all four teams still able to qualify. Costa Rica have won just one of their last 11 FIFA World Cup games against European nations (D5 L5). They also have the lowest expected goals total (0.11) of all teams in Group E. Germany should be able to get the win but it won't be plain sailing and striker Thomas Muller, who's yet to register a shot, is among those who need to raise their game. Jamal Musiala has been a rare bright spot for Germany, creating five chances.

Back 0-2 & Musiala to assist @ 19.0

Spain to call the shots

19:00 - Japan v Spain

Spain will be disappointed at letting their 1-0 lead slip against Germany. Now Luis Enrique's men must ensure they top the group by beating Japan. Spain have won their final group game in eight of their last nine World Cups - the exception was the 2-2 draw with Morocco in 2018. Japan have conceded in both their matches so far and this Spanish attack should be licking its lips against opponents who let Germany have 26 shots against them. The Germans were profligate that day but the Spanish should be more clinical.