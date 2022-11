Free Bet Builder every day week one of World Cup

Swiss to roll over Cameroon

Uruguay too strong for S Korea

Clubless Ronaldo to be frustrated

Mitrovic to strike against World Cup favs Brazil

Swiss to start with narrow victory

10:00 - Switzerland v Cameroon

Switzerland are unbeaten in their opening game in each of their five appearances at the FIFA World Cup (W2 D3), since losing 5-0 against Germany in 1966. The Swiss reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 and are smart tournament operators. Cameroon will always have a place in the hearts of football romantics but the reality is the team have lost each of their last seven games at the FIFA World Cup.

Back Switzerland to win by exactly one goal and under 1.5 goals @ 5.6

Uruguay too strong for Son and co

13:00 - Uruguay v South Korea

This match is a tale of contrasting World Cup stats. Uruguay have won six of their last eight World Cup games (L2). Meanwhile, of the 22 nations to have played 30 or more matches at the World Cup, South Korea have the lowest win ratio (18%), having won just six of their 34 games. This ageing Uruguay squad, with Luis Suarez lining up for his fourth World Cup, should be too strong for South Korea even with Son Heung-Min.

Back Uruguay, 2-0 and Nunez to score @ 14.35

Clubless Ronaldo to be frustrated again

16:00 - Portugal v Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United and he will be determined to attract a new club by making his mark on this World Cup. But Ronaldo is not always at his best when try to prove a point and, if he gets frustrated, I can see him getting booked. Portugal are winless in their last three opening games of a World Cup tournament (D2 L1), so I'm taking a punt on the draw.

Back the Draw, Ronaldo to be shown a card & 1-1 @ 41.0

Back goals in Brazil v Serbia

19:00 - Brazil v Serbia

Brazil are unbeaten in their last 15 World Cup group games, winning 12 (D3), their last defeat in the group phase dating back to 1998, so it's hard to back anything other than a win for the tournament favourites. Only Memphis Depay and Harry Kane (12 goals) scored more goals than Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic (8 in 8 games) in the main round of European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, play-offs excluded. English fans know all about his goal threat but the Brazilians may be taken by surprise."