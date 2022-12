Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter

Mbappe to tear apart tired Poles

15:00 - France v Poland

France have become the first reigning World Cup champions to reach the knockout stages since Brazil in 2006. A 1-0 defeat to Tunisia, after Didier Deschamp fielded a weakened team, aside Les Bleus look confident and unburdened by being defending champions.

Poland, meanwhile, have won just one match and have only recorded five shots on target in their three games at the 2022 World Cup (three of those came in their 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia). France should have too much and, with Kylian Mbappe only coming off bench for the Tunisia game, he'll fancy his chances of adding to his three goals so far.

Back 2-0 for Correct Score and Mbappe to score any time @ 10.3

Kane to come good in England win

19:00 - England v Senegal

England have never lost in seven previous World Cup matches against African opposition (W4 D3), while Senegal have played six against European teams (W3D1L2). They conceded four across their group games while England have only conceded two (both in the 6-2 win over Iran).

England have failed to score in the first-half of their last two and we can see this being 0-0 at the break. Harry Kane hasn't scored yet but he did provide three assists in the group stage. At Euro 2020, he began scoring once the knockout stages got underway so a bet on the England captain to score or assist here appeals.