Japan to go through as Costa Rica crash out

De Bruyne to pull strings for Belgium

Modric magic key for Croatia

Spain to KO Germany

Japan to book place in last 16

10:00 - Japan v Costa Rica

Japan showed in their 2-1 win against Germany that they have the quality to bamboozle a Costa Rica defence that conceded seven without reply to Germany. The result meant Costa Rica were winless in seven World Cup games (D4 L3), failing to score in five of those matches, so Japan should be backed to win without conceding.

Back Japan and BTTS? 'No' @ 2.03

De Bruyne will be key to Red Devils' win

13:00 - Belgium v Morocco

Belgium have won each of their last eight group stage games at the World Cup. A win here would see them become the first nation ever to win nine consecutive group games at the tournament and we'll back them to get it. Kevin De Bruyne created four chances for Belgium against Canada last time out, more than any of his teammates, and should be instrumental again. That said, Morocco shut out Croatia last time so don't expect a rout.

Back Belgium, BTTS? 'No' & De Bruyne to score or assist @ 5.68

Modric to be catalyst for Croatian win

16:00 - Croatia v Canada

Canada have lost all four of their World Cup matches without scoring a single goal. While Croatia drew 0-0 with Morocco, it was the first time had failed to score in 11 World Cup matches. Luka Modric steps up for his country when the pressure is on and should be able to open up this Canadian defence. Croatia had just five shots in their opening game, so a narrow win for the favourites appeals.

Back 1-0 and Modric to score or assist @ 17.76

Torres to strike as Spain KO Germany

19:00 - Spain v Germany

Germany's shock defeat to Japan meant the four-time champions have lost three of their last four World Cup games. Spain, who beat Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match, look well placed to condemn the Germans to another defeat and dump them out of the World Cup at the group stage for the second successive tournament. Ferran Torres got two for Spain last time out and is fancied to add to his tally here. We also like the chances of this one producing over 3.5 goals.