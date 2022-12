Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Portugal attack will be too strong

15:00 - Morocco v Portugal

This will be the third ever meeting between Morocco and Portugal, with the previous two both coming at the World Cup. Morocco won the first in a group stage clash in 1986 (3-1), before Portugal won 1-0 in the 2018 tournament group stage clash.

Portugal have scored 12 goals in four games at the 2022 World Cup and, in their 6-1 win over Switzerland, looked liberated in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Morocco have kept three clean sheets in four games in Qatar but scored only four goals, drawing a blank twice.

Back Portugal, under 2.5 goals & BTTS 'No' @ 3.0

Fernandes and Ramos to keep on firing

After the scintillating win over Switzerland all the talk was of Portugal's Gonçalo Ramos who became the first player to score a hat-trick on his first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose in 2002.

We'll back the youngster to get another here, but the key man for Portugal at this tournament has been Bruno Fernandes. He's been directly involved in more goals (5) than any other Portugal player, scoring two and registering three assists.

Back Ramos to score & Fernandes to score or assist @ 5.26

Back goals as epic battle goes the distance

19:00 - England v France

France have only lost one of their last eight meetings with England across all competitions (W5 D2), a 2-0 defeat in a friendly in November 2015. This is the two nations' first encounter since June 2017, when Les Bleus won a friendly 3-2. The progress England have made in the last five years - reaching a World Cup semi-final and the final of Euro 2020 - means those precedents needn't matter here.

Not that France have been too shabby in the past half-decade. They won the World Cup in 2018 and have been formidable defending champions so far in Qatar. The two sides look evenly matched.

Back the Draw and BTTS @ 3.93

Perfect time for Kane to reach milestone

After hitting his first of this World Cup against Senegal, Harry Kane has scored 52 goals for England in all competitions, just one short of Wayne Rooney's all-time record for the nation (53). There would be no better moment for England captain to equal that record but he also has an important role creating chances for his teammates too, so is one to back to score or assist.

Olivier Giroud has scored three goals for France at the 2022 World Cup, with only Kylian Mbappé netting more for Les Bleus (5). All the talk pre-match has been about Mbappe but Giroud, who knows English football well from his time at Arsenal and Chelsea, is a real danger in the box.