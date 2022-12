Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Iron Tulip to maintain brilliant Oranje record

15:00 - Netherlands v USA

Netherlands are unbeaten in all 10 of their World Cup matches under Louis van Gaal (W7 D3), keeping five clean sheets in their last six games at the finals, including shutouts in each of their last three in the knockout stages. That's seriously impressive and makes opposing the Oranje all but impossible here.

USA have lost three of their four round of 16 matches at the World Cup but they have been a difficult side to play against at this tournament. It won't be easy for the Netherlands but, if Cody Gapko continues his run of scoring in every match, they should have the edge against a USA team that were visibly exhausted at the end of their win over Iran.

Back Netherlands to win by 1 goal & under 2.5 goals @ 5.54

Messi magic to break Aussie resistance

19:00 - Argentina v Australia

This will be Australia's fifth World Cup match against a South American opponent, with the Socceroos winless in the previous four (D1 L3). Argentina were eliminated at the round of 16 stage in the 2018 World Cup and will be determined to put that right here.

The Aussies have won their last two group stage matches 1-0 so they will not be easy to breakdown. Argentina showed against Poland that they can be patient and wear down opponents.

Argentina have only faced 11 shots across their three games at the 2022 World Cup, with no team allowing fewer in the tournament so far. Lionel Messi missed a penalty and will want to get back on the scoresheet here.