10:00 - Australia v Tunisia

Tunisia earned a 0-0 draw in their first match against Denmark while Australia were thumped 4-1 by France, albeit after taking the lead against the world champions. It was Australia's sixth defeat in their last seven matches and they will be keen to end that run here. Tunisia had 13 shots against Denmark but just one was on target. Australia, meanwhile, had just four shots against France.

Back the Draw and under 2.5 goals @ 3.34

Lewandowski to make breakthrough

13:00 - Poland v Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia scored with both of their shots on target against Argentina to record one of the greatest upsets in the tournament's history. Poland were frustrated by Mexico, drawing 0-0. Robert Lewandowski remains without a goal in four World Cup appearances, attempting 11 shots in this time while also missing a penalty against Mexico. He will be desperate to make amends. Poland look short in the match odds but the price on victory by a single goal appeals.

Back Poland to win by 1 goal, Lewandowski to score and BTTS @ 11.8

World champions to push Danes to brink

16:00 - France v Denmark

After their draw with Tunisia, the Danes are in danger of failing to make it out of Group D, especially as they now face world champions France. The good news for Kasper Hjulmand's men is that they have won their last two meetings with France, both in the 2022 UEFA Nations League. That said, France's 4-1 win over Australia showed they are serious about retaining their title in Qatar. Christian Eriksen created more chances than any other player in Denmark's goalless draw with Tunisia and should be key to his side's chances of getting anything here.

Back France, Eriksen to assist and BTTS @ 14.9

Argentina to edge close contest

19:00 - Argentina v Mexico

In their first matches Mexico drew with Poland and Argentina were shock losers against Saudi Arabia. Argentina will be encouraged to know they are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Mexico in all competitions (W7 D3). Mexico didn't offer much threat in their first match. Lionel Messi has scored in each of his last five appearances for Argentina and will want to lead by example here.