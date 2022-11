Cameroon set for nine World Cup defeats on the spin

Goals at both ends when South Korea meet Ghana

Brazil's star men to shine against Switzerland

Uruguay more than a match for Portugal

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Cameroon to equal unwanted record

10:00 - Cameroon v Serbia

Cameroon are on a terrible losing-World Cup run, with their defeat to Switzerland on Friday making it eight consecutive defeats in World Cup games. A loss against Serbia would equal the record, set by Mexico from 1930 to 1958, of nine World Cup finals defeats on the spin. Serbia should win then, but they don't score many and they failed to regiser a single shot on target against Brazi. Cameroon are no Brazil however.

Back Serbia Win & Under 3.5 Goals @ 2.08

Goals likely as both teams go for the win

13:00 - South Korea v Ghana

South Korea enjoy playing African nations; they've scored exactly two goals in each of their World Cup meetings with Togo, Nigeria and Algeria. Ghana meanwhile have failed to win any of their last five World Cup matches (D2 L3), but in better news they've scored in each of their last six World Cup matches. Both teams will look for the win, and goals at each end can be expected.

Back South Korea or Draw in Double Chance, BTTS - 'Yes' and Over 2.5 Goals @ 3.94

Vini and Rich to cause Brazilian havoc

16:00 - Brazil v Switzerland

We've already seen Cristiano Ronaldo create a World Cup record, and as mentioned above Cameroon could equal one too, so step forward Brazil who will become the first team in World Cup history to go 17 World Cup group games without defeat if they draw or beat Switzerland. Richarlison is on fire, scoring nine in his last seven games for his country, while Vinicius Jr is a wing wizard who can tear defences to pieces.

Back Brazil Win, Richarlison to Score anytime and Vinicius Jr 1+ Assist @ 9.36

Uruguay to avoid defeat in low-scoring game

19:00 - Portugal v Uruguay

Uruguay enjoy playing European opposition, Portugal don't enjoy playing South American opposition. Uruguay have won four of their last five World Cup matches against European nations while Portugal have won just one of their last nine meetings with South American nations in all competitions (D3 L5). Oh, and at the 2018 World Cup when these two sides met in the second round? You guessed it, Uruguay came out on top. This should be a close game, but no way should Uruguay be such big outsiders.