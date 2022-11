Free Bet Builder every day week one of World Cup

England kick-off World Cup campaign against Qatar

Kane to strike in England win

13:00 - England v Iran

Let's start with a simple one. Harry Kane was the top scorer in the 2018 World Cup, with five of his six goals coming in the group stages. England got off to a winning start there, and at Euro 2020, so back Kane to score any time and England win. Even odds seems generous.

Back England and Harry Kane to score any time @ 2.06

Clean sheet will be foundation of England win

England didn't concede a goal until the semi-finals of Euro 2020 so Gareth Southgate's men know the value of a clean sheet in tournament football. Up against Iran - who have have scored just nine goals in 15 FIFA World Cup matches - this Three Lions defence can start with a shutout, so back 'No' in Both Teams to Score. England should be good for a few goals here, so add over 2.5 goals, and back them to win.

Back England, Both Teams to Score? 'No' & Over 2.5 goals @ 4.86

Dutch to start with win

16:00 - Senegal v Netherlands

A football genius who has won almost everything is making his final appearance at the World Cup. No, not Lionel Messi, but Louis van Gaal. The Iron Tulip is battling cancer as he takes the Netherlands to Qatar and his players will want to do him proud. Back them to start with a comfortable win against Sadio Mane-less Senegal, although the AFCON champions will still trouble the Dutch defence.

Back Netherlands, Netherlands to win by exactly 2 goals & Both Teams to Score? 'Yes' 11.81

Bale gives Wales edge in World Cup thriller

19:00 - USA v Wales

Wales appeal as underdogs in their first World Cup finals match for 64 years. Nine of Wales' 13 goals at their last two major tournaments (EURO 2016 & 2020) have seen at least one of Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey involved as goalscorer or assist provider. I'll include Ramsey for an assist and throw in a bet on Bale to have five or more shots. This should be close and I fancy goals at both ends.

Back Wales, Both Teams to Score? 'Yes', Bale to have 5 shots or more & Ramsey to score or assist @ 54.0

