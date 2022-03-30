Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

The Daily Acca

World Cup 2022 Latest Odds: England 7/1 for Qatar glory ahead of Friday's draw

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
French players lift the World Cup in 2018
Brazil are the favourites to lift the World Cup in Qatar in December

Only Brazil and France are shorter odds than Gareth Southgate's men in the Betfair World Cup winner markets head of Friday's draw. Max Liu has all the Qatar 2022 latest prices...

Of the five teams around them in the betting - Brazil, France, Spain 8.88/1, Germany 10.519/2, Argentina 11.010/1 - all have won the World Cup more and more recently than England.

England are 8.88/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win the World Cup ahead of Friday's draw for the group stages of Qatar 2022.

They are 7/1 on the Sportsbook and only favourites Brazil 6.611/2 and holders France 7.87/1 are a shorter price than Gareth Soutgate's team in either market.

Last night, Portugal and Poland sealed their places at the finals. In the African section, Sadio Mane's Senegal qualified at the expense of Mo Salah's Egypt, while Ghana and Cameroon also sealed their places.

Scotland will play Ukraine (the match was postponed due to the Russian invasion and has been rescheduled for June) for the right to face Wales in a qualification final. The winner will become the last European nation to reach Qatar.

Due to the hot weather in Qatar, the World Cup will kick-off on 21 November and culminate in the final on 18 December, making it the first winter World Cup.

Bettors like Southgate's chances of ending England wait

After reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, and the final of Euro 2020, the next logical step for England would be to end 56 years of hurt in Qatar.

But football doesn't work like that, although it is worth remembering France lost the Euro 2016 final in their own stadium then won the World Cup two years later.

Of the five teams around them in the betting - Brazil, France, Spain 8.88/1, Germany 10.519/2, Argentina 11.010/1 - all have won the World Cup more and more recently than England.

They deserve to be among the front runners and Southgate will be pleased that England won their first two friendlies of this World Cup year - beating Switzerland 2-1 on Saturday and Ivory Coast 3-0 last night.

Southgate will have been pleased by the contributions of Ollie Watkins, Jude Bellingham and Tyrick Mitchell who could all now push for inclusion at the tournament.

The Three Lions are one of the top seeds and, at Friday's draw, will be in Pot 1 alongside hosts Qatar, France, Belgium, Spain, Brazil, Argentina and Portugal.

Germany are not a top seed so England could land them in their group.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA World Cup 2022 (Winner 2022)

Show Hide

Tuesday 15 November, 12.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Morocco
Tunisia
Iran
South Korea
Saudi Arabia
Ecuador
Brazil
France
Spain
England
Germany
Argentina
Belgium
Portugal
Netherlands
Denmark
Uruguay
Croatia
Serbia
Switzerland
Senegal
Mexico
Poland
USA
Wales
Cameroon
Japan
Ukraine
Qatar
Ghana
Scotland
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More World Cup 2022