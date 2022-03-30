World Cup 2022 Latest Odds: England 7/1 for Qatar glory ahead of Friday's draw

England are 8.88/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win the World Cup ahead of Friday's draw for the group stages of Qatar 2022.

They are 7/1 on the Sportsbook and only favourites Brazil 6.611/2 and holders France 7.87/1 are a shorter price than Gareth Soutgate's team in either market.

Last night, Portugal and Poland sealed their places at the finals. In the African section, Sadio Mane's Senegal qualified at the expense of Mo Salah's Egypt, while Ghana and Cameroon also sealed their places.

Scotland will play Ukraine (the match was postponed due to the Russian invasion and has been rescheduled for June) for the right to face Wales in a qualification final. The winner will become the last European nation to reach Qatar.

Due to the hot weather in Qatar, the World Cup will kick-off on 21 November and culminate in the final on 18 December, making it the first winter World Cup.

Bettors like Southgate's chances of ending England wait

After reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, and the final of Euro 2020, the next logical step for England would be to end 56 years of hurt in Qatar.

But football doesn't work like that, although it is worth remembering France lost the Euro 2016 final in their own stadium then won the World Cup two years later.

Of the five teams around them in the betting - Brazil, France, Spain 8.88/1, Germany 10.519/2, Argentina 11.010/1 - all have won the World Cup more and more recently than England.

They deserve to be among the front runners and Southgate will be pleased that England won their first two friendlies of this World Cup year - beating Switzerland 2-1 on Saturday and Ivory Coast 3-0 last night.

Southgate will have been pleased by the contributions of Ollie Watkins, Jude Bellingham and Tyrick Mitchell who could all now push for inclusion at the tournament.

According to the odds on @Betfair, this is the most likely starting XI for England's first match of the 2022 World Cup. Thoughts?



Pickford 4/7

Alexander-Arnold Evens

Stones 3/10

Maguire 4/9

Shaw 4/5

Rice 3/10

Mount 47

Bellingham 11/10

Foden 8/10

Sterling 4/5

Harry Kane 2/9 -- Sam Rosbottom (@SamRoscoe) March 30, 2022

The Three Lions are one of the top seeds and, at Friday's draw, will be in Pot 1 alongside hosts Qatar, France, Belgium, Spain, Brazil, Argentina and Portugal.

Germany are not a top seed so England could land them in their group.