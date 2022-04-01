World Cup 2022 Verdict: England's attempt could falter with France test

The 2022 World Cup draw has been made and with the tournament tree drawn up we can spend the next eight months pouring over the potential pathways to the final.

The first game of the tournament will be hosts Qatar against Ecuador while Spain and Germany have been drawn together in Group E, which from a global perspective is perhaps the most interesting headline. But from a UK view, the prospect of England playing either Wales or Scotland in Group B is very exciting.

The draw generally seems well rounded, so much so that there is no obvious 'group of death'. Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, and Cameroon could be the most hard fought and currently the hardest to predict.

Here's my early look at some of the key markets ahead of the 2022 World Cup this winter...

England could be halted in the last eight

Although England are joint second favourites to win the tournament, behind Brazil, it does look as though Gareth Southgate's side will struggle to get beyond the quarter-final stage - where France will probably stand in the way.

England may find it tough to beat USA or the winner of the Wales/Scotland/Ukraine play-off, but Iran should be dispatched and it would frankly be a major upset for England not to win the group. From here, they would play the runner-up of Group A, which is likely to be Senegal or Ecuador.

Consequently should England be at their best they will make it through to a quarter-final tie against France, as long as Didier Deschamps' team top their simple group and then beat Mexico or Poland in the second round.

France are arguably one of the only teams England would fear playing.

They are unlucky to have them - most likely - standing in the way of a semi-final appearance.

Of course, anything could happen in the group stages, and all we can say for sure is that England will avoid playing every group-winning nation in the second half of the draw - until the final. From that perspective, France aside, England are in the kinder half. They should avoid Brazil, Spain, Belgium, Germany, and Portugal, finding themselves on the same side as Netherlands and Argentina - both fairly inconsistent of late.

Avoid France, and England can go a long way

Germany could be dark horses

There isn't much in the draw to change pre-draw predictions. Brazil - 6.25/1 to win - are the frontrunners thanks to the emergence of a very strong defensive setup and the fact they are expected to cope with the heat of Qatar better than most - and they will be pleased to probably avoid France, joint second favouites at 7.613/2 - before the final stage. A probable second round tie against Uruguay or Ghana eases them into the quarter-finals against perhaps Spain.

England 7.613/2 and France aside, the one to watch is Germany, 13.012/1, who won eight consecutive games under Hansi Flick prior to a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in their most recent match. Flick, a highly talented manager, is slowly reviving a young and talented Germany team playing in a very modern way - utilising the transitional speed of the likes of Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane.

They might finish second behind Spain in Group E, a potential blessing in disguise (it is often good to start fairly slowly, then build momentum). From here, Germany would face Belgium in the quarter-finals, a match that suits their quick counters due to Roberto Martinez's issues with playing too expansively for international football.

Get through that, and it's probably Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals before a France or England semi-final. There are no easy games, of course, but that looks like a neater run into the latter stages of the tournament than most nations get.

Kane or Mbappe for the Golden Boot

The theory goes that the best chance of finishing as top scorer is to rack up goals in the group stage. A case in point, Harry Kane 9.08/1 won it in 2018 after scoring five in the first round of the competition - two against Tunisia and three against Panama - and he could repeat the trick this winter.

England may well get plenty of chances in games against Iran, USA and Wales/Scotland/Ukraine. It is about as straightforward a group as Southgate's players could have asked for, so if Kane is in form he can take a commanding lead in this market.

However, Kylian Mbappe 13.012/1 will also be licking his lips. Denmark, Tunisia, and one of Australia, Peru, or UAE gives France the opportunity to make a very quick start. Mbappe is coming of age and is widely tipped to be the star of the tournament. If that's the case, he will surely bag a few in the group stage.