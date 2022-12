Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Back goals as Korea fight for unlikely win

15:00 - South Korea v Portgual

The only previous meeting between South Korea and Portugal came in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, with Korea winning 1-0 in a group stage match. Korea might need to exceed that result, against a Portugal side that have already qualified, if they're to reach the last 16 so we can expect Son Heung-min and co. to go for it. Portugal may want to attack from the start to secure top spot and rest key players for the round of 16. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in four of Portugal's five goals at this World Cup (2 goals, 2 assists).

Back BTTS, goals in both halves and Fernandes to assist or score @ 3.62

Ghana to get revenge for 2010 defeat

15:00 - Ghana v Uruguay

Uruguay have used four players aged 35 or older at the 2022 World Cup - only the second time a nation has used four players aged 35+. Can this ageing side rouse themselves for this battle against a Ghana team for whom a draw may be good enough? Ghana were impressive in their 3-2 win over South Korea and have scored in their last seven World Cup games. We're backing them to see off Luis Suarez and co with a tight victory.

Back Ghana to win by 1 goal & under 1.5 goals @ 13.06

Swiss to call time on Serbia

19:00 - Serbia v Switzerland

Serbia and Switzerland met in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Swiss came from behind to win 2-1, with Xherdan Shaqiri netting a 90th minute winning goal. Serbia have lost their final group stage games in each of their three previous FIFA World Cup participations. They'll be determined to end that run on Friday and, with Aleksandar Mitrovic (seven goals in his last six appearances for Serbia) and Dusan Tadici (eight goals in his last eight games for Serbia), they may have the attacking players to do it. But Switzerland have only lost four of their last 17 World Cup group stage matches (W8 D5) and pushed Brazil very close last time out.

Back Draw, 'No' to goals in Both Halves & under 2.5 goals @ 4.97

Tournament fans to overcome handicap

19:00 - Cameroon v Brazil

Cameroon have everything to play for while Brazil have already qualified and manager Tite may rotate his squad. So is there hope for the African side? Brazil have won all seven of their World Cup matches against African sides, scoring 20 goals and conceding just twice. You can't argue with a record like that, so the bet is to back Brazil with a handicap. They are defending well, having not face a shot so far, and have kept clean sheets in five of their last six at World Cup finals.