Tournament favourites to play on the front foot

15:00 - Croatia v Brazil

Brazil have never lost in four previous meetings with Croatia in all competitions (W3 D1). This is the first time they've played each other since a 2-0 friendly win in June 2018. The tournament favourites will have seen little to concern them in Croatia's win on penalties against Japan in the last round.

Croatia have conceded the first goal in six of their last eight World Cup matches, so Brazil could make a fast start here and it's worth backing them to be up at the break, especially after they scored four in the first half against South Korea in the round of 16.

Back Brazil to win first half and BTTS 'No' in the match @ 2.88

Spurs star to boost Golden Boot bid

Richarlison has scored 10 goals in his nine appearances for Brazil so far in 2022, netting at least four goals more than any other player for the country this calendar year, and adding his most recent against South Korea. He is the second favourite to win the Golden Boot and will be hungry for more here.

Neymar has been involved in 15 goals in his last 11 appearances for Brazil in all competitions (8 goals, 7 assists). Against South Korea, he became the first Brazilian on record to both score and provide an assist at three different World Cup tournaments.

Back Richarlison to score & Neymar to score or assist @ 3.1

Get ready for a long night

19:00 - Netherlands v Argentina

Netherlands have lost just one of their nine meetings with Argentina in all competitions (W4 D4), with that loss coming in the 1978 World Cup final. However, the most recent of those four draws did result in a penalty shootout defeat, in the last meeting between the sides in the 2014 World Cup semi-final.

Louis van Gaal was in charge of the Netherlands eight years ago and will be out for revenge here. It's a daunting challenge but Netherlands have progressed from their last three World Cup quarter-final matches (1998, 2010, 2014). The teams look well matched here and it could be a long night again, so we're going to take a chance on the draw inside 90 minutes.

Back the Draw and under 2.5 goals @ 3.13

Back Netherlands to win on pens after 0-0

Argentina have been eliminated from three of their last four World Cup quarter-final matches, so this stage of the tournament could pose something of a mental challenge to them. With that in mind, backing the Netherlands to go through is appealing at the prices.

The last two World Cup meetings between Netherlands and Argentina have finished 0-0, in the 2006 group stages and the 2014 semi-final. Neither side has been involved in a goalless draw at this tournament but, with so much on the line, it becomes a possibility at this stage.