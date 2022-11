Wales backed to edge must-win clash

10:00 - Wales v Iran

Taking a point from their first match against USA wasn't a bad outcome for Wales and, if they beat Iran here, Rob Page's men will go into their match three showdown against England knowing they could qualify. As for Wales' opponents here, manager Carlos Queiroz has only won two of his 11 matches at the World Cup (D4 L5) across spells with Portugal and Iran. But his teams had only conceded seven goals in his first 10 games before Iran's 6-2 defeat to England, so Monday's defeat was an anomaly and Iran should be tigher in defence against England. We're backing Wales to edge an attritional battle.

Back Wales to win, first-half Draw and Goals in Both Halves? No @ 5.38

Sarr to inspire Senegal

13:00 - Qatar v Senegal

Both sides lost their opening matches 2-0, the hosts to Ecuador and Senegal to the Netherlands, so a draw probably isn't much good to either side. Expect Senegal to go on the offensive early. Qatar didn't have a single shot on target in their opening match against Ecuador, while Senegal had 15 shots in their 2-0 defeat against Netherlands. Ismaïla Sarr had more shots (3) and created more chances (4) than any of his team mates.

Back Senegal -2, Sarr to score or assist & 3-0 @ 14.4

Netherlands to make Ecuador pay

16:00 - Netherlands v Ecuador

The Netherlands have lost just two of their 14 FIFA World Cup matches against South American opponents (W8 D4) and those defeat were against Argentina and Brazil. Ecuador have won just two of their seven FIFA World Cup meetings with European sides (D1 L4). Ecuador have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, so the Netherlands will need to work hard to score against them. Memphis Depay and Cody Gapko have the quality to make it happen.

Back 2-1, Depay to score and Gapko to score or assist @ 28.0

England to seal qualification

19:00 - England v USA

Right-back Sergino Dest was one of three USA players to be booked against Wales and he won't enjoy facing Raheem Sterling and Luka Shaw, so let's back the American for another card. Sterling thrives on momentum in tournaments and, having bagged one goal against Iran, we're backing him to score any time here. USA will be more resolute opponents than Iran but England should still win comfortably so backing them with the single goal handicap is the bet.

Back England -1, Sterling to score and Dest to be carded @ 21.5

