Croatia take on Morocco in play-off

Croatia to edge low-scoring contest

15:00 - Croatia v Morocco

These two sides met in their first group stage matches at this World Cup and it ended 0-0. Croatia have kept a clean sheet in all three of their previous World Cup matches against African sides. They had defended well here, conceding just three goals in five games, until their 3-0 defeat to Argentina.

Morocco don't have the firepower of Argentina, and have scored just one goal in the knockout rounds, so Croatia should be back to their sold selves here. Tiredness could also be a factor in what we expect to be a low-scoring match.

Back Croatia & under 1.5 goals @ 8.44

Nobody wants extra-time

None of the 19 previous third place play-off matches at the World Cup have gone to penalties, with only one being settled in extra time (France v Belgium in 1986) - a sign that teams would prefer to get this settled inside 90 minutes. The nature of the winter World Cup, with players jetting back to resume their club campaigns, should add to this sense of wanting to get this done.

It could still start slowly, though, so we'll back the half-time draw, so we'll back the half-time draw and 'No' to goals scored in the both halves and Croatia to win by one goal.

Back first-half draw, Goals scored in Both Halves? 'No' & Croatia to win by 1 goal @ 11.07

Perisic to press home advantage

Ivan Perisic has scored six World Cup goals for Croatia - one more would make him their outright top scorer in the competition, surpassing Davor Suker - and the Tottenham man has been a consistent menace for his country Qatar.

He should test a Morocco defence that has been depleted by injury, so we want him in another Bet Builder that banks on a win for Croatia.

Back Croatia, Both Teams to Score? 'No' & Perisic to assist @ 13.2

Back Morocco to sign off with another win to nil

Now for something completely different. We've been down on Morocco in this column because we believe this match will be a step too far for them after the emotional and physical exertion of playing France. But if we're wrong, we don't want to miss out on one last Atlas Lions party, so let's back them in our final Bet Builder.

Morocco conceded more goals against France than they had in their previous five matches at this World Cup combined. With that in mind, we'll back Morocco to win this 1-0, and the Chelsea man Hakim Ziyech to play a big part in the decisive goal.