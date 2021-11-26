To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Cup 2022 Betting: Portugal favourites to qualify after playoff draw

Italy celebrate winning Euro 2020
Could European champions Italy miss out on a World Cup spot?

Scotland could play Wales in a playoff to qualify for the World Cup while one of Portugal and Italy won't be in Qatar after they were drawn in the same section...

With Portugal guaranteed a home draw in the final playoff if they get past Turkey, our traders make them 4/5 to qualify for Qatar, with Italy - who they will face if the European champions beat North Macedonia in the semi-final - rated an 11/10 shot.

Wales have a tough looking semi against Austria before a potential final playoff against either Scotland or Ukraine. Rob Page's men are available at 7/4 to qualify for Qatar with Steve Clarke's troops rated a 3/1 chance. Their opponents are 21/10 and 7/2 respectively.

The other section - or 'Path' - sees Russia take on Poland and Sweden facing the Czech Republic. Our traders expect the Russians (11/5) and Sweden (3/1) to make it through to fight for the final spot.

The semi-finals will be held on Thursday March 24, with the finals taking place five days later on Tuesday March 29.

