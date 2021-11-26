World Cup 2022 Betting: Portugal favourites to qualify after playoff draw

With Portugal guaranteed a home draw in the final playoff if they get past Turkey, our traders make them 4/5 to qualify for Qatar, with Italy - who they will face if the European champions beat North Macedonia in the semi-final - rated an 11/10 shot.

The draw has been made for the first round of the World Cup play offs.



Scotland will face Wales if both sides win their ties!



Wales would be the home side should the two sides meet.



One of Italy or Portugal will NOT make it having been drawn in the same path. pic.twitter.com/3bVTJpDAoH ? Betfair (@Betfair) November 26, 2021

Wales have a tough looking semi against Austria before a potential final playoff against either Scotland or Ukraine. Rob Page's men are available at 7/4 to qualify for Qatar with Steve Clarke's troops rated a 3/1 chance. Their opponents are 21/10 and 7/2 respectively.

The other section - or 'Path' - sees Russia take on Poland and Sweden facing the Czech Republic. Our traders expect the Russians (11/5) and Sweden (3/1) to make it through to fight for the final spot.

The semi-finals will be held on Thursday March 24, with the finals taking place five days later on Tuesday March 29.

