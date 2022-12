Messi has had 2+ shots on target in five WC games

Otamendi carded in quarter and semi-finals

Argentina v France, Lionel Messi v Kylian Mbappe, one looking to solidify his status as the GOAT with a farewell World Cup win, one trying to win back-to-back World Cups before the age of 24 - it's a dream final in many ways.

We know all about the two star men by now, and all about their supporting casts as there's plenty of quality on show with the likes of Griezmann, Giroud, Alavrez and Fernandez all capable of having a big say in the destination of the World Cup on Sunday.

There's a huge array of betting markets, specials and boosts available and also a massive amount of World Cup final preview material to guide you through the best of these and pick out your best bets for how you see that game going.

As the bookies can't really split these two - they're quite similar in having was on the surface looks like slightly shaky defences, some hard working midfielders and some decent attacking talent to supplement their world-class superstar.

And it only takes one moment in these big games mostly, one piece of magic, one mistake, one missed penalty or, dare we even say it, one dodgy piece of refereeing that can decide the entire outcome.

Among the plethora of previews is my Five World Cup Final Bet Builders which have some huge prices, but for followers of our daily tips column here the aim is to pick out the best of the best in terms of elements to make up our Bet Builder Banker for the final.

For this we really do need to include Messi in some way, as his production has been regular as clockwork in Qatar - scoring in five out of six matches but also having two shots on target on five occasions.

Goals can be hard to come by in World Cup finals, but Messi's drive to succeed where he failed in the 2014 final makes it almost inconceivable to me that he won't get those 2+ shots on target again here at 5/4.

Going through all the different scenarios and applying suitable betting angles to them can weigh you down a bit, and to avoid getting too complicated I'm going to just make this one a decently-priced double with one player outcome that I just can't help feel will come off.

Step forward Nicolas Otamendi to get a World Cup final card at 9/5 after previously getting booked in both the quarter-final against the Netherlands and then the semi-final against Croatia.

It's already been said that this Argentina team will do anything to win, and the why Otamendi has been flying about he's lucky to not have seen more cards in Qatar, and with the trophy on the line I just can't see any other outcome than him clattering Giroud, manhandling Mbappe or simply giving away one cynical foul too many to get his name taken.

Considering how much there is to go on then this Bet Builder is quite simple, but then the good things in life often are. With plenty of other previews about on the Betfair site with betting options galore, we'll keep this one a straightforward profit maker.