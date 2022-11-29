</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Hoddle's World Cup Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Wednesday World Cup Cheat Wednesday World Cup Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place
Max Liu
29 November 2022 The World Cup Betfair Football Cheat Sheet is where you'll find our experts' best bets on every day of Qatar 2022. Get tips for all four of Wednesday's match... Mbappe to fire for France again Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Tunisia v France: Back Mbappe for shots Tunisia 8.8 v France 1.48, the Draw 4.615:00Live on BBCi Alex Boyes says: "Kylian Mbappe is lighting up this World Cup, and also has an assist to his name, meaning currently no player has had a hand in more World Cup goals than the young Frenchman (4), the same as Bruno Fernandes. "He has the highest xG (2.3) and also the highest number of shots per 90 (6.5) at the tournament so far, whilst only Gue-Sung Cho (3.4) is averaging more shots on target per 90 than the Frenchman (2.5). "If you hate stats you'll hate that bombardment, until you see the boosted bet I am going with for this match. Alex's bet: Back Mbappe 4+ shots on target @ [6.0] Australia v Denmark: Danes to squeeze past Socceroos Australia 7.2 v Denmark 1.55, the Draw 4.515:00Live on BBCi The Opta Stat: "Australia have won just three of their 18 World Cup matches (D4 L11), beating Japan in 2006, Serbia in 2010 and Tunisia this year. The Socceroos have also kept just two clean sheets in these 18 games, a 0-0 draw with Chile in 1974, and their 1-0 win against Tunisia last time out." The Betfair Bet: Back Denmark and BTTS @ 3.6 Saudi Arabia v Mexico: Underdogs to dispatch miserable Mexicans Saudi Arabia 5.0 v Mexico 1.73, the Draw 4.419:00Live on BBC2 Max Liu says: "Saudi Arabia are looking to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup for only a second time. Mexico are winless in their last four World Cup games (D1 L3), failing to score in any of those games. They have shown very little in Qatar and it is difficult to have any faith in them here. "Mexico will surely come out to play and end their goal drought. If so, Saudi may be able to exploit that and goals at both ends feel like a strong possibility." Max's bet: Back Saudi Arabia and goals in both halves @ [22.0] Poland v Argentina: Messi to top group after Saudi blip Poland 8.4 v Argentina 1.52, the Draw 4.419:00Live on BBCi Nathan Joye says: "It was obvious that Argentina were left shell shocked from Saudi's quickfire double in their opener and were unable to recover - something we have rarely seemed from this team. "Yet the way they were able to put that performance to the back of their minds and swiftly deal with the Mexicans is why they are expected by many to go all the way. "I can't see the South Americans letting a lead slip like that again - especially against a Polish side who only had one shot on target against Mexico, and mustered up just the three against the Saudis. "Argentina found their stride last game, and they can undo a Polish side who are yet to taste defeat at the World Cup. It may not be pretty at times, but with the quality within their ranks, the pre-tournament second favourites should find a way to win back-to-back matches." Get tips for all four of Wednesday's matches as the final round continues. At 15:00 it's Australia v Denmark and Tunisia v France before Saudi Arabia v Mexico and Lewandowski v Messi at 19:00...</span></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li><strong>Mbappe to fire for France again</strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/"><strong></strong></a></li> <li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/"><strong>Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here</strong></a></li> <li><strong>Sign up for our<span> </span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span> </span>here</strong></li> <hr><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/tunisia-v-france-tips-world-cup-best-bets-mbappe-boosted-to-5-1-to-have-4-or-more-shots-291122-1171.html">Tunisia v France: Back Mbappe for shots</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201218069"><strong><span>Tunisia 8.8</span><span> </span>v France<span> 1.48</span>, the Draw 4.6</strong></a><br><strong>15:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BBCi</strong></p><p><strong>Alex Boyes says:<span> </span></strong>"Kylian Mbappe is lighting up this World Cup, and <strong>also has an assist </strong>to his name, meaning currently no player has had a hand in more World Cup goals than the young Frenchman (4), the same as <strong>Bruno Fernandes.</strong></p><p>"He has the <strong>highest xG </strong>(2.3) and also the <strong>highest number of shots per 90</strong> (6.5) at the tournament so far, whilst only Gue-Sung Cho (3.4) is averaging more shots on target per 90 than the Frenchman (2.5).</p><p><img alt="Didier Deschamps smiles and claps.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Didier%20Deschamps%20smiles%20and%20claps.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"If you hate stats you'll hate that bombardment, until you see the boosted bet I am going with for this match.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Alex's bet:<span> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/tunisia-v-france/31600011">Back Mbappe 4+ shots on target @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></a></span></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-opta-stats-four-bets-on-wednesday-from-evs-to-13-5-291122-1057.html">Australia v Denmark: Danes to squeeze past Socceroos</a></h2><h2></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200168557"><strong><span>Australia 7.2</span><span> </span>v Denmark<span> 1.55</span>, the Draw 4.5</strong></a><br><strong>15:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BBCi</strong></p><p><strong>The Opta Stat: </strong>"Australia have won just three of their 18 World Cup matches (D4 L11), beating Japan in 2006, Serbia in 2010 and Tunisia this year. The Socceroos have also kept just two clean sheets in these 18 games, a 0-0 draw with Chile in 1974, and their 1-0 win against Tunisia last time out."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/australia-v-denmark/e-31526404">Back Denmark and BTTS @ 3.6</a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2>Saudi Arabia v Mexico: Underdogs to dispatch miserable Mexicans</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203364098"><strong><span>Saudi Arabia 5.0</span><span> </span>v Mexico<span> 1.73</span>, the Draw 4.4</strong></a><br><strong>19:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BBC2</strong></p><p><strong>Max Liu says:</strong> "Saudi Arabia are looking to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup for only a second time. Mexico are winless in their last four World Cup games (D1 L3), failing to score in any of those games. They have shown very little in Qatar and it is difficult to have any faith in them here.</p><p>"Mexico will surely come out to play and end their <strong>goal drought</strong>. If so, Saudi may be able to exploit that and goals at both ends feel like a strong possibility."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Max's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/saudi-arabia-v-mexico/e-31742382">Back Saudi Arabia and goals in both halves @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b></a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/poland-v-argentina-tips-world-cup-best-bets-messi-to-top-group-after-saudi-blip-291122-1057.html">Poland v Argentina: Messi to top group after Saudi blip</a> </strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201217782"><span>Poland 8.4</span><span> </span>v Argentina<span> 1.52</span>, the Draw 4.4</a><br>19:00<br>Live on BBCi</strong></p><p><strong>Nathan Joye says: </strong>"It was obvious that Argentina were left shell shocked from Saudi's quickfire double in their opener and were unable to recover - something we have rarely seemed from this team.</p><p>"Yet the way they were able to put that performance to the back of their minds and <strong>swiftly deal with the Mexicans </strong>is why they are expected by many to go all the way.</p><p><img alt="Argentina Lautaro Martinez.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Argentina%20Lautaro%20Martinez.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"I can't see the South Americans letting a lead slip like that again - especially against a Polish side who only had <strong>one shot on target against Mexico</strong>, and mustered up just the three against the Saudis.</p><p>"Argentina <strong>found their stride last game</strong>, and they can undo a Polish side who are yet to taste defeat at the World Cup. It may not be pretty at times, but with the quality within their ranks, the pre-tournament second favourites should find a way to win back-to-back matches."

Nathan's bet: Back Argentina and under 3.5 goals @ 1.82 