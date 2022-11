Mbappe to fire for France again

Tunisia 8.8 v France 1.48, the Draw 4.6

15:00

Live on BBCi

Alex Boyes says: "Kylian Mbappe is lighting up this World Cup, and also has an assist to his name, meaning currently no player has had a hand in more World Cup goals than the young Frenchman (4), the same as Bruno Fernandes.

"He has the highest xG (2.3) and also the highest number of shots per 90 (6.5) at the tournament so far, whilst only Gue-Sung Cho (3.4) is averaging more shots on target per 90 than the Frenchman (2.5).

"If you hate stats you'll hate that bombardment, until you see the boosted bet I am going with for this match.

Australia 7.2 v Denmark 1.55, the Draw 4.5

15:00

Live on BBCi

The Opta Stat: "Australia have won just three of their 18 World Cup matches (D4 L11), beating Japan in 2006, Serbia in 2010 and Tunisia this year. The Socceroos have also kept just two clean sheets in these 18 games, a 0-0 draw with Chile in 1974, and their 1-0 win against Tunisia last time out."

Saudi Arabia v Mexico: Underdogs to dispatch miserable Mexicans

Saudi Arabia 5.0 v Mexico 1.73, the Draw 4.4

19:00

Live on BBC2

Max Liu says: "Saudi Arabia are looking to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup for only a second time. Mexico are winless in their last four World Cup games (D1 L3), failing to score in any of those games. They have shown very little in Qatar and it is difficult to have any faith in them here.

"Mexico will surely come out to play and end their goal drought. If so, Saudi may be able to exploit that and goals at both ends feel like a strong possibility."

Poland 8.4 v Argentina 1.52, the Draw 4.4

19:00

Live on BBCi

Nathan Joye says: "It was obvious that Argentina were left shell shocked from Saudi's quickfire double in their opener and were unable to recover - something we have rarely seemed from this team.

"Yet the way they were able to put that performance to the back of their minds and swiftly deal with the Mexicans is why they are expected by many to go all the way.

"I can't see the South Americans letting a lead slip like that again - especially against a Polish side who only had one shot on target against Mexico, and mustered up just the three against the Saudis.

"Argentina found their stride last game, and they can undo a Polish side who are yet to taste defeat at the World Cup. It may not be pretty at times, but with the quality within their ranks, the pre-tournament second favourites should find a way to win back-to-back matches."