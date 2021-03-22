Wednesday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Leaky Croatia are reliable bet

Dutch unbeaten run will continue

Turkey 5.04/1 v Netherlands 1.824/5; The Draw 3.953/1

Wednesday 24 March, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

After a poor start, Holland are making some progress under Frank de Boer and are now unbeaten in five games (W2 D3), winning the last two.

There's no reason why the Dutch shouldn't win again, but the value could lie with the draw at 3.953/1, as Turkey have now drawn seven of their last eleven games (W2 L2).

Slovakia big price to win

Cyprus 4.216/5 v Slovakia 2.0421/20; The Draw 3.412/5

Wednesday 24 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

It's hard to see why Slovakia are so big here. They enjoyed wins over the likes of Northern Ireland and Scotland last year and should have enough to beat Cyprus.

The Cypriots have lost nine of their last eleven games (W1 D1) and you can back Slovakia to win at 2.0421/20.

Finland reliable at home

Finland 2.727/4 v Bosnia 2.962/1; The Draw 3.211/5

Wednesday 24 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

This is the closest priced qualifying match taking place on Wednesday, but you could argue that Finland should be shorter.

Finland have won four of their last five homes games (L1), winning their last home outing against Republic of Ireland. Bosnia have not won in any of their last eight games, which have included some tough opposition, but also the likes of Iran (D3 L5). Back Finland draw no bet at 1.9110/11.

France won big last time teams met

France 1.292/7 v Ukraine 14.013/1; The Draw 6.25/1

Wednesday 24 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

A year ago these odds would have been closer, but Ukraine's form has dipped badly since then. They have now lost five out of their last six games (W1), which includes a 7-1 thrashing by France in a friendly.

In all five of those losses Ukraine have been losing at the break, which makes the 1.9110/11 on offer for the World Cup holders France to win half-time/full-time, look like good value.

Cutting edge means goals for Norway

Gibraltar 75.074/1 v Norway 1.041/25; The Draw 25.024/1

Wednesday 24 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Gibraltar have made progress thanks to the competitive nature of the Nations League, yet they were on the receiving end of some heavy defeats in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, conceding six goals against Denmark (twice) and Switzerland.

With Norway having the sharpest cutting edge in football these days, in the form of Erling Haaland, back over 4.5 goals to land at 2.1211/10.

Easy win for Portugal

Portugal 1.061/18 v Azerbaijan 48.047/1; The Draw 21.020/1

Wednesday 24 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Azerbaijan have drawn their last four games 0-0, but it seems unlikely that they will keep another clean sheet when they travel to face the reigning European Championship and Nations League holders Portugal.

With the Portuguese at such a short price it's hard to find value, but a home win and over 3.5 goals looks a safe bet at 1.625/8.

Croatia nearly always concede

Slovenia 5.14/1 v Croatia 1.84/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Wednesday 24 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Croatia have regressed since reaching the World Cup final in 2018, especially from a defensive perspective.

They have conceded in 20 of their last 22 matches. Both teams to score has landed in each of those 20 games, which includes every one of their last eleven matches. It's therefore a surprise to see both teams to score ranked as the outsider here at 2.111/10.