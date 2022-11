Page's side can progress from wide-opn group

Wales total goals offers value

Fitness of Bale, Allen and Ramsey key

62 years

Wales' only previous adventure at a World Cup was way back in 1958, when a golden generation led by the incomparable John Charles reached the quarter-finals. Ultimately, they were undone by a 17-year-old Pele.

Since then, there have been sustained fallow periods, as well as a handful of heartbreaking near-misses in the qualifiers, followed by more fallow periods, but that came to an end in 2010 when Gary Speed revolutionized the Welsh national set-up, both in outlook and application.

With Chris Coleman, Ryan Giggs and Rob Page continuing the mandate laid down by Speed, Wales have qualified for the last two Euros but a World Cup has always eluded them. Until now.

Can Wales therefore match the achievements of the Boys of '58 and go deep in the greatest football extravaganza on earth?

There are plenty of pluses that suggest they can. Firstly, Page has a unified and loyal collective that is more akin to a club side in terms of its spirit. That can take a team far in any competition.

This is also a side that benefits from a well-established blueprint, with a three-man defence affording flying wing-backs, and an industrious midfield allowing Gareth Bale sufficient freedom to do superstar things.

It may surprise too that Page's first-choice XI - assuming everyone is fit - boasts 1050 Premier League appearances between them.

A well-organised, full-strength Wales has little to fear from their group and everything to gain.

What is success?

Nobody is expecting Wales to do an international Leicester and go on to win the whole shebang. Let's be realistic here.

But progression from Group B is attainable and should they finish runner-up, their likeliest opponent at the last 16 stage will be Holland, a very decent side for sure but one that needed a 93rd minute winner from Memphis Depay in June to separate these sides in a Nations League clash.

Without wishing for one moment to patronize, if Wales play to the best of their abilities they will return as heroes regardless of what transpires in Qatar. If they make it to the quarters however, statues await them.

Scoring first in games would certainly help their cause, an advantage not gained since they beat Ukraine in their nail-biting Play-Off six fixtures ago. At least though, Wales typically do convert. Their blank against Poland in late-September was the first time in 14 outings they failed to get on the score-sheet.





Group of daff

Naturally, there is an emphasis on Wales encountering England in Group B but that neighbourly dust-up comes last. By then, it's entirely feasible that qualification will have been achieved or the damage has been done.

It is their first two meetings that should be focused on, against sides that both fit the description of tricky, but beatable.

Iran impressively bested Uruguay and drew with Senegal in their September friendlies and all told they are a solid - if unspectacular - side who seek to hit on the counter.

USA meanwhile possess genuine offensive threats, namely Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Dortmund's young star Gio Reyna, but they consistently struggle to capitalize from them. Take away two routine routs - of Panama and Grenada - and USMNT have averaged 0.8 goals-per-game in 2022.

Remarkably, only four FIFA ranking places separate Wales, Iran and USA. It's all up for grabs.

All Bale the chief

Now performing occasional moments of magic in the US, Bale's diminishing returns do not apply to international football where the five-time Champions League winner consistently produces for his country.

When he is fit, of course. The 33-year-old has played 30+ minutes in 25 of Wales' last 40 games. Of the 15 he missed, only three were won, whereas his 25 appearances inspired 14 victories.

It is hardly groundbreaking news to state that Bale is crucial to Wales' hopes but there it is in black and white.

His glimpses of class so often make the difference but it is not only their golfing luminary who Wales rely upon. The experience and guile of Joe Allen and Aaron Ramsey in midfield are key to any success coming their way and with both as injury-plagued as Bale that is - as ever - a serious concern.



If the trio are fit enough to play three games in eight days, then Wales have every chance of experiencing some unforgettable highs in Qatar.





Players to watch

Bale aside, Kieffer Moore makes for a very useful Plan B, or Plan A against England when Rob Page will no doubt seek to make the tie a physical, stereotypically British affair. The 6ft 5 targetman has scored three in his last six for Wales and is in good form at club level too, bagging a brace for the Cherries against Spurs recently.

Challenging Moore for a starting spot up front, Brennan Johnson has all the attributes to make a name for himself on the global stage. The 21-year-old has converted at the expense of Holland and Belgium in recent months, proving he is not fazed by the quality of opposition. Nottingham Forest may have struggled so far to impose themselves in the Premier League but Johnson has applied himself well, posting his best performance of the season last week at home to Brentford.



The return from long-term injury of Harry Wilson meanwhile is an extremely welcome one. The attacking midfielder racked up an outstanding 20 assists for Fulham last season in the Championship and has a creative nous Wales are otherwise in short supply of.





Squad

Goalkeepers: Hennessey (Forest), Ward (Leicester), Davies (Sheff Utd

Defenders: N. Williams (Forest), Davies (Tottenham), Cabango (Swansea), Rodon (Rennes), Mepham (Bournemouth), Ampadu (Spezia), Gunter (Wimbledon), Roberts (Burnley), Lockyer (Luton)

Midfielders: Ramsey (Nice), Allen (Swansea), Wilson (Fulham), Morrell (Portsmouth), Levitt (Dundee Utd), Colwill (Cardiff), J Williams (Swindon), Smith (MK Dons), Thomas (Huddersfield)

Forwards: Bale (Los Angeles), Moore (Bournemouth), James (Fulham), Johnson (Forest), Harris (Cardiff)