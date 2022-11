An England win Bet Builder comes in at 23/1

Back a 17-1 four-fold on all-out Wales attack

Another 17/1 shot based on a draw

It's a must-win for Wales as they face old foe England in Qatar with plenty of permutations about who can go through and how.

For Wales it's win and hope, for England it's don't lost and go through, and that's the simple version of events and what the teams will be working on.

So it's an interesting stick or twist scenario for Gareth Southgate, and one that could influence your Bet Builder decisions, which will go through again with three options to mull over for differing ways the game will go.

Back England to be too good for Wales

A big problem for Rob Page is the pace and talent England have going forward, especially if given space to operate in if Wales get caught out going forward.

Southgate's men have a point to prove after that 0-0 with the USA too, and there's a couple of ways they could ease to victory here.

They could either score first and then run away with it as Wales get desperate, or play out a tough grind of a game before their bench does the damage when Page's men tire.

In either case Harry Kane surely scores at last, while Jude Bellingham hits the target when getting on the end of a counter attack - as does substitute Jack Grealish who uses his pace and skill to get in behind, maybe to score, but for us here just forcing a save will do.

Luke Shaw should have plenty of the ball in any scenario - he's had over 100 passes in both games so far so taking him to have just 70 here at 10/11 is a nice Bet Builder piece of the puzzle.

And with England able to play on the break that spells trouble for Chris Mepham, who leads Wales with four fouls and although just 1/3 for another one here it offers the icing on the cake for our six-fold Bet Builder.

Back England to beat Wales, Kane to score, Bellingham/Grealish shot on target, Shaw 70+ passes & Mepham foul 23/1

A scrappy draw is enough for England

No team have played in more World Cup 0-0 draws than England (12), and although it wouldn't be an ideal result it'd still be job done.

We'll throw in the prospect of a 1-1 here as well by basing this one on under 2.5 goals at 10/11.

Kieffer Moore, who has three fouls already, tries to put himself about a bit too much and gives away two fouls here at 4/5, as does Neco Williams, who is another Wales player who just gives it a bit too much in his desperation to help his country.

This isn't the Bet Builder for the attacking markets, but one you can't ignore is Bukayo Saka to have a shot on target at 4/7 - as he's managed three so far and often looks England's most potent weapon.

Saka's ability down the right could also help with the Williams leg of our bet if he starts on the left as he has done the last two games.

Back under 2.5 goals, Moore/Williams 2+ fouls & Saka 1+ shots on target 17/1

The Welsh Dragons slay St George

Wales are 15/2 to win this game, and while it's pretty unlikely they've got more than just a puncher's chance even if they haven't beaten England since 1984.

Now, you can include that if you really believe in the Welsh, but for our purposes here we'll focus on the individual elements that could happen even without the result going their way.

If anything good is to happen for Wales, then Bale needs to score, so that 3/1 shot goes straight into our Bet Builder - especially with him on free-kicks and penalties in what could be a feisty outing.

"We can't sit and cry about it"



Rob Page says Wales need to bounce back and look ahead to their game against England after a heartbreaking defeat to Iran. pic.twitter.com/P9zn9WCAM3 -- Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 25, 2022

Kieffer Moore will also need to have a decent game here so we'll add him to hit the target along with Brennan Johnson - who has looked lively when coming off the bench and surely has to get an extended run in this crucial game.

If England are under pressure, they'll probably end up giving away a few fouls, as John Stones has done three times so far, and with Moore and Bale to deal with, possibly alongside the pace of Dan James then 4/7 on the Man City man giving away one foul makes the most appeal.

Wales may not win, but with a positive display they could at least deliver us a tidy return.