Back over 3.5 goals in Wales v England

Three Lions to pepper Ward's goal

Opta stats and Bet Builders galore for Group B clash

The wait is almost over for Wales v England at the World Cup so, while you count down the final hours and minutes before the British neighbours go head to head in Qatar, check out our experts' best bets for the big match.

You can also get ex-England manager and Betfair Ambassador Glenn Hoddle's prediction and find out how he thinks Gareth Southgate should use 'special player' Phil Foden.

Wales 9.2 v England 1.47, the Draw 4.6

19:00

Live on BBC1

Alex Boyes says: "It probably aids England that Wales must win, so there will be a point in the game - either from the start if Wales go with four at the back, or a more chosen time on the clock - for Wales to go for it.

"That will either be successful, or it will simply free up more space than USA allowed for England to cause real problems. Either way, this should result in goals.

"You can get just over 2/1 for Over 3.5 goals & 5/1 odds on Over 4.5 goals in this match. I'll be sticking 1 pt. on both. At least we make our money back if the former only lands, but a nice tidy profit if they both do."

Paul Higham says: "England could either score first and then run away with it as Wales get desperate, or play out a tough grind of a game before their bench does the damage when Page's men tire.

"In either case Harry Kane surely scores at last, while Jude Bellingham hits the target when getting on the end of a counter attack - as does substitute Jack Grealish who uses his pace and skill to get in behind, maybe to score, but for us here just forcing a save will do.

"Luke Shaw should have plenty of the ball in any scenario - he's had over 100 passes in both games so far so taking him to have just 70 here at 10/11 is a nice Bet Builder piece of the puzzle.

"And with England able to play on the break that spells trouble for Chris Mepham, who leads Wales with four fouls and although just 1/3 for another one here it offers the icing on the cake for our six-fold Bet Builder."

The Opta Stat: "Wales faced 21 shots in their 2-0 defeat against Iran, the third time in their last eight games they've faced 20+ shots, as many as in their previous 62 games combined. The last time they faced England at a major tournament, the Three Lions had exactly 20 shots in a 2-1 win at EURO 2016."

Paul Robinson says: "The hype following England's 6-2 win over Iran quickly disappeared when the Three Lions were held to a goalless draw by the USA.

"Gareth Southgate came under fire for not giving Phil Foden any game time in the latter, and it is expected that the manager will bring him in here - as well as a couple of other faces.

"England will qualify as long as they don't lose by four goals, but they will want to win and potentially avoid a game against the Dutch in the last 16.

"Wales were totally outplayed by Iran, and for the first half against the USA. Rob Page's ageing side have been found out in Qatar, and while they will rouse themselves to play England, they will almost certainly be outclassed."

Paul Higham says: "We're on more player props, and with England's players all pretty short is most attacking markets we're focusing on Wales where there's one player and one market that really jumps out.

"Tottenham's Ben Davies is 9/1 for just one shot on target - which is something he's managed in both Wales games so far in the World Cup and in fact something he's managed in his last three games for club and country.

"It's a nice juicy price for a player that's had the second most attempts at goal so far (3) and the most shots on target (2) for Wales in the tournament.

"Davies seems to always be involved in set pieces at both ends of the field, and with Wales needing to attack to try and win this game at any cost then there's no reason why Davies can't have plenty of chances."

Max Liu says: "Gareth Southgate's men will be determined to go through as group winners. Wales (D2 L5) are on a run of seven games without a victory in all competitions and, while they may well raise themselves for this clash, it will not be enough against England's quality.

"They will want to test Danny Ward, who's standing in for the suspended goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy, and I can see the Three Lions banishing memories of their dour draw with USA early on and being up at the break."