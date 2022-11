Wales 300/1 to win by 4+ goals and knock England out

Goals look promising with 2/1 & 6/1 shouts

Kane's World Cup needs to get going

14/1 Bet Builder rounds us off

Permutations for both sides

England in pole position to qualify

The match with USA on Friday wasn't pretty, but neither was the 0-0 draw with Scotland at EURO 2020 in England's second game, and the Three Lions still went all the way to the final.

Yes, at times it was uninspiring, and of course we all want to see more Foden - and more appetite for attacking football from Gareth Southgate - but it moved England on to four points. Following Iran's win over Wales, England could even qualify with a defeat on Tuesday, although not a heavy one. The Three Lions are 1/14 to win the group.

Wales need a miracle to qualify

Wales are 20/1 to qualify from Group B heading into the final round of matches, knowing they are the huge outsiders to do so with their fate not entirely in their own hands.

Iran (5/6) and USA (10/11) face one another, with both sides knowing beating the other will put them through.

A Wales victory over England would move them to four points, level with England, but Wales come into this match with a much worse goal difference (-2 to England's +4).

However, if Iran and USA were to draw - priced at 12/5 - it would leave the Iranians' also on four points (with a GD of -2). That means any Wales victory would help them leapfrog Iran and qualify, along with England.

Ignore the 20/1 price, however, and simply back Wales to win and a draw between Iran and USA, and you will get boosted odds of 28/1.

Back Wales to win and Iran v USA to draw 28/1

Wales v England stats and betting

It's almost a shame that there isn't more jeopardy in the match for both sides, which could have created a World Cup classic. However, the England fan in me is happy there isn't, as I couldn't take a Wales defeat coupled with elimination.

If, however, you think Wales can get rid of England's GD with a 4+ goal victory, which would help them finish above Southgate's side, you can back that at 300/1.

Back Wales to win by 4 or more goals @ 300/1

If we look at this with a much more measured approach, though, we have England heavy favourites at 2/5, with Wales at 15/2. It's a game England shouldn't lose, and probably should win.

They've beaten Wales in each of their last six games by an aggregate score of 11-1. Wales last beat England in May 1984 - a 1-0 win thanks to a Mark Hughes winner. Thank you Opta for that info.

Looking at the Overs market

It also probably aids England that Wales must win, so there will be a point in the game - either from the start if Wales go with four at the back, or a more chosen time on the clock - for Wales to go for it.

That will either be successful, or it will simply free up more space than USA allowed for England to cause real problems. Either way, this should result in goals.

You can get just over 2/1 for Over 3.5 goals & 5/1 odds on Over 4.5 goals in this match. I'll be sticking 1 pt. on both. At least we make our money back if the former only lands, but a nice tidy profit if they both do.

Bet Builder on offer at 14/1

It's tricky to know which way Southgate will go with his team selection, but I certainly don't expect any maverick changes. If Kane is 100% fit, I think he plays. If the fall-out from the USA match says he needs to rest that ankle, then he won't.

The captain needs a goal to kick-start his World Cup and will be desperate to play. He hasn't even had a shot on target at this tournament.

Kane is 5/2 to open the scoring but 4/5 to score anytime. He is slightly shorter at 8/11 to have two or more shots on target, and I'm going to add this to our Bet Builder.

As outlined above I think Southgate's task will be made easier by what's on the line for Wales, so to make odds-on England odds-against at 6/5 to win with the -1 handicap is enticing. After all, Iran managed it against Wales.

The final leg of the Bet Builder will be a dip into the cards market. It is widely reported Joe Allen will come into the Wales' team following his substitute appearance last time out. He hasn't played for his club since September and his high energy, strong tackling nature will look to break up England's attacks. At 11/4 he's the third leg of our punt.

Back the above Bet Builder @ 14/1

Bet 5 Get 5