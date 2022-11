Old and new upfront for Uruguay

Son the star for South Korea

La Celeste a solid selection for opening win

Read and follow our daily Live Blog here

Uruguay and South Korea get Group G started in Thursday's lunchtime kickoff at the World Cup. With Portugal strongly fancied to take the group, this is a game that both will be very keen to win to gain a World Cup foothold.

Uruguay have head-to-head advantage

This isn't the pair's first World Cup fixture - Opta tell us it is is the third game between the two. So far, Uruguay have won both previous encounters: 1-0 in the 1990 group stages and 2-1 in the round of 16 of the 2010 edition, the latter courtesy of a Luis Suarez brace.

Betfair Exchange punters makes Uruguay the 1.784/5 favourites to do it again and it's a price that appeals - tournament winner and match odds, world ranking and more point to the favourites obliging.

La Celeste finished third in CONMEBOL qualifying behind Brazil and Argentina - 36 games unbeaten until Tuesday's shock result v Saudi Arabia - so they are primed to perform by playing against the best. South Korea, who took second place behind Iran in a group also containing UAE, Iraq and Lebanon, to be frank are not.

Of course both sides have major talents capable of making the difference in a tight game - Liverpool strikers present and past lead the Uruguay line in the form of Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez; South Korea boast Spurs' effervescent Son Heung-min up top - which explains that slight degree of doubt in the odds.

But Son comes into this one in indifferent form for Tottenham and having to wear a face mask after suffering a left eye fracture in a Champions League fixture against Marseille.

South Korea have shown some indifferent form in recent matches and given the context of the fixture in the group it's hard not to lean towards Uruguay coming through as winners after 90 minutes.

Uruguay v S.Korea Prediction: Favourites to oblige

The win price alone will appeal to those happy to take odds-on quotes, while they will be a popular Thursday pick for ACCA bettors, with the Betfair Sportsbook paying 1.664/6 on the win.

In search of extra value I would head to Uruguay winning without conceding. The Exchange is paying at around 2.77/4.

Games in this tournament have typically been high-scoring wins for the favourites or cagey, low-scoring affairs. I have a feeling this will be the latter.

Back Uruguay Win To Nil @ 2.7 or bigger 2.7

Remember, there is a £2 free bet for everyday in this opening World Cup week, so why not try the below shout for this match?

With 68 goals in his long career for Uruguay, it's hard to look past Suarez doing it again for his side on the big stage. Adding him in as a goalscorer/assist option makes Suarez the first pick for our bet builder at 1.738/11.

Next up, a Uruguay win and the favourites to have five or more shots on target and we have a bet builder that pays at 3.412/5.

Listen to our Matchday Five podcast