})(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>World Cup Hub </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/World Cup trophy and fireworks 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>World Cup Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Glenn_Hoddle_Betfair_1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Glenn Hoddle's World Cup Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Tuesday World Cup Cheat Sheet: All the best bets for games featuring Spain and Portugal</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-05">05 December 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Tuesday World Cup Cheat Sheet: All the best bets for games featuring Spain and Portugal", "name": "Tuesday World Cup Cheat Sheet: All the best bets for games featuring Spain and Portugal", "description": "The Betfair World Cup Cheat Sheet is where you will find our experts' best bets for every day of the tournament. Spain and Portugal are in action on Tuesday ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/tuesday-world-cup-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-for-games-featuring-spain-and-portugal-051222-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/tuesday-world-cup-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-for-games-featuring-spain-and-portugal-051222-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-05T20:45:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-05T20:49:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Xherdan Shaqiri Switzerland World Cup.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The Betfair World Cup Cheat Sheet is where you will find our experts' best bets for every day of the tournament. Spain and Portugal are in action on Tuesday in the final pair of round of 16 matches and our expert team of writers have all the previews, stats and tips that you'll ever need before finalising your bets... Spain a good bet to win tight match Back Switzerland to qualify at 15/8 Optas stats and Bet Builders for find round of 16 matches Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Morocco v Spain: Morata's the man for La Roja Morocco 7.2 v Spain 1.63, the Draw 3.9515:00Live on ITV Paul Higham says: "We fancied this would be a Last 16 tie heading into the final group games, but not like this as it's Morocco who come through impressively as group winners while Spain were a bit scratchy as they qualified in second. "It's no fluke either, Morocco's defence was tight and reliable and going forward they have pace and trickery, and it was enough to hold Croatia and then largely outplay Belgium before seeing off Canada. "The only goal they've conceded was an own goal so it's six clean sheets in seven with no opposition player finding the net in that span, and impressive coach Walid Regragui is not the kind to sit back and enjoy his side being back in the World Cup knockouts for the first time since Mexico 86. "Achraf Hakimi is the main fitness doubt with an ankle injury while the excellent trio of Hakim Ziyech, Sofyan Amrabat and Sofiane Boufal all have niggles but are expected to play." Paul's bet: Back Spain to beat Morocco &amp; under 2.5 goals @ 3.0 Morocco v Spain: Underdogs can show their strength Kevin Hatchard says: "Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is a calming presence behind Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd, with Sofiane Amrabat an influential terrier at the base of midfield. There's pace from full-back with Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui, and imagination in midfield from Hakim Ziyech. £Morocco held Croatia to a 0-0 draw, and they beat Belgium 2-0. They are capable of frustrating Spain here, and I'll back them +1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [1.84]. "That way you can only lose if Spain win by two goals or more inside 90 minutes. Alternatively you could back the Goal Lines market to back Under 2.0 Goals at [2.01]. If the game has two goals you have your stake returned, while if there are no goals or just one goal inside 90 minutes, you get a winner at just above evens." Kevin's bet: Back Morocco +1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [1.84] Portugal v Switzerland: Back the Swiss to qualify at nearly 2/1 Portugal 1.95 v Switzerland 4.7, the Draw 3.5519:00Live on ITV Alex Boyes says: "Looking briefly at the Betfair Sportsbook, Portugal are slight odds-on at 10/11, and Switzerland are available at 7/2. The individual players on show probably tip the balance in Portugal's favour, but the stats show they aren't to be divided. "Opta tell us they've faced six times in competitive action, with three wins apiece, though their only such meeting at a major tournament came at EURO 2008, when the Swiss won 2-0. "The nations also met twice back in June in the Nations League, with the home side winning on both occasions (one win each). "As mentioned above, Portugal can't even rely on previous World Cup experience to pull them through - they've failed to win any of their last five knockout stage matches at this tournament, which includes a current four-game losing run. My evaluation? Portugal are short at 10/11, which gives us value in the Swiss." Alex's bet: Back Switzerland to qualify @ 2.88 World Cup 2022 Tuesday Tips: Bet Builders from 2/1 to 5/1 Max Liu says: "Portugal and Switzerland have faced each other in competitive action on six occasions this century and both teams have won three games apiece. They've met twice already this year in the Nations League and won one each. They look evenly matched then. "Portugal have opened the scoring in eight of their last nine World Cup games but Switzerland showed they are resilient in their epic 3-2 win over Serbia and will keep fighting." Max's Bet Builder: Back Back Portugal to win the first-half, Goals in Both Halves &amp; BTTS in the match @ 4.84 Spain and Portugal are in action on Tuesday in the final pair of round of 16 matches and our expert team of writers have all the previews, stats and tips that you'll ever need before finalising your bets...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/morocco-v-spain/e-31945366"><strong>Spain a good bet to win tight match</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Back<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/portugal-v-switzerland/31947807" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Switzerland to qualify at 15/8</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Optas stats and Bet Builders for find round of 16 matches</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/"><strong>Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our<span> </span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span> </span>here</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/morocco-v-spain-tips-world-cup-best-bets-moratas-the-man-for-la-roja-051222-1063.html">Morocco v Spain: Morata's the man for La Roja</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207124544" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Morocco 7.2 v Spain 1.63, the Draw 3.95</a><br>15:00<br>Live on ITV</strong></p><p><strong>Paul Higham says:</strong> "We fancied this would be a Last 16 tie heading into the final group games, but not like this as it's<span> </span><strong>Morocco who come through impressively as group winners</strong><span> </span>while Spain were a bit scratchy as they qualified in second.</p><p>"It's no fluke either,<span> </span><strong>Morocco's defence was tight</strong><span> </span>and reliable and going forward they have pace and trickery, and it was enough to hold Croatia and then largely outplay Belgium before seeing off Canada.</p><p>"<strong>The only goal they've conceded was an own goal</strong><span> </span>so it's six clean sheets in seven with no opposition player finding the net in that span, and impressive coach Walid Regragui is not the kind to sit back and enjoy his side being back in the World Cup knockouts for the first time since Mexico 86.</p><p>"<strong>Achraf Hakimi</strong><span> </span>is the main fitness doubt with an ankle injury while the excellent trio of<strong><span> </span>Hakim Ziyech, Sofyan Amrabat and Sofiane Boufal</strong><span> </span>all have niggles but are expected to play."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Paul's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/morocco-v-spain/31945366?selectedGroup=1611933388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Spain to beat Morocco & under 2.5 goals @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span></b></a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/morocco-v-spain-world-cup-tips-underdogs-can-show-their-strength-051222-140.html">Morocco v Spain: Underdogs can show their strength</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Kevin Hatchard says:</strong> "Morocco goalkeeper <strong>Yassine Bounou</strong> is a calming presence behind Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd, with Sofiane Amrabat an influential terrier at the base of midfield. There's pace from full-back with Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui, and imagination in midfield from Hakim Ziyech.</p><p>£Morocco held Croatia to a 0-0 draw, and they beat Belgium 2-0. They are capable of frustrating Spain here, and I'll <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/morocco-v-spain/31945366">back them +1.0 on the <strong>Asian Handicap</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>.</a></p><p>"That way you can only lose if Spain win by two goals or more inside 90 minutes. Alternatively you could back the <strong>Goal Lines</strong> market to back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/morocco-v-spain/31945366">Under 2.0 Goals at 2.01</a>. If the game has two goals you have your stake returned, while if there are no goals or just one goal inside 90 minutes, you get a winner at just above evens."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Kevin's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207124497">Back Morocco +1.0 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/portugal-v-switzerland-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-the-swiss-to-qualify-at-nearly-2-1-051222-1171.html">Portugal v Switzerland: Back the Swiss to qualify at nearly 2/1</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207177068">Portugal 1.95 v Switzerland 4.7, the Draw 3.55</a><br>19:00<br>Live on ITV</strong></p><p><strong>Alex Boyes says: </strong>"Looking briefly at the<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/portugal-v-switzerland/31947807" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Betfair Sportsbook</a>, Portugal are slight<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/portugal-v-switzerland/31947807" target="_blank" rel="noopener">odds-on at 10/11, and Switzerland are available at 7/2</a>. The individual players on show probably tip the balance in Portugal's favour, but the stats show they<span> </span><strong>aren't to be divided.</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="Bruno Fernandes World Cup 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Bruno%20Fernandes%20World%20Cup%202022.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></p><p>"Opta tell us they've faced<span> </span><strong>six times</strong><span> </span>in competitive action, with<span> </span><strong>three wins apiece</strong>, though their only such meeting at a major tournament came at EURO 2008, when the<span> </span><strong>Swiss won 2-0.</strong></p><p>"The nations also met twice back in June in the Nations League, with the home side winning on both occasions<strong><span> </span>(one win each).</strong></p><p>"As mentioned above, Portugal can't even rely on previous World Cup experience to pull them through - they've<span> </span><strong>failed to win any of their last five</strong><span> </span>knockout stage matches at this tournament, which includes a current four-game losing run. My evaluation? Portugal are short at 10/11, which gives us<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/portugal-v-switzerland/31947807" target="_blank" rel="noopener">value in the Swiss."</a></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Alex's bet: <a ref="" target="_blank">Back Switzerland to qualify @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.88</span></b></a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tuesday-tips-bet-builders-from-to-051222-204.html">World Cup 2022 Tuesday Tips: Bet Builders from 2/1 to 5/1</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Max Liu says:</strong> "<span lang="EN-US">Portugal and Switzerland have faced each other in competitive action on six occasions this century and<strong> both teams have won three games apiece</strong>. They've met twice already this year in the Nations League and won one each. They look evenly matched then. </span></p><p><span lang="EN-US"><span>"Portugal have opened the scoring in eight of their last nine World Cup games but Switzerland showed they are resilient in their epic 3-2 win over Serbia and will keep fighting."</span></span></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Max's Bet Builder: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/portugal-v-switzerland/e-31947807">Back Back Portugal to win the first-half, Goals in Both Halves & BTTS in the match @ 4.84</a></strong></p> </blockquote></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. <h3><span style="color: white;">Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</span></h3>
<p>Sign up for our <a style="color: white;" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> France: Les Bleus favourites with Kane and Mbappe fancied to score</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane applauds at World Cup.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Harry%20Kane%20applauds%20at%20World%20Cup.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/morocco-v-spain-tips-world-cup-best-bets-moratas-the-man-for-la-roja-051222-1063.html">Morocco v Spain: Morata's the man for La Roja</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Alvaro Morata Spain Euro 2020.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Alvaro%20Morata%20Spain%20Euro%202020.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/japan-v-croatia-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-another-croatian-slow-burner-041222-1063.html">Japan v Croatia: Back another Croatian slow burner</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MarceloBrozovic_Croatia.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/MarceloBrozovic_Croatia.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tuesday-tips-bet-builders-from-to-051222-204.html">World Cup 2022 Tuesday Tips: Bet Builders from 2/1 to 5/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Bruno Fernandes World Cup 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Bruno%20Fernandes%20World%20Cup%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-opta-stats-best-bets-four-stats-based-bets-for-tuesday-ranging-from-to-051222-204.html">World Cup Opta Stats: Four stats-based bets for Tuesday ranging from evens to 13/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 