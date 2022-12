Optas stats and Bet Builders for find round of 16 matches

Morocco 7.2 v Spain 1.63, the Draw 3.95

15:00

Live on ITV

Paul Higham says: "We fancied this would be a Last 16 tie heading into the final group games, but not like this as it's Morocco who come through impressively as group winners while Spain were a bit scratchy as they qualified in second.

"It's no fluke either, Morocco's defence was tight and reliable and going forward they have pace and trickery, and it was enough to hold Croatia and then largely outplay Belgium before seeing off Canada.

"The only goal they've conceded was an own goal so it's six clean sheets in seven with no opposition player finding the net in that span, and impressive coach Walid Regragui is not the kind to sit back and enjoy his side being back in the World Cup knockouts for the first time since Mexico 86.

"Achraf Hakimi is the main fitness doubt with an ankle injury while the excellent trio of Hakim Ziyech, Sofyan Amrabat and Sofiane Boufal all have niggles but are expected to play."

Kevin Hatchard says: "Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is a calming presence behind Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd, with Sofiane Amrabat an influential terrier at the base of midfield. There's pace from full-back with Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui, and imagination in midfield from Hakim Ziyech.

£Morocco held Croatia to a 0-0 draw, and they beat Belgium 2-0. They are capable of frustrating Spain here, and I'll back them +1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.845/6.

"That way you can only lose if Spain win by two goals or more inside 90 minutes. Alternatively you could back the Goal Lines market to back Under 2.0 Goals at 2.01. If the game has two goals you have your stake returned, while if there are no goals or just one goal inside 90 minutes, you get a winner at just above evens."

Portugal 1.95 v Switzerland 4.7, the Draw 3.55

19:00

Live on ITV

Alex Boyes says: "Looking briefly at the Betfair Sportsbook, Portugal are slight odds-on at 10/11, and Switzerland are available at 7/2. The individual players on show probably tip the balance in Portugal's favour, but the stats show they aren't to be divided.

"Opta tell us they've faced six times in competitive action, with three wins apiece, though their only such meeting at a major tournament came at EURO 2008, when the Swiss won 2-0.

"The nations also met twice back in June in the Nations League, with the home side winning on both occasions (one win each).

"As mentioned above, Portugal can't even rely on previous World Cup experience to pull them through - they've failed to win any of their last five knockout stage matches at this tournament, which includes a current four-game losing run. My evaluation? Portugal are short at 10/11, which gives us value in the Swiss."

Max Liu says: "Portugal and Switzerland have faced each other in competitive action on six occasions this century and both teams have won three games apiece. They've met twice already this year in the Nations League and won one each. They look evenly matched then.

"Portugal have opened the scoring in eight of their last nine World Cup games but Switzerland showed they are resilient in their epic 3-2 win over Serbia and will keep fighting."