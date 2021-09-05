To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Tuesday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: France finding it tough to score

Didier Deschamps.
Will Didier Deschamps have the answers when France face Finland?

France have drawn five games in a row and Dan Fitch is backing a low scoring match against Finland, as he previews the pick of Tuesday's World Cup qualifiers...

"France drew 1-1 with Ukraine over the weekend, which was their second consecutive draw in Group C. If you go back into Euro 2020, it was their fifth draw in a row."

Back under 2.5 goals between France and Finland at 2.226/5

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe
Tuesday 7 September, 17:00

Bet can land again for Portugal

Azerbaijan 30.029/1 v Portugal 1.162/13; The Draw 8.27/1
Kick off, 17:00

After coming from behind to pull off a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Republic of Ireland last week, Portugal have a seemingly easier assignment against Azerbaijan. In-between, they've beaten Qatar 3-1 in a friendly in which they rested key players, so Portugal will have a strong side out here. Take a chance on a Portugal win and over 3.5 goals landing again at 2.47/5.

Low scoring game ahead

Croatia 1.664/6 v Slovenia 5.59/2; The Draw 3.953/1
Kick off, 19:45

Croatia are looking for revenge, having lost the reverse fixture 1-0. Since then, they are unbeaten in four (W3 D1) and have not conceded a single goal. Slovenia come into this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Malta and it looks destined to be a low scoring game. Under 2.5 goals is 1.748/11.

Israel can score on the road

Denmark 1.292/7 v Israel 13.5; The Draw 6.05/1
Kick off, 19:45

Denmark used their 1-0 win over Faroe Islands to rest their best players, which is a show of respect to an Israel side that beat Austria 5-2 at home on Saturday. Since losing 2-0 to Denmark in their opening Group F match, second placed Israel are unbeaten in four (W3 D1), scoring 13 goals in their last three games. A Denmark win and both teams to score is 3.412/5.

Another low scoring game for France

France 1.182/11 v Finland 23.022/1; The Draw 8.415/2
Kick off, 19:45

France drew 1-1 with Ukraine over the weekend, which was their second consecutive draw in Group C. If you go back into Euro 2020, it was their fifth draw in a row. Now they face a Finnish side that are unbeaten in three qualifiers (W1 D2) and it could be another tight match. Under 2.5 goals is 2.226/5.

Back full Monte win to land

Montenegro 1.422/5 v Latvia 9.417/2; The Draw 4.57/2
Kick off, 19:45

It's been three games since Montenegro won a game in Group G and having slipped down to fourth, they need a victory here to cut the gap on those above them. Montenegro won 2-1 away in Latvia and can be backed at 2.26/5 to win half-time/full-time.

Dutch will claim revenge

Netherlands 1.341/3 v Turkey 9.417/2; The Draw 5.49/2
Kick off, 19:45

These sides both won over the weekend, with Netherlands defeating Montenegro 4-0 and Turkey winning 3-0 in Gibraltar. It's Turkey that are top of Group G, a point ahead of second placed Holland and they won the reverse fixture 4-2. A Netherlands win and over 2.5 goals is 1.875/6.

Back Russia to love

Russia 1.141/7 v Malta 24.023/1; The Draw 10.519/2
Kick off, 19:45

Russia have not conceded this week, drawing 0-0 with Croatia and then winning 2-0 in Cyprus. The Group H leaders need another victory to keep second placed Croatia at bay and are 1.738/11 to win to nil.

Hosts can keep clean sheet

Slovakia 1.422/5 v Cyprus 8.07/1; The Draw 4.57/2
Kick off, 19:45

Cyprus have only scored one goal from their five matches in Group H and that could be key to finding some value in the home win. With only one win from five qualifiers (D3 L1), Slovakia are a little short here, but it's worth taking a chance on them to win to nil at 2.255/4.

Get a Free £10 Bet – Every Day!

We’re doubling our Daily Rewards! From Thursday September 2 until Wednesday September 8, stake £20 on multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 to use on multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day after they are placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Portugal to beat Azerbaijan and over 3.5 goals at 2.47/5
Back under 2.5 goals between Croatia and Slovenia at 1.748/11
Back Denmark to beat Israel and both teams to score at 3.412/5
Back under 2.5 goals between France and Finland at 2.226/5
Back Montenegro to beat Latvia half-time/full-time at 2.26/5
Back Netherlands to beat Turkey and over 2.5 goals at 1.875/6
Back Russia to beat Malta to nil at 1.738/11
Back Slovakia to beat Cyprus to nil at 2.255/4

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Azerbaijan v Portugal (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 September, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Azerbaijan
Portugal
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Netherlands v Turkey (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Netherlands
Turkey
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Slovakia v Cyprus (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Slovakia
Cyprus
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Croatia v Slovenia (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: France v Finland (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Russia v Malta (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Russia
Malta
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Montenegro v Latvia (Half Time/Full Time)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Montenegro/Montenegro
Montenegro/Draw
Montenegro/Latvia
Draw/Montenegro
Draw/Draw
Draw/Latvia
Latvia/Montenegro
Latvia/Draw
Latvia/Latvia
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Denmark v Israel (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Denmark
Israel
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More World Cup 2022