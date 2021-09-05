Tuesday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: France finding it tough to score

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe

Tuesday 7 September, 17:00

Bet can land again for Portugal

Azerbaijan 30.029/1 v Portugal 1.162/13; The Draw 8.27/1

Kick off, 17:00

After coming from behind to pull off a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Republic of Ireland last week, Portugal have a seemingly easier assignment against Azerbaijan. In-between, they've beaten Qatar 3-1 in a friendly in which they rested key players, so Portugal will have a strong side out here. Take a chance on a Portugal win and over 3.5 goals landing again at 2.47/5.

Low scoring game ahead

Croatia 1.664/6 v Slovenia 5.59/2; The Draw 3.953/1

Kick off, 19:45

Croatia are looking for revenge, having lost the reverse fixture 1-0. Since then, they are unbeaten in four (W3 D1) and have not conceded a single goal. Slovenia come into this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Malta and it looks destined to be a low scoring game. Under 2.5 goals is 1.748/11.

Israel can score on the road

Denmark 1.292/7 v Israel 13.5; The Draw 6.05/1

Kick off, 19:45

Denmark used their 1-0 win over Faroe Islands to rest their best players, which is a show of respect to an Israel side that beat Austria 5-2 at home on Saturday. Since losing 2-0 to Denmark in their opening Group F match, second placed Israel are unbeaten in four (W3 D1), scoring 13 goals in their last three games. A Denmark win and both teams to score is 3.412/5.

Another low scoring game for France

France 1.182/11 v Finland 23.022/1; The Draw 8.415/2

Kick off, 19:45

France drew 1-1 with Ukraine over the weekend, which was their second consecutive draw in Group C. If you go back into Euro 2020, it was their fifth draw in a row. Now they face a Finnish side that are unbeaten in three qualifiers (W1 D2) and it could be another tight match. Under 2.5 goals is 2.226/5.

Back full Monte win to land

Montenegro 1.422/5 v Latvia 9.417/2; The Draw 4.57/2

Kick off, 19:45

It's been three games since Montenegro won a game in Group G and having slipped down to fourth, they need a victory here to cut the gap on those above them. Montenegro won 2-1 away in Latvia and can be backed at 2.26/5 to win half-time/full-time.

Dutch will claim revenge

Netherlands 1.341/3 v Turkey 9.417/2; The Draw 5.49/2

Kick off, 19:45

These sides both won over the weekend, with Netherlands defeating Montenegro 4-0 and Turkey winning 3-0 in Gibraltar. It's Turkey that are top of Group G, a point ahead of second placed Holland and they won the reverse fixture 4-2. A Netherlands win and over 2.5 goals is 1.875/6.

Back Russia to love

Russia 1.141/7 v Malta 24.023/1; The Draw 10.519/2

Kick off, 19:45

Russia have not conceded this week, drawing 0-0 with Croatia and then winning 2-0 in Cyprus. The Group H leaders need another victory to keep second placed Croatia at bay and are 1.738/11 to win to nil.

Hosts can keep clean sheet

Slovakia 1.422/5 v Cyprus 8.07/1; The Draw 4.57/2

Kick off, 19:45

Cyprus have only scored one goal from their five matches in Group H and that could be key to finding some value in the home win. With only one win from five qualifiers (D3 L1), Slovakia are a little short here, but it's worth taking a chance on them to win to nil at 2.255/4.

