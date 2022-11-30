</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Sheet: All the best bets in one place</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-30">30 November 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Thursday World Cup Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place", "name": "Thursday World Cup Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place", "description": "The World Cup Betfair Football Cheat Sheet is where you'll find our experts' best bets on every day of Qatar 2022. Get tips for all four of Thursday's matche...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/thursday-world-cup-tips-befair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-301122-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/thursday-world-cup-tips-befair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-301122-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-30T20:45:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-30T21:25:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Germany boss Hansi Flick at World Cup.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The World Cup Betfair Football Cheat Sheet is where you'll find our experts' best bets on every day of Qatar 2022. Get tips for all four of Thursday's matches as the final round continues. At 15:00 it's Croatia v Belgium and Canada v Morocco before Germany fight for their tournament survival against Costa Rica and Spain take on Japan at 19:00... Chelsea star to help Morocco qualify Goals on the cards in Croatia v Belgium Sane to save Germany Spain to pick Japan off on the attack Follow our World Cup live blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Canada v Morocco: Back Ziyech and Hakimi to lead Lions into knockouts Canada 3.9 v Croatia 2.18, the Draw 3.4515:00Live on BBC2 Paul Higham says: "Morocco have won two and drawn one of their three meetings with Canada - and although they could be dangerous if they put it all together going forward, an over eager Canadian side will be left wide open to the Moroccan counter attack. "There's always a danger of nerves creeping in of course, but this is a Morocco side with just three defeats inside 90 minutes in 42 games (W31 D8) stretching back three years, so they're a team that is seriously tough to beat. "I'm happy to back Morocco to win at 23/20 here as even though they're out, Canada will throw everything at them to try and get this first World Cup win so I don't see it fizzling into a draw like you would otherwise expect from a final group game with one team already out." Paul's bet: Back Morocco, Ziyech goal or assist &amp; Hakimi 1+ shot on target at 6.5 Croatia v Belgium: Goals likely in fascinating winner takes all clash Croatia 2.82 v Belgium 2.78, the Draw 3.4515:00Live on BBC1 Mike Norman says: "I believe the no-brainer bet is Over 2.5 Goals at 2.12. "True, both sides might start off by being cagey but I really don't see that lasting. The scoreline being 0-0 only suits Croatia, but they surely won't risk defending that scoreline for 90+ minutes knowing one Belgium goal will likely see them eliminated. "So you'd imagine Croatia will go for goals every bit as much as Belgium who simply have to win, unless they get wind that Canada are at least three goals up on Morocco. "Of course, just because a team needs to win or has to go for goals doesn't mean they'll get them, but I'm finding it very difficult to imagine that these two ageing outfits will play out a dull low-scoring affair given what's at stake." Mike's bet: Back over 2.5 goals @ 2.12 Costa Rica v Germany: Sane may give Germany energy Costa Rica [27.0] v Germany [1.13], the Draw [11.5] Thursday, 19:00Live on ITV 1 Alex Keble says: "Germany are on the verge of elimination due in no small part to Hansi Flick's struggle to make use of transitions - the hallmark of German football for some time and the aspect that dried up under Joachim Lowe. In the defeat to deep-lying Japan they simply could not move quickly enough when Japan counters broke down, allowing their opponents to shuffle back into shape and keep Germany out. "Costa Rica are unlikely to be as compact as Japan, and better yet for Germany the introduction of Leroy Sane off the bench against Spain changed the game. He injected some energy into their play, breaking lines on the right side to relieve pressure on Jamal Musiala on the left, and as a combination these two should have too much for Costa Rica's back four. "The ease with which Spain tore through them in a 7-0 win shows that Costa Rica are prone to being drawn into poor decisions by the clever movement of forwards like Sane and Musiala. For once, Flick should be able to get Germany moving in faster and more vertical patterns of play." Alex Bet: Back Germany to win with a -2 handicap at 8/11 Japan v Spain: Back goals as Spain look to top group Japan 9.4 v Spain 1.43, the Draw 5.019:00Live on ITV Seán Taylor says: "Game state becomes important in this last round of games and Japan cannot qualify with a defeat here. If they draw, then there'll be nervous glances at Germany v Costa Rica game. Essentially, Japan are guaranteed qualification with a win against Spain. Given they need a win here, that feels like it will play into Spain's strengths. "The Spanish often struggle to break down a solid defensive unit and if Japan are attacking and throwing men forward, it's hard not to envisage goals from either side. Costa Rica imploded, while the game we saw against Germany is how I had envisaged Spain games playing out in this tournament. Over 2.5 goals at 1.76 looks a fair price and I couldn't put you off including it in your Bet Builders. "There's not much value in Spain's win price at 4/11 and I'd struggle to make the case for Japan here but given how I expect the game to pan out, Spain to win and over 2.5 goals looks a fine price at 2.24 on the Betfair Exchange." Seán's bet: Back Spain to win and over 2.5 goals @ [2.24] ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Germany%20boss%20Hansi%20Flick%20at%20World%20Cup.jpg", "height": 538, "width": 956 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Max Liu" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Germany boss Hansi Flick at World Cup.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Germany boss Hansi Flick at World Cup.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Germany boss Hansi Flick at World Cup.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Germany boss Hansi Flick at World Cup.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Germany manager Hanse Flick"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Will Flick's Germany make the last 16?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://btfr.co/https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204044707" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.204044707","entry_title":"Thursday World Cup Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place"}' href="https://btfr.co/https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204044707">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Thursday%20World%20Cup%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fthursday-world-cup-tips-befair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-301122-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fthursday-world-cup-tips-befair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-301122-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fthursday-world-cup-tips-befair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-301122-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fthursday-world-cup-tips-befair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-301122-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fthursday-world-cup-tips-befair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-301122-204.html&text=Thursday%20World%20Cup%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><span>The World Cup Betfair Football Cheat Sheet is where you'll find our experts' best bets on every day of Qatar 2022. Get tips for all four of Thursday's matches as the final round continues. At 15:00 it's Croatia v Belgium and Canada v Morocco before Germany fight for their tournament survival against Costa Rica and Spain take on Japan at 19:00...</span></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/canada-v-morocco/31743902?selectedGroup=1611933388">Chelsea star to help Morocco qualify</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203364223"><strong>Goals on the cards in Croatia v Belgium</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204044756"><strong>Sane to save Germany</strong></a><strong></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-spain/e-31742377"><strong>Spain to pick Japan off on the attack</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Follow our World Cup live blog <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/">here</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our<span> </span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span> </span>here</strong></h3> </li> <p></p><hr><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/canada-v-morocco-tips-back-ziyech-hakimi-to-lead-lions-into-knockouts-301122-1063.html">Canada v Morocco: Back Ziyech and Hakimi to lead Lions into knockouts</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203425213"><strong><span>Canada 3.9</span><span> </span>v Croatia<span> 2.18</span>, the Draw 3.45</strong></a><br><strong>15:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BBC2</strong></p><p><strong>Paul Higham says: </strong>"Morocco have<span> </span><strong>won two and drawn one of their three meetings with Canada</strong><span> </span>- and although they could be dangerous if they put it all together going forward, an over eager Canadian side will be left wide open to the Moroccan counter attack.</p><p>"There's always a danger of nerves creeping in of course, but this is a<span> </span><strong>Morocco side with just three defeats inside 90 minutes in 42 games</strong><span> </span>(W31 D8) stretching back three years, so they're a team that is seriously tough to beat.</p><p>"I'm happy to back<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/canada-v-morocco/31743902?selectedGroup=1611933388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Morocco to win at 23/20</a><span> </span>here as even though they're out,<span> </span><strong>Canada will throw everything at them</strong><span> </span>to try and get this first World Cup win so I don't see it fizzling into a draw like you would otherwise expect from a final group game with one team already out."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Paul's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/canada-v-morocco/31743902?selectedGroup=1611933388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Morocco, Ziyech goal or assist & Hakimi 1+ shot on target at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span></b></a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/croatia-v-belgium-tips-world-cup-best-bets-goals-likely-in-winner-takes-all-clash-301122-200.html">Croatia v Belgium: Goals likely in fascinating winner takes all clash</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-belgium-betting-31742380"><strong><span>Croatia 2.82</span><span> </span>v Belgium<span> 2.78</span>, the Draw 3.45</strong></a><br><strong>15:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BBC1</strong></p><p><strong>Mike Norman says: </strong>"I believe the no-brainer bet is<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203364223" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Over 2.5 Goals at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span></b></a>.</p><p>"True, both sides might start off by being cagey but I really don't see that lasting. The scoreline being 0-0 only suits Croatia, but<span> </span><strong>they surely won't risk defending that scoreline for 90+ minutes</strong><span> </span>knowing one Belgium goal will likely see them eliminated.</p><p>"So you'd imagine Croatia will<span> </span><strong>go for goals</strong><span> </span>every bit as much as Belgium who simply have to win, unless they get wind that Canada are at least three goals up on Morocco.</p><p>"Of course, just because a team needs to win or has to go for goals<span> </span><strong>doesn't mean they'll get them</strong>, but I'm finding it very difficult to imagine that these two ageing outfits will play out a dull low-scoring affair given what's at stake."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Mike's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203364223">Back over 2.5 goals @ 2.12</a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-acca-tips-croatia-to-retire-belgiums-golden-generation-in-15-1-multi-291122-722.html">Costa Rica v Germany: Sane may give Germany energy</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204044707">Costa Rica <b class="inline_odds" title="26/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">27.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">26/1</span></b> v Germany <b class="inline_odds" title="2/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.13</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/15</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="21/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/2</span></b></a> <br>Thursday, 19:00<br>Live on ITV 1</strong></p><p><strong>Alex Keble says: </strong>"Germany are on the verge of elimination due in no small part to Hansi Flick's struggle to make use of <strong>transitions </strong>- the hallmark of German football for some time and the aspect that dried up under Joachim Lowe. In the defeat to deep-lying Japan they simply could not move quickly enough when Japan counters broke down, allowing their opponents to shuffle back into shape and keep Germany out.</p><p>"Costa Rica are unlikely to be as compact as Japan, and better yet for Germany the introduction of <strong>Leroy Sane</strong> off the bench against Spain changed the game. He injected some energy into their play, breaking lines on the right side to relieve pressure on Jamal Musiala on the left, and as a combination these two should have too much for Costa Rica's back four.</p><p>"The ease with which Spain tore through them in a 7-0 win shows that Costa Rica are prone to being drawn into poor decisions by the clever movement of forwards like Sane and Musiala. For once, Flick should be able to get Germany moving in <strong>faster </strong>and more vertical patterns of play."</p><blockquote><strong>Alex Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204044756">Back Germany to win with a -2 handicap at 8/11</a></strong></blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/japan-v-spain-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-goals-as-spain-look-to-top-the-group-with-a-win-301122-1216.html">Japan v Spain: Back goals as Spain look to top group</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203364463"><strong><span>Japan 9.4</span><span> </span>v Spain<span> 1.43</span>, the Draw 5.0</strong></a><br><strong>19:00</strong><br><strong>Live on ITV</strong></p><p><span><strong>Seán Taylor says:</strong> "Game state becomes important in this last round of games and Japan cannot qualify with a defeat here. <strong>If they draw, then there'll be nervous glances at Germany v Costa Rica game.</strong> Essentially, Japan are guaranteed qualification with a win against Spain. Given they need a win here, that feels like it will <strong>play into Spain's strengths.</strong></span></p><p><span>"</span>The Spanish often struggle to break down a solid defensive unit and if Japan are attacking and throwing men forward, it's<span> </span><strong>hard not to envisage goals from either side.<span> </span></strong>Costa Rica imploded, while the game we saw against Germany is how I had envisaged Spain games playing out in this tournament.<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203364402" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Over 2.5 goals</a><span> </span>at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.76</span></b><span> </span>looks a fair price and I couldn't put you off including it in your Bet Builders.</p><p>"There's not much value in Spain's win price at 4/11 and I'd<span> </span><strong>struggle to make the case for Japan</strong><span> </span>here but given how I expect the game to pan out,<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203364475" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Spain to win and over 2.5 goals looks a fine price at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.24</span></b></a><span> </span>on the Betfair Exchange."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Seán's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-spain/e-31742377"><span>Back Spain to win and over 2.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.24</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></span></a></strong></p> </blockquote><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/", "name": "FIFA World Cup 2022" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/thursday-world-cup-tips-befair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-301122-204.html", "name": "Thursday World Cup Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place" } } ] } 