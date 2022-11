Follow our World Cup live blog here

Canada 3.9 v Croatia 2.18, the Draw 3.45

15:00

Live on BBC2

Paul Higham says: "Morocco have won two and drawn one of their three meetings with Canada - and although they could be dangerous if they put it all together going forward, an over eager Canadian side will be left wide open to the Moroccan counter attack.

"There's always a danger of nerves creeping in of course, but this is a Morocco side with just three defeats inside 90 minutes in 42 games (W31 D8) stretching back three years, so they're a team that is seriously tough to beat.

"I'm happy to back Morocco to win at 23/20 here as even though they're out, Canada will throw everything at them to try and get this first World Cup win so I don't see it fizzling into a draw like you would otherwise expect from a final group game with one team already out."

Croatia 2.82 v Belgium 2.78, the Draw 3.45

15:00

Live on BBC1

Mike Norman says: "I believe the no-brainer bet is Over 2.5 Goals at 2.12.

"True, both sides might start off by being cagey but I really don't see that lasting. The scoreline being 0-0 only suits Croatia, but they surely won't risk defending that scoreline for 90+ minutes knowing one Belgium goal will likely see them eliminated.

"So you'd imagine Croatia will go for goals every bit as much as Belgium who simply have to win, unless they get wind that Canada are at least three goals up on Morocco.

"Of course, just because a team needs to win or has to go for goals doesn't mean they'll get them, but I'm finding it very difficult to imagine that these two ageing outfits will play out a dull low-scoring affair given what's at stake."

Costa Rica 27.026/1 v Germany 1.132/15, the Draw 11.521/2

Thursday, 19:00

Live on ITV 1

Alex Keble says: "Germany are on the verge of elimination due in no small part to Hansi Flick's struggle to make use of transitions - the hallmark of German football for some time and the aspect that dried up under Joachim Lowe. In the defeat to deep-lying Japan they simply could not move quickly enough when Japan counters broke down, allowing their opponents to shuffle back into shape and keep Germany out.

"Costa Rica are unlikely to be as compact as Japan, and better yet for Germany the introduction of Leroy Sane off the bench against Spain changed the game. He injected some energy into their play, breaking lines on the right side to relieve pressure on Jamal Musiala on the left, and as a combination these two should have too much for Costa Rica's back four.

"The ease with which Spain tore through them in a 7-0 win shows that Costa Rica are prone to being drawn into poor decisions by the clever movement of forwards like Sane and Musiala. For once, Flick should be able to get Germany moving in faster and more vertical patterns of play."

Japan 9.4 v Spain 1.43, the Draw 5.0

19:00

Live on ITV

Seán Taylor says: "Game state becomes important in this last round of games and Japan cannot qualify with a defeat here. If they draw, then there'll be nervous glances at Germany v Costa Rica game. Essentially, Japan are guaranteed qualification with a win against Spain. Given they need a win here, that feels like it will play into Spain's strengths.

"The Spanish often struggle to break down a solid defensive unit and if Japan are attacking and throwing men forward, it's hard not to envisage goals from either side. Costa Rica imploded, while the game we saw against Germany is how I had envisaged Spain games playing out in this tournament. Over 2.5 goals at 1.76 looks a fair price and I couldn't put you off including it in your Bet Builders.

"There's not much value in Spain's win price at 4/11 and I'd struggle to make the case for Japan here but given how I expect the game to pan out, Spain to win and over 2.5 goals looks a fine price at 2.24 on the Betfair Exchange."