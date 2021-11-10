Thursday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Back win for Russia to love

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Georgia v Sweden (Sweden Win to Nil)Show Hide
Thursday 11 November, 5.00pm
Dan Fitch is backing Russia to win to nil against Cyprus, as he previews Thursday's European World Cup qualifiers.
"A home win looks assured and having kept clean sheets in four of their last five games, Russia look value to win to nil."
Another draw in Group J
Armenia 2.982/1 v North Macedonia 2.68/5; The Draw 3.412/5
Thursday 11 November, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button
Both of these teams are only a point behind second placed Romania in Group J and therefore have all to play for. They may have to settle for a shared point. In both cases, they wracked up the wins in their early fixtures, before enduring a string of stalemates and another draw is 3.412/5.
Luxembourg the value choice
Azerbaijan 2.6213/8 v Luxembourg 3.185/40; The Draw 3.211/5
Thursday 11 November, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button
With only a single point from their seven games in Group A (D1 L6), it's hard to see why Azerbaijan are the favourites here. Luxembourg won the reverse fixture and have beaten Republic of Ireland in qualification. The visitors look a safe proposition in the Draw No Bet market at 2.111/10.
Swedes will not concede
Georgia 8.615/2 v Sweden 1.51/2; The Draw 4.47/2
Thursday 11 November, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Football
Sweden are the surprise leaders in Group B, holding a two point advantage over the Euro 2020 semi-finalists Spain. The Swedes need a win to keep their qualification rivals at bay before they meet next week and can be backed to win to nil at 2.255/4. That bet has landed in four of their six qualifiers.
Clean sheet for hosts
Russia 1.162/13 v Cyprus 25.024/1; The Draw 9.28/1
Thursday 11 November, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button
Russia are another side that are currently top and needing a way to keep ahead of their rivals. In this case it's in Group H, where Croatia trail Russia by two points. A home win looks assured and having kept clean sheets in four of their last five games, Russia look value to win to nil at 1.84/5.
Spain will concede in victory
Greece 10.09/1 v Spain 1.454/9; The Draw 4.47/2
Thursday 11 November, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Mix
Spain have made major strides this year, reaching the last four of Euro 2020 and the final of both the Olympics and the Nations League. Yet they have twice dropped points in Group B, drawing the reverse fixture with Greece and losing away at Sweden. With Spain conceding in four of their six qualifiers, it's worth taking a chance on the away win and both teams to score at 4.03/1.
Dominant win for Croatia
Malta 28.027/1 v Croatia 1.141/7; The Draw 9.617/2
Thursday 11 November, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button
As discussed, Croatia are a couple of points behind Russia and simply must win this one. Croatia have scored in the first-half of their last three qualifiers and you can back them to win both halves at 2.26/5.
Narrow victory for hosts
Romania 1.635/8 v Iceland 6.411/2; The Draw 4.1
Thursday 11 November, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button
Romania are leading the race to book the play-off spot in Group J and with North Macedonia and Armenia playing each other, the hosts have the chance to extend their advantage. They won the reverse fixture 2-0, which is one of the four games from their last five, in which there have been less than 2.5 goals. A Romania win and under 2.5 goals is 3.55/2.
Another draw between rivals
Slovakia 2.245/4 v Slovenia 3.814/5; The Draw 3.39/4
Thursday 11 November, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button
Both of these teams have ten points and no chance of even making the play-off spot in Group H. With four draws from their eight qualifiers (W2 L2), Slovakia look too short here. The reverse fixture ended 1-1 and the draw could land again at 3.39/4.
