Thursday World Cup & Nations League Tips: Italians will book final place early

Cyprus don't relish away days

Estonia 2.3811/8 v Cyprus 3.7511/4; The Draw 3.1511/5

Thursday 24 March, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Estonia and Cyprus meet over two legs in the next week to decide who will compete in League D of the Nations League and which side will be in Northern Ireland's League C group. We have to assume that Estonia will make the most of their home advantage, against a Cypriot team that have failed to win any of their last twelve away games (D1 L11). That run goes back till 2019 and includes defeats to sides like Luxembourg and Malta, so Estonia look value at 2.3811/8.

Cautiously back Kazakhstan

Moldova 2.8415/8 v Kazakhstan 2.829/5; The Draw 3.185/40

Thursday 24 March, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

The other Nations League game features Moldova and Kazakhstan, who are also competing for a place in League C. In this match it's the visitors that are the marginal favourites, with Moldova having lost each of their last nine, which included defeats to teams such as Faroe Islands and Uganda. In contrast, Kazakhstan have claimed draws against the likes of Ukraine and Bosnia. You can back Kazakhstan in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds of 1.875/6.

Back draw in well-matched friendly

Hungary 3.8514/5 v Serbia 2.26/5; The Draw 3.211/5

Thursday 24 March, 18:30

This is the most high-profile of the friendly matches taking place on Thursday. Hungary look underrated. In their last outing they won 2-1 away at Poland and they also claimed an away draw against England back in October. Serbia are in fine form themselves and this one could end in a draw at 3.211/5.

Italians will get job done

Italy 1.21/5 v North Macedonia 21.020/1; The Draw 8.27/1

Thursday 24 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Italy find themselves in the unusual situation of possibly not qualifying for the World Cup, within a year after being crowned as European champions. Though they will surely make home advantage count in this one-off play-off semi-final against North Macedonia, they will then face a trickier final against Portugal or Turkey. Italy are 1.738/11 to win half-time/full-time.

Portugal can concede

Portugal 1.434/9 v Turkey 9.28/1; The Draw 5.24/1

Thursday 24 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Portugal will hope that the fact that they are at home, will prove crucial when they host Turkey in their semi-final. Though they are the worthy favourites, their form is not good enough to justify this price. Turkey are erratic, but they have scored in each of their last eight games. Both teams to score is 2.1411/10.

Czechs won't bounce out without fight

Sweden 2.111/10 v Czech Republic 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.3512/5

Thursday 24 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

The winner of this play-off semi-final will face Poland, who were due to play Russia and now have a bye through to the final. Sweden are reliable at home, winning their last nine games on home turf, but the Czech's should not be underestimated. This looks like another game where both teams to score could land, this time at odds of 2.1211/10.