Sunday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Italy will get job done without conceding

France can claim dominant win

Kazakhstan 30.029/1 v France 1.141/7; The Draw 10.09/1

Sunday 28 March, 14:00

Sky Sports Football

Both of the two matches in Group D this week, ended in draws, with the defending World Cup holders France drawing 1-1 at home with Ukraine.

Kazakhstan were the only side not to be involved and look like the perfect opposition for France to be able to bounce back against and claim a vital three points. France are 1.9620/21 to win both halves.

Red hot price for Iceland

Armenia 3.814/5 v Iceland 2.166/5; The Draw 3.211/5

Sunday 28 March, 16:00

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

This looks like a big price for Iceland. Their midweek defeat to Germany was their sixth straight loss, but they have all come against much stronger opposition than Armenia.

Though Iceland's brief spell as one of Europe's top teams may have come to an end, they should have too much for an Armenian side that were thrashed 9-1 by Italy in the Euro 2020 qualifiers. Back Iceland to win at 2.166/5.

Narrow win for Spain

Georgia 16.5 v Spain 1.241/4; The Draw 6.86/1

Sunday 28 March, 16:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Spain dominated their Group B opener against Greece, but could not turn that advantage into goals and eventually drew 1-1.

We have to assume that Spain will get back to winning ways against Georgia, but as they haven't won any of their last seven away games (D6 L1), it may not be easy. A Spain win and under 2.5 goals is 3.211/5.

Italians rarely concede

Bulgaria 15.5 v Italy 1.241/4; The Draw 7.06/1

Sunday 28 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Italy got off to a winning start in Group C with a 2-0 win against Northern Ireland on Thursday and will be looking to build on their long unbeaten run when they travel to face Bulgaria.

Roberto Mancini's team have not lost in 23 games (W18 D5) and should claim another victory against a Bulgarian side that lost 3-1 at home to Switzerland in their opening match. Some 14 of those 18 wins have seen Italy win to nil and you can back it to land again at 1.784/5.

Swedes will claim another slim win

Kosovo 5.85/1 v Sweden 1.684/6; The Draw 3.711/4

Sunday 28 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Sweden's 1-0 win over Georgia has put them top of Group B, after Spain surprisingly failed to beat Greece.

They should be able to claim another win against Kosovo, who have lost eight of their last twelve games (W2 D2). Back another narrow win for Sweden, with an away victory and under 2.5 goals priced at 3.5.

Both teams will score

Romania 11.010/1 v Germany 1.321/3; The Draw 6.05/1

Sunday 28 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Romania won their first game 3-2 against North Macedonia in Group J, while Germany enjoyed a 3-0 win over Iceland in their opener.

With the Germans hard to back at such a short price, let's go for Romania to get on the scoresheet. They have scored eight goals in their last two home games and both teams to score is available at 2.111/10.

Ukraine home form is very consistent

Ukraine 1.774/5 v Finland 6.05/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Sunday 28 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Ukraine will be very happy with their draw away at France and now take on Finland, who drew 2-2 at home with Bosnia in midweek.

The hosts should be confident, with Ukraine winning ten of their last twelve home games (D1 L1). Back Ukraine to claim another victory at 1.774/5.