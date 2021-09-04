To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Sunday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Belgian defensive issues key to finding value

Romelu Lukaku.
Will Romelu Lukaku be celebrating after Belgium's match with Czech Republic?

Dan Fitch thinks Belgium will win, but is backing the Czech Republic to get on the scoresheet, as he previews the pick of Sunday's World Cup qualifiers...

"With the Czechs having performed well at Euro 2020, they should get on the scoresheet against a Belgian side that are much better going forward, than defending these days."

Back Belgium to beat Czech Republic and both teams to score at 3.412/5

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe
Sunday 5 September

Hungary rarely lose

Albania 2.962/1 v Hungary 2.8415/8, The Draw 3.052/1
Kick off, 17:00

It's surprising to see that these odds are so tight. Hungary's defeat to England on Thursday was only their second in 15 matches (W7 D6). Albania have only won one of their last five (D1 L3) and you can back Hungary in the Draw No Bet market at 1.865/6.

Iceland overrated

Iceland 2.3811/8 v North Macedonia 3.211/5; The Draw 3.412/5
Kick off, 17:00

Iceland might have home advantage, but they have only won one of their games in Group J (L3). It's hard to see why they are such big favourites against a North Macedonia side that have only one defeat (W2 D1) and beat Germany. Back the draw to land at 3.412/5.

Belgium will concede again

Belgium 1.42/5 v Czech Republic 8.07/1; The Draw 4.84/1
Kick off, 19:45

Belgium enjoyed a 5-2 win away in Estonia on Thursday night and are three points ahead of second placed Czech Republic in Group E, who beat Belarus 1-0 at home. With the Czechs having performed well at Euro 2020, they should get on the scoresheet against a Belgian side that are much better going forward, than defending these days. Back both teams to score and Belgium to win at 3.412/5.

Germany generally concede these days

Germany 1.091/11 v Armenia 48.047/1; The Draw 13.012/1
Kick off, 19:45

Looking at the odds, you wouldn't believe that it's Armenia that are top of Group J, a point ahead of second placed Germany, with both teams having played four games. Germany beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in midweek, ending a run of conceding in seven consecutive games. A Germany win and both teams to score is 2.56/4.

Play safe when backing Greece

Kosovo 3.412/5 v Greece 2.3811/8; The Draw 3.211/5
Kick off, 19:45

These teams faced each other in the Nations League, with Greece winning this fixture 2-1, before drawing 0-0 at home with Kosovo. Greece's 2-1 friendly defeat to Switzerland this week, was their first loss in ten games, but they do draw a lot (W5 L5). You can back Greece at 1.664/6 in the Draw No Bet market.

Slim win for Spain

Spain 1.111/9 v Georgia 44.043/1; The Draw 12.011/1
Kick off, 19:45

Spanish football looked to be in a good place over the summer, with the national team reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and then making the final of the Olympics. This week they have been brought back down to earth with a 2-1 defeat against Sweden, that leaves them two points behind the Swedes in second place, having played a game more. Spain need a win, but a could be tight, so back the hosts and under 3.5 goals at 1.834/5.

Italy will win important game

Switzerland 4.03/1 v Italy 1.981/1; The Draw 3.45
Kick off, 19:45

Italy's long unbeaten record was preserved in midweek, but the European Championship winners dropped points in a 1-1 home draw with Bulgaria. That result makes this game a very important one, with Switzerland four points behind, but with two games in hand. Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 during the group stage of the Euros and even as the visitors, the 1.981/1 for the away win is value.

Get a Free £10 Bet – Every Day!

We’re doubling our Daily Rewards! From Thursday September 2 until Wednesday September 8, stake £20 on multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 to use on multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day after they are placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

bet against Albania at 1.865/6
Back Iceland and Macedonia to draw at 3.412/5
Back Belgium to beat Czech Republic and both teams to score at 3.412/5
Back Germany to beat Armenia and both teams to score at 2.56/4
Back Greece draw no bet against Kosovo at 1.664/6
Back Spain to beat Georgia and under 3.5 goals at 1.834/5
Back Italy to beat Switzerland at 1.981/1

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Iceland v North Macedonia (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 5 September, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Iceland
North Macedonia
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Germany v Armenia (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 5 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Germany
Armenia
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Belgium v Czech Republic (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 5 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Belgium
Czech Republic
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Kosovo v Greece (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 5 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kosovo
Greece
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Spain v Georgia (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 5 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Spain
Georgia
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Switzerland v Italy (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 5 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Switzerland
Italy
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More World Cup 2022