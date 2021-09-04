Sunday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Belgian defensive issues key to finding value

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe

Sunday 5 September

Hungary rarely lose

Albania 2.962/1 v Hungary 2.8415/8, The Draw 3.052/1

Kick off, 17:00

It's surprising to see that these odds are so tight. Hungary's defeat to England on Thursday was only their second in 15 matches (W7 D6). Albania have only won one of their last five (D1 L3) and you can back Hungary in the Draw No Bet market at 1.865/6.

Iceland overrated

Iceland 2.3811/8 v North Macedonia 3.211/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Kick off, 17:00

Iceland might have home advantage, but they have only won one of their games in Group J (L3). It's hard to see why they are such big favourites against a North Macedonia side that have only one defeat (W2 D1) and beat Germany. Back the draw to land at 3.412/5.

Belgium will concede again

Belgium 1.42/5 v Czech Republic 8.07/1; The Draw 4.84/1

Kick off, 19:45

Belgium enjoyed a 5-2 win away in Estonia on Thursday night and are three points ahead of second placed Czech Republic in Group E, who beat Belarus 1-0 at home. With the Czechs having performed well at Euro 2020, they should get on the scoresheet against a Belgian side that are much better going forward, than defending these days. Back both teams to score and Belgium to win at 3.412/5.

Germany generally concede these days

Germany 1.091/11 v Armenia 48.047/1; The Draw 13.012/1

Kick off, 19:45

Looking at the odds, you wouldn't believe that it's Armenia that are top of Group J, a point ahead of second placed Germany, with both teams having played four games. Germany beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in midweek, ending a run of conceding in seven consecutive games. A Germany win and both teams to score is 2.56/4.

Play safe when backing Greece

Kosovo 3.412/5 v Greece 2.3811/8; The Draw 3.211/5

Kick off, 19:45

These teams faced each other in the Nations League, with Greece winning this fixture 2-1, before drawing 0-0 at home with Kosovo. Greece's 2-1 friendly defeat to Switzerland this week, was their first loss in ten games, but they do draw a lot (W5 L5). You can back Greece at 1.664/6 in the Draw No Bet market.

Slim win for Spain

Spain 1.111/9 v Georgia 44.043/1; The Draw 12.011/1

Kick off, 19:45

Spanish football looked to be in a good place over the summer, with the national team reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and then making the final of the Olympics. This week they have been brought back down to earth with a 2-1 defeat against Sweden, that leaves them two points behind the Swedes in second place, having played a game more. Spain need a win, but a could be tight, so back the hosts and under 3.5 goals at 1.834/5.

Italy will win important game

Switzerland 4.03/1 v Italy 1.981/1; The Draw 3.45

Kick off, 19:45

Italy's long unbeaten record was preserved in midweek, but the European Championship winners dropped points in a 1-1 home draw with Bulgaria. That result makes this game a very important one, with Switzerland four points behind, but with two games in hand. Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 during the group stage of the Euros and even as the visitors, the 1.981/1 for the away win is value.

