Mbappe and Giroud can combine for 4.5 7/2 wager

Half-Time Draw at 11/10 looks a bet in England game

Shaw, Walker and Rice the England pass masters

Kane can assist again in 22/1 Bet Builder

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

France (3/10) v Poland (10/1); the Draw (4/1)

Sunday, 15:00

Live on BBC



Alex Boyes says: "Forgetting the Tunisia game due to the number of changes, both Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud have had a high number of shots between them in their other two games.

"Against Australia, they had 12 (Mbappe 7, Giroud 5) with four hitting the target, and both managing to score. In the next match with Denmark, they had eight (Mbappe 6, Giroud 2), with four hitting the target.

"They now face a team who faced 23 shots against Argentina in their last game, with 12 of those hitting the target. This match is looking more like France's clash with Australia, who you could argue are a tougher opponent that the Poles at this time."

France (3/10) v Poland (10/1); the Draw (4/1)

Sunday, 15:00

Live on BBC

The Opta Stat says: "France are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Poland across all competitions (W3 D4), with their last defeat against them being in a friendly in August 1982 (0-4).

"Les Bleus have kept a clean sheet in each of the last three in this run, all of which have been since the turn of the millennium. Poland have only recorded five shots on target in their three games at the 2022 World Cup, with 60% of those coming in their game against Saudi Arabia on MD2 (3/5)."

England (8/15) v Senegal (13/2); the Draw (29/10)

Sunday, 19:00

Live on ITV

Sean Taylor says: "We know how Gareth Southgate will set his team up. I think he got too much criticism for his side's performance against what is a good USA side. Under 2.5 goals at 1.695/7 makes sense as England don't normally blow teams away and Southgate will set up to not give much away. England will likely dominate the game and I think Senegal will look to make it a horrible affair.

"Given I'm not expecting this game to be a classic, draw in the Half Time Result market is appealing at 11/10. England are much the better side here but it hasn't been a World Cup filled with first half goals, I think a play on this market makes sense."

England (8/15) v Senegal (13/2); the Draw (29/10)

Sunday, 19:00

Live on ITV

Paul Higham says: "Luke Shaw registered 118 passes against Iran, 84 in a messy game against the USA and 61 in just over an hour against Wales and the likely state of this game should be conducive to him having another huge volume of passes.

"After returning for England against Wales, I think Kyle Walker could get himself another start here at either right-back or in a back three - I think he plays in either case.

"Walker had 98 and 88 passes against Ukraine and Denmark in the Euros, and if he's on the right he'll be getting another massive chunk of the ball and should hit a high number again.

"And completing our treble is Declan Rice, who is always patrolling around by his defenders and will always be happy knocking the ball about from his deeper role."

England (8/15) v Senegal (13/2); the Draw (29/10)

Sunday, 19:00

Live on ITV

Paul Higham says: "Harry Kane may have failed to score yet but he's got three assists and him dropping deep here will cause Senegal all kinds of problems with those running ahead of him - something they've not dealt with very well in the tournament.

"We'll take Kane at 12/5 for another assist here and 5/4 on a Bellingham shot on target as he can take advantage of Senegal's weakened midfield to get forward as he has been doing so far.

"And finally, for the icing on the cake we'll take the 6/5 on offer for Senegal to get over 2.5 cards as they did against Qatar and as they should have against the Netherlands when they got two. With the stakes even higher and with plenty of defending two do, three cards seems entirely reasonable."